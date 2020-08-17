The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Free Music In 2020

Remember CDs? MP3 downloads? Digital singles? All that is old school now. Digital music in the third decade of the 21st century is all about streaming. And if you’ve got an iPhone, your streaming options are virtually limitless.

Of course, Apple hopes most iPhone owners are going to opt for its own Apple Music streaming service. However, if you want to do so, it’ll cost you an annual fee. But fear not, there are plenty of free ways to streaming music to your iPhone. Here are 5 of the best iPhone apps for free music in 2020.

Spotify

Save

The app’s official description: Spotify is the best way to listen to music and podcasts on mobile or tablet. Search for any track, artist or album and listen for free. Make and share playlists. Build your biggest, best ever music collection. Get inspired with personal recommendations, and readymade playlists for just about everything. Spotify also offers thousands of Podcasts, including originals that you can’t find anywhere else. Spotify for your Apple Watch gives you the ability to seamlessly access and control your favorite music and podcasts from your wrist.

Spotify is the best way to listen to music and podcasts on mobile or tablet. Search for any track, artist or album and listen for free. Make and share playlists. Build your biggest, best ever music collection. Get inspired with personal recommendations, and readymade playlists for just about everything. Spotify also offers thousands of Podcasts, including originals that you can’t find anywhere else. Spotify for your Apple Watch gives you the ability to seamlessly access and control your favorite music and podcasts from your wrist. What it does: Spotify is Apple Music’s biggest competitor. And while it does offer paid subscription tiers, anyone can listen to its catalog for free (with ads, natch).

Spotify is Apple Music’s biggest competitor. And while it does offer paid subscription tiers, anyone can listen to its catalog for free (with ads, natch). How to get it: iOS

Pandora

Save

The app’s official description: Create stations from your favorite songs, artists or genres, search or browse to find recommended stations for your mood or activity, and discover podcasts that speak to you. Download today and get instant access to your favorite artists and podcasts, while staying up to date on the most recent singles and releases. From rap and pop to rock and country, play your favorite artists and stay up to date on today’s top hits and releases. Start streaming all of the current global hits and enjoy your own personalized music experience.

Create stations from your favorite songs, artists or genres, search or browse to find recommended stations for your mood or activity, and discover podcasts that speak to you. Download today and get instant access to your favorite artists and podcasts, while staying up to date on the most recent singles and releases. From rap and pop to rock and country, play your favorite artists and stay up to date on today’s top hits and releases. Start streaming all of the current global hits and enjoy your own personalized music experience. What it does: Pandora, too, has a paid service. But it also offers free plans. One of the biggest strengths of Pandora is its station creation feature, which lets you access new songs that match your taste one after the other.

Pandora, too, has a paid service. But it also offers free plans. One of the biggest strengths of Pandora is its station creation feature, which lets you access new songs that match your taste one after the other. How to get it: iOS

8tracks

Save

The app’s official description: Imagine if every time you wanted to listen to a good playlist, someone gave you the perfect handmade mixtape. Welcome to 8tracks – the best place to discover & share playlists made by people. Explore more than 2 million free playlists, all handcrafted by real people who love music as much as you. Need music for a study, workout, or chill session? Want happy, dance, or dating songs to fit your mood? A DJ on 8tracks has a mix for whatever you’re feeling. Each playlist on 8tracks tells a story, and the person who crafted it represents a soul and personality behind the music.

Imagine if every time you wanted to listen to a good playlist, someone gave you the perfect handmade mixtape. Welcome to 8tracks – the best place to discover & share playlists made by people. Explore more than 2 million free playlists, all handcrafted by real people who love music as much as you. Need music for a study, workout, or chill session? Want happy, dance, or dating songs to fit your mood? A DJ on 8tracks has a mix for whatever you’re feeling. Each playlist on 8tracks tells a story, and the person who crafted it represents a soul and personality behind the music. What it does: 8tracks is a crazy good music curtain streaming platform. Use it for its 3 million playlists. It’s outstanding.

8tracks is a crazy good music curtain streaming platform. Use it for its 3 million playlists. It’s outstanding. How to get it: iOS

TuneIn Radio

Save

The app’s official description: TuneIn brings together live sports, music, news, podcasts and AM & FM radio from around the world in one free app. Featuring the world’s largest library of live, on-demand and original audio at your fingertips, hear what matters most to you, discover new moments that move you. With live sports, exclusive music channels, fast-breaking news, more than 5.7 million podcasts and over 100,000 AM and FM radio stations globally, you’re never without something amazing to listen to.

TuneIn brings together live sports, music, news, podcasts and AM & FM radio from around the world in one free app. Featuring the world’s largest library of live, on-demand and original audio at your fingertips, hear what matters most to you, discover new moments that move you. With live sports, exclusive music channels, fast-breaking news, more than 5.7 million podcasts and over 100,000 AM and FM radio stations globally, you’re never without something amazing to listen to. What it does: TuneIn Radio is a music streamer, but its big draw is that it lets you tune into radio stations from around the world. If you’re sick of only hearing the national hits, give TuneIn Radio a try. You won’t regret it.

TuneIn Radio is a music streamer, but its big draw is that it lets you tune into radio stations from around the world. If you’re sick of only hearing the national hits, give TuneIn Radio a try. You won’t regret it. How to get it: iOS

SoundCloud

Save

The app’s official description: What’s next in music is first on SoundCloud. SoundCloud is more than a streaming service, it’s an open global community for anyone to upload any sound for immediate discovery. Be the first to hear new tracks, connect directly with fellow fans and your favorite artists in real time, and support the future of music with every play, like, repost and comment.

What’s next in music is first on SoundCloud. SoundCloud is more than a streaming service, it’s an open global community for anyone to upload any sound for immediate discovery. Be the first to hear new tracks, connect directly with fellow fans and your favorite artists in real time, and support the future of music with every play, like, repost and comment. What it does: Love indie music and up and coming artists? SoundCloud is your app then. It’s an amazing platform to find new artists, and if you’re a musician too, you can even upload your own music so millions can listen to it around the world.

Love indie music and up and coming artists? SoundCloud is your app then. It’s an amazing platform to find new artists, and if you’re a musician too, you can even upload your own music so millions can listen to it around the world. How to get it: iOS