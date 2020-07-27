The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Dog Owners In 2020

If you buy your dog birthday presents, feel bad when you leave it at home for more than five minutes, or miss it more than your friends when you take a vacation, congratulations: you’re a dog lover. And let’s be honest, half of the pictures you take with your iPhone is probably of said dog.

But your iPhone can also be used for many more dog-related tasks than just posting IG pics. That’s because there are a ton of apps and services out there aimed at tech-savvy dog lovers. Here are five of the best iPhone apps for dog owners.

Puppr

The app’s official description: Meet your new dog trainer! Puppr includes step-by-step video instructions and a built-in clicker to help teach your dog tricks from basic obedience like “sit” and “stay” to advanced tricks like “fetch leash” and “sit pretty”. Great for both new and experienced dog owners.

What it does: This is a really cool app as it means you'll be interacting even more with your four-legged best friend. The app has a wealth of tutorials and videos that teach you how to teach your dog new tricks. It's also got a really fun photo challenge feature that encourages you to show off your dog's new skills to other users of the app.

How to get it: iOS

Wag!

The app’s official description: Wag! is the #1 app for pet parents — offering 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, vet care, and training services nationwide. Book convenient pet care in your neighborhood with the Wag! app. Whether you’re looking for daily walks, planning a trip, stuck at work, or just want your best friend to have some company – any day, anytime pet care is available through the app.

What it does: Wag is a one-stop-shop for finding services relating to your dog. These can be anything from finding vet care to dog walkers to dog babysitters. Best of all, you can track your dog and dog walker in real-time via the app.

How to get it: iOS

FitBark

The app’s official description: Every day, get alerted when your pup leaves a safe place. In an emergency, track your dog from your mobile phone. With 24/7 activity & sleep monitoring, FitBark is a new way to motivate you and your dog to be active, explain changes in behavior, and make better decisions about mobility, anxiety and skin conditions.

What it does: This is a terrific app for tech-loving dog owners. FitBark lets you access your dog's location at any time via GPS. Keep in mind you'll need the appropriate FitBark GPS, FitBark 2, or FitBark Dog Activity Monitor hardware, too.

How to get it: iOS

Pet First Aid

The app’s official description: Take care of your furry family member. The American Red Cross Pet First Aid app puts veterinary advice for everyday emergencies in the palm of your hand. Get the app and be prepared to act when called upon. With videos, interactive quizzes and simple step-by-step advice it’s never been easier to know Pet First Aid.

What it does: Yep, it's a pet first aid app made by the American Red Cross. The app is a terrific resource for dog owners. It can help you treat injuries or address health inquiries right from your phone.

How to get it: iOS

BarkHappy

The app’s official description: Discover the Dog Friendly World around you! The app your dog has been waiting for. BarkHappy is a location based app and community for dog lovers! Go more places and do more things with your dog. Plus connect with the local dog owners and community in your area! Find dog friendly restaurants, bars, hotels, parks, and more. Even see their pet policies and amenities! Create a profile for your dog and see others near you! Send wags, messages, or invite others for a play date!

What it does: BarkHappy is an awesome app. It shows you local areas–such as parks and cafes–where dogs are allowed. It also lists dog-friendly events so you and Fido will always have something to do.

How to get it: iOS