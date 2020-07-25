The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Cycling in 2020

One of the most efficient and healthy ways of transportation is cycling. It’s environmentally friendly, a terrific form of exercise, and often quicker to get around on than taking public transportation. Cycling is also getting a tech boost in Apple’s iOS 14 thanks to built-in cycling directions in the Maps app.

But you don’t have to wait for iOS 14 to use your iPhone to become more efficient at it. There are already hundreds of apps that are made for cyclists. Here are five of the best iPhone apps for cycling in 2020.

Cyclemeter

The app’s official description: Cyclemeter is the most advanced application for cyclists ever designed for a mobile device. Built from the ground up for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud, it makes your iPhone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more.

What it does: Cyclemeter is one of the best apps out there for cyclists. It's almost obsessive in its offers, some of the best of which are automatic stop detection, over a hundred configurable audio announcements, and of course a wealth of data about each and every ride you take.

How to get it: iOS

Map My Ride

The app’s official description: Track and map every ride with MapMyRide. For every mile you go, you’ll get feedback and stats to help you improve your performance. Discover new workout routes and save or share your favorites, and get inspired to reach new cycling goals with a 40 million member strong community of athletes. Whether you’re a beginner on your first climb or a cycling pro, you’ll find the features and tools you need to stay on track and motivated along the way.

What it does: Map My Ride is another app burning with cycling features. However, it also lets you keep track of personal health metrics in the app, like your weight, nutrition, and more. This makes Map My Ride one of the most full-featured cycling apps out there.

How to get it: iOS

Komoot

The app’s official description: Komoot is the key to the outdoors. Just plan your hiking, road cycling or MTB adventures in the planner, and be guided along every trail, track, road or path—even when you’re offline. Get your first region for free and say hello to your next adventure!

What it does: If you want the best navigation and route planning app for your rides, there's no better than Komoot. It has a wealth a mapping and route data that also takes in your personal level of endurance into account when suggesting routes.

How to get it: iOS

Ride with GPS

The app’s official description: The world’s best bike route planner, turn by turn navigator, and ride tracker. Plan your route and ride with confidence, knowing you won’t get lost. Use live logging to keep family and friends updated on where you are and when you’ll be home.

What it does: Ride with GPS is a terrific cycling app. However, one of its best features is its ability to share your real-time location with friends and family. The friendly user interface is also a major plus.

How to get it: iOS

Strava

The app’s official description: Track your fitness activity with Strava. Record your run, map a cycling route & analyse your training with all the stats – for free! Whether you’re training for a marathon or simply love taking your bike out for a ride, turn your smartphone or GPS watch into a sophisticated tracker with Strava. Join millions of athletes and active people and reach your fitness goals!

What it does: Strava is a great all-around app because not only does it track your ride, but it tracks any other number of your athletic activities. This means you can use one app to track all your exercises. That's a big plus as you can see all your data in just one place.

How to get it: iOS