When we think of exercise, many of us probably think of activities such as running, weight lifting, swimming, and yoga. However, those activities aren’t the only ones that count as exercise–and exercise doesn’t need to be intense or high-impact to have a big benefit to your health. Matter of fact, one of the best exercises you can do is walking.

And you don’t need to go on hour-long walks. You can divide your walks up into several short ones throughout the day. What really matters, according to some experts, is how much you do each day. And this is easiest counted in steps. Thankfully, you don’t need to count your own steps. If you have the right app and an iPhone you can count your own. Here are the 5 best iPhone apps for counting steps in 2020.

Pedometer++

The app’s official description: Use your iPhone as a step counter. Pedometer++ lets you easily keep track of your daily and weekly step counts, without any impact on your battery life. You can view your progress each day from either the iPhone app, Today View widget or Apple Watch app.

What it does: Pedometer++ is one of the oldest step counters for the iPhone, but it's still one of the best. The simplicity of the app makes it approachable even for novice walkers. Make this your first download.

How to get it: iOS

Pacer Pedometer & Step Tracker

The app’s official description: Pacer is like having a walking buddy and health coach in one app. You can track all your activities in one beautifully intuitive interface. And you’ll get motivation and support from our amazing Pacer community. Pacer’s fun challenges, amazing data insights, outdoor routes, personalized fitness plans and guided workouts will help you achieve your unique fitness goals. Be active and feel great anywhere, any time!

What it does: Pacer Pedometer & Step Tracker is a great app for step counting. Not only does it track your steps, but it can also map them, and the app even motivates you with challenges.

How to get it: iOS

Walkmeter Walking & Hiking GPS

The app’s official description: Walkmeter is the most advanced application for walkers and hikers. Built for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud, it makes your iPhone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more.

What it does: An oldie but goldie, Walkmeter has been around for ages now–and that's a very good thing because it tells you how much love is put into this app. Not only does it track your walks and dozens of other metrics about them (like calories burned), this app has an AMAZING privacy policy: all your data is stored on your phone, no account required.

How to get it: iOS

Stepz – Step Counter & Tracker

The app’s official description: Stepz is a convenient step counter app that leverages the clever Apple Motion Coprocessor which collects your motion data automatically in the background while saving battery life. This simple pedometer app has been specifically developed for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Do you move enough throughout the day? Learn more about your daily activity and get fit by reaching your step goal! To provide you with a complete overview of your fitness progress, Stepz can import all your past steps from the Apple Health app.

What it does: Another super-simple app that allows you to quickly track your steps automatically. It's kind of like Pedometer++, but allows you to connect with your friends in the app.

How to get it: iOS

Accupedo Pedometer

The app’s official description: Accupedo is simple and easy to use. It automatically tracks your daily walking. With easy to read charts and history logs, monitor your steps, calories burned, distance, and time. As your best walking buddy, Accupedo will motivate you to walk more! Set up your daily goal and step towards a healthier you with Accupedo pedometer. Accupedo counts your steps regardless of where you put your phone like your pocket, waist belt, or bag. Be healthy by setting up your daily goal and accurately monitoring your steps with Accupedo.

What it does: Accupedo Pedometer is another all-encompassing step tracker, but what we really love is its widget and smart messages feature that keeps you motivated.

Accupedo Pedometer is another all-encompassing step tracker, but what we really love is its widget and smart messages feature that keeps you motivated. How to get it: iOS