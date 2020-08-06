The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Business In 2020

It’s almost inconceivable that any business can run today without the help of computers. Even businesses that might seem like they are computer-free, say, surf schools, for example, still rely on computers in some way just to function. In this case, they at least need email and invoicing software to interact with and bill potential clients.

Yet, as our smartphones become more advanced, needing a “traditional” computer like a desktop and laptop may go the way of the dinosaur eventually. And even if they don’t, smartphones are becoming versatile tools that help businesses manage more of their processes from thanks to all the apps available. With that in mind, here are 5 of the best iPhone apps for business in 2020.

Microsoft Office

The app’s official description: The Office app combines the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know and rely on with new capabilities that harness the unique strengths of a phone to create a simpler, yet more powerful Office experience on the go. Create word documents, spreadsheets and presentations from a single, easy-to-use app. Share and collaborate with ease and transfer files between your phone, cloud storage and computer.

What it does: Microsoft Office is one of the most-used suites of business apps in the world. With the most recent major overhaul to Office for iPhone, you get all three major apps– Word, Excel, and PowerPoint–wrapped into one.

Microsoft Office is one of the most-used suites of business apps in the world. With the most recent major overhaul to Office for iPhone, you get all three major apps– Word, Excel, and PowerPoint–wrapped into one.

Contacts+

The app’s official description: Contacts+ is a cloud-based address book designed to take the hassle out of contact management so you can focus on what matters most – relationships. Truly multi-platform, Contacts+syncs your contacts across your devices (including iOS, Mac, PC, & other mobile devices) as well as across various accounts you may store contacts in (such as Gmail, Exchange, Office365, and Twitter).

What it does: Managing contact is essential for businesses, whether it's keeping in touch with current clients, or finding new ones. Contacts+ is one of the most versatile contact management apps out there.

Managing contact is essential for businesses, whether it's keeping in touch with current clients, or finding new ones. Contacts+ is one of the most versatile contact management apps out there.

ZOOM

The app’s official description: Stay connected wherever you go – start or join a meeting with flawless video, crystal clear audio, instant screen sharing, and cross-platform instant messaging – for free! Zoom is #1 in customer satisfaction and the best meeting experience on mobile. It’s super easy! Install the free Zoom app, click on “New Meeting,” and invite up to 100 people to join you on video! Connect with anyone on iPad, iPhone, other mobile devices, Windows, Mac, Zoom Rooms, H.323/SIP room systems, and telephones.

What it does: Yeah, it's 2020. Aka "the year of the pandemic." Because of that, remote meetings have become more important than ever. Zoom is a must-have for anyone running a business.

Yeah, it's 2020. Aka "the year of the pandemic." Because of that, remote meetings have become more important than ever. Zoom is a must-have for anyone running a business.

Scanner Pro

The app’s official description: Scanner Pro is the best app for scanning and saving a digital version of a paper document. Scan any papers, ranging from a receipt to multi-page documents. Scanner Pro will automatically detect borders, correcting distortion and geometry. Share, email and upload your perfect scans. Use OCR to convert any scan into a text.

What it does: This is one of the most powerful scanning apps on the iPhone. Say goodbye to bulky scanners and get this app. You'll find it suites 99% of your scanning needs.

This is one of the most powerful scanning apps on the iPhone. Say goodbye to bulky scanners and get this app. You'll find it suites 99% of your scanning needs.

Hours Time Tracking

The app’s official description: Hours Time Tracking let’s you track time as an individual, freelancer, contractor, employee or as part of a team. Activate a simple timer to track where you spend your hours, use the visual timeline to correct mistakes or use the bulk timesheet entry to create a timesheet after the fact. Flexibility makes this the ideal time tracker tool to track all of your hours easily and quickly.

What it does: What's the use of using all the apps above and working hard if you don't get paid for the work you do with them? Hours Time Tracking is a powerful app that lets you keep track of the time you spend working, no matter if its per project or per day. Use it to know exactly how much time you spent doing the work so you can bill your client accurately.

What's the use of using all the apps above and working hard if you don't get paid for the work you do with them? Hours Time Tracking is a powerful app that lets you keep track of the time you spend working, no matter if its per project or per day. Use it to know exactly how much time you spent doing the work so you can bill your client accurately.