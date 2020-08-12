The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Astrophotography In 2020

Astrophotography is one of the most specialized areas of photography there is. As the name suggests, astrophotography involves photographing the sky and all its celestial bodies. Given that most celestial bodies only become visible on earth at night, the discipline is one that fits night owls well.

If you’re into astrophotography already, or are thinking of getting into it, you’ll want to stock your iPhone with the best apps out there that can help you get the most out of your stargazing and photography. Here are 5 of the best iPhone apps for astrophotography in 2020.

Sky Guide

The app’s official description: Is it a star or the planet Mars? Knowing what’s up in your night sky is now effortless with Sky Guide. Hold your iPhone or iPad up and Sky Guide automatically aligns itself to the stars above you—no setup required. Have you ever wished you could recognize the constellations but didn’t want to study those paper star charts? Sky Guide’s augmented reality (AR) mode makes learning your way around the sky clear and effortless. Whether you’re in search of the constellation Virgo, the Andromeda Galaxy or the next big meteor shower, Sky Guide is jam-packed with information and rich graphics that will satisfy the most curious minds.

Dark Sky Finder

The app’s official description: Dark Sky Finder helps you locate nearby dark skies to take a telescope, watch a meteor shower, or simply relax under the stars. See light pollution maps of the ENTIRE WORLD, along with dots that indicate good observing locations. Anyone can add a good observation site — for instance, a public park with no bright lights — and write a few words about it to help other people in the area looking for a dark location.

Astrospheric

The app’s official description: Astrospheric is the most advanced forecasting service for North American astronomers. Using the amazing astronomy data produced by the Canadian Meteorological Center, NOAA, and more, Astrospheric quickly produces a highly accurate 48 hour forecast for any location in the continental United States or Canada.

Stellarium PLUS

The app’s official description: Stellarium Mobile Plus is a planetarium app that shows exactly what you see when you look up at the stars. Identify stars, constellations, planets, comets, satellites (such as the ISS), and other deep sky objects in real time in the sky above you in just a few seconds, just by pointing the phone at the sky! This award-winning astronomy application has an easy to use and minimalist user interface, that makes it one of the best astronomical applications for adults and children who want to explore the night sky.

Sun Surveyor

The app’s official description: Sun Surveyor takes the mystery out of the sunrise, sunset, and moon phases, allowing photographers and filmmakers to scout the best locations, plan effectively, and get the perfect shot. The Live Camera View, Interactive Map (with Street View), 3D Compass, and detailed Ephemeris provide a wealth of information about the largest natural light source in the galaxy, as well as the moon, and milky way.

