The Apple Watch is one of the best devices Apple makes. It’s also a boon for anyone who is into fitness and health tracking. However, the Apple Watch is also very useful for other, non-health-related tasks.

Some of the best things to use the Apple Watch for are for processes you’d usually need to whip your phone out of your pocket for–and perhaps on a busy street or in a busy bar, where it could be nicked. But if you have the right Apple Watch app, you can quickly carry out the task you want right from your wrist, without putting your iPhone at risk. With that in mind, here are the 5 best iPhone apps for Apple Watch in 2020.

Citymapper

Save

The iPhone app’s official description: The ultimate transit app: instantly compare all travel options in real-time across all transport modes! Find alternative (more socially distanced) routes to safely navigate your city. Let our revamped GO assistant guide you turn-by-turn on all your transportation, walking, cycling, and scooter trips so you can enjoy the ride.

The ultimate transit app: instantly compare all travel options in real-time across all transport modes! Find alternative (more socially distanced) routes to safely navigate your city. Let our revamped GO assistant guide you turn-by-turn on all your transportation, walking, cycling, and scooter trips so you can enjoy the ride. What it does: One of the best Apple Watch uses is for navigation. Powerful transportation app Citymapper’s Apple Watch app just made it easier to see stops on your route–all from your wrist!

One of the best Apple Watch uses is for navigation. Powerful transportation app Citymapper’s Apple Watch app just made it easier to see stops on your route–all from your wrist! How to get it: iOS

Uber

Save

The iPhone app’s official description: Request a ride with Uber, rent JUMP bikes or scooters, and get there with ease. With Uber, your destination is at your fingertips. Just open the app and enter where you want to go, and a nearby driver will help you get there reliably. You can also rent JUMP bikes and scooters.

Request a ride with Uber, rent JUMP bikes or scooters, and get there with ease. With Uber, your destination is at your fingertips. Just open the app and enter where you want to go, and a nearby driver will help you get there reliably. You can also rent JUMP bikes and scooters. What it does: Uber’s Apple Watch app lets you request a ride right from your wrist. It also shows you when your driver is en route on a map, and more!

Uber’s Apple Watch app lets you request a ride right from your wrist. It also shows you when your driver is en route on a map, and more! How to get it: iOS

Microsoft Translator

Save

The iPhone app’s official description: Microsoft Translator is a free, personal translation app for 60+ languages, to translate text, voice, conversations, camera photos and screenshots. You can even download languages for offline translation for free to use when you travel!

Microsoft Translator is a free, personal translation app for 60+ languages, to translate text, voice, conversations, camera photos and screenshots. You can even download languages for offline translation for free to use when you travel! What it does: Microsoft Translator is an app that really helps the Apple Watch shine. Whenever you’re in a country where you don’t speak the language, you can usually get by by whipping out your iPhone and opening a translator app. However, you want to be careful in crowded cities where pickpockets frequent. With the Microsoft Translator Apple Watch app, you no longer have to worry about that and can just translate words and phrases from your wrist!

Microsoft Translator is an app that really helps the Apple Watch shine. Whenever you’re in a country where you don’t speak the language, you can usually get by by whipping out your iPhone and opening a translator app. However, you want to be careful in crowded cities where pickpockets frequent. With the Microsoft Translator Apple Watch app, you no longer have to worry about that and can just translate words and phrases from your wrist! How to get it: iOS

Dark Sky Weather

Save

The iPhone app’s official description: Dark Sky is the most accurate source of hyperlocal weather information. With down-to-the-minute forecasts, you’ll know exactly when the rain will start or stop, right where you’re standing. (It’s like magic.)

Dark Sky is the most accurate source of hyperlocal weather information. With down-to-the-minute forecasts, you’ll know exactly when the rain will start or stop, right where you’re standing. (It’s like magic.) What it does: Hand’s down, Dark Sky Weather is the best weather app out there. It’s so good, it was bought by Apple in 2020. Naturally, the app offers an Apple Watch app. It lets you get current conditions, notifications, allows you to check out the weather for the next week.

Hand’s down, Dark Sky Weather is the best weather app out there. It’s so good, it was bought by Apple in 2020. Naturally, the app offers an Apple Watch app. It lets you get current conditions, notifications, allows you to check out the weather for the next week. How to get it: iOS

Shazam

Save

The iPhone app’s official description: Shazam will identify any song in seconds. Discover artists, lyrics, videos & playlists, all for free. Over 1 billion installs and counting!

Shazam will identify any song in seconds. Discover artists, lyrics, videos & playlists, all for free. Over 1 billion installs and counting! What it does: Another Apple-owned app, Shazam is perfect on your wrist. Now when you’re in a bar or club and hear a hot song, you no longer have to pull your iPhone out of your pocket. Just tap the Shazam button on your Apple Watch and you’ll instantly know what tune is playing.

Another Apple-owned app, Shazam is perfect on your wrist. Now when you’re in a bar or club and hear a hot song, you no longer have to pull your iPhone out of your pocket. Just tap the Shazam button on your Apple Watch and you’ll instantly know what tune is playing. How to get it: iOS