The 5 Best Apps For Identifying Plants – 2020’s Cream Of The Crop

Plants are perhaps the most important resource we have on the planet. Not only can you make all kinds of things from them, they provide us food, oxygen, and even help keep our climate in good shape. That’s not to mention the bring a soothing beauty to virtually any area they’re in.

But what if you want to get to know your plants better? Perhaps you can’t tell your cactus from your oak. That’s where this article comes in. Thanks to smartphones and image recognition, you no longer need to be a botanist to quickly and easily identify plants.

Here are the 5 best plant identification apps in 2020:

LeafSnap-Plant Identification

PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants

PlantNet

PictureThis – Plant Identifier

Agrobase

LeafSnap-Plant Identification

The app’s official description: When you discover a beautiful wildflower or unusual looking shrub, and you struggle to discern its genus. Instead of wasting time trawling through websites or asking your gardener friends, why not simply take a snap and have an app do the work for you? Plant Identification can currently recognize 90% of all known species of plants and trees, which covers most of the species you will encounter in every country on Earth.

Use your smartphone to take a picture of the plant in question and LeafSnap will crunch the image through its systems and not only identify the plant, but tell you all sorts of information about it.

How to get it: Android, iOS

PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants

The app’s official description: Instantly identify plants of all kinds: flowers, trees, succulents, mushrooms, cacti and more! PlantSnap is the revolutionary plant identification app from Earth.com built to help you instantly identify plants in a snap.

This app is powered but the data from earth.com. It's a powerful database with over half a million plants and other vegetation in its collection–all of which the app can easily identify for you with a simple picture.

How to get it: Android, iOS

PlantNet

The app’s official description: PlantNet is an application that allows you to identify plants simply by photographing them with your smartphone. Very useful when you don’t have a botanist on hand! PlantNet is also a great citizen science project: all the plants you photograph are collected and analyzed by scientists around the world to better understand the evolution of plant biodiversity and to better preserve it.

Like others in this list, PlantNet will help you identify plants simply by taking a picture. But what makes this app so popular is that the pictures users take are used by scientists across the world to better track earth's biodiversity.

How to get it: Android, iOS

PictureThis – Plant Identifier

The app’s official description: PictureThis® identifies 1,000,000+ plants every day, with 98% accuracy – better than most human experts. Get your gardening questions answered and become part of our global community!

What's really cool about this plant ID app is all the little extra features it offers, such as plant-care tips, maps of plants in your area, and even warnings when pests are detected on a plant.

How to get it: Android, iOS

Agrobase

The app’s official description: Agrobase is the most popular app for farmers and agronomists. It includes agronomic knowledge database with pests, weeds, and diseases catalog and all registered pesticides, insecticides, herbicides in a chosen country. Easily identify diseases, insects, or pests in your field and find a hassle-free solution for crop protection. Save money on pesticides, fungicides, or herbicides, aim for higher yield.

Unlike other apps on this list, Agrobase is heavily geared towards the farmers out there. What's most useful about it is its catalog of plant diseases, so farmers can check if a particular crop is healthy and how to manage it.

Unlike other apps on this list, Agrobase is heavily geared towards the farmers out there. What’s most useful about it is its catalog of plant diseases, so farmers can check if a particular crop is healthy and how to manage it. How to get it: Android, iOS