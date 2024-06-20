The 10 Best Walking Apps: Simple & Effective Tracking

These are the best walking apps out there.

One of the best exercises you can do is walking. The exercise has so many benefits, it’s impossible to discuss all of them here, but some of the biggest advantages of walking: you can do it almost anywhere, it’s low impact, you can do it no matter the weather, and it’s a great way to lose weight.

Needless to say, there are also a TON of apps that help you track your walking goals. Many of these apps are junk or clones, some are pretty good, and a few are excellent. Here we list the 5 best that you should consider if walking is an important part of your exercise regimen.

Map My Walk by Under Armour

Pin

The app’s official description: Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk. For every mile you go, you’ll get feedback and stats to help you improve your performance. Discover new workout routes and save or share your favorites, and get inspired to reach new walking goals with a 40 million member strong community of athletes. Whether you’re a beginner on your first long walk or a pro, you’ll find the features and tools you need to stay on track and motivated along the way.

Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk. For every mile you go, you’ll get feedback and stats to help you improve your performance. Discover new workout routes and save or share your favorites, and get inspired to reach new walking goals with a 40 million member strong community of athletes. Whether you’re a beginner on your first long walk or a pro, you’ll find the features and tools you need to stay on track and motivated along the way. What it does: This is one of the most popular walking apps on the planet–and for good reason. It’s part of the MapMyFitness family of apps and is packed with features including map-tracking, split-times, audio feedback, and much, much more!

This is one of the most popular walking apps on the planet–and for good reason. It’s part of the MapMyFitness family of apps and is packed with features including map-tracking, split-times, audio feedback, and much, much more! How to get it: Android, iOS

Walkmeter Walking & Hiking GPS

Pin

The app’s official description: Walkmeter is the most advanced application for walkers and hikers ever designed for a mobile device. Built from the ground up for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud, it makes your iPhone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more.

Walkmeter is the most advanced application for walkers and hikers ever designed for a mobile device. Built from the ground up for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud, it makes your iPhone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more. What it does: An oldie but goldie, Walkmeter has been around for ages now–and that’s a very good thing, because it tells you how much love is put into this app. Not only does it track your walks and dozens of other metrics about them (like calories burned), this app has an AMAZING privacy policy: all your data is stored on your phone, no account required.

An oldie but goldie, Walkmeter has been around for ages now–and that’s a very good thing, because it tells you how much love is put into this app. Not only does it track your walks and dozens of other metrics about them (like calories burned), this app has an AMAZING privacy policy: all your data is stored on your phone, no account required. How to get it: Android, iOS

Walking for Weight Loss

Pin

The app’s official description: Walking for Weight Loss is a professional interval walking fitness plan specially designed for weight loss. Combining walking exercises with speed-up method, it can help you effectively burn fat and lose weight in a short time. This walking app suits different exercise goals and workout levels. It provides 3 difficulty levels of walking exercises. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, you can find workouts that are suitable for you.

Walking for Weight Loss is a professional interval walking fitness plan specially designed for weight loss. Combining walking exercises with speed-up method, it can help you effectively burn fat and lose weight in a short time. This walking app suits different exercise goals and workout levels. It provides 3 difficulty levels of walking exercises. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, you can find workouts that are suitable for you. What it does: What we love about Walking for Weight Loss is its relative simplicity. It’s got an incredibly intuitive UI that makes navigating your metrics or viewing your mapped walks easy. This app is a fantastic one for beginners.

What we love about Walking for Weight Loss is its relative simplicity. It’s got an incredibly intuitive UI that makes navigating your metrics or viewing your mapped walks easy. This app is a fantastic one for beginners. How to get it: Android, iOS

Pedometer++

Pin

The app’s official description: Use your iPhone as a step counter. Pedometer++ lets you easily keep track of your daily and weekly step counts, without any impact on your battery life. You can view your progress each day from either the iPhone app, Today View widget or Apple Watch app.

Use your iPhone as a step counter. Pedometer++ lets you easily keep track of your daily and weekly step counts, without any impact on your battery life. You can view your progress each day from either the iPhone app, Today View widget or Apple Watch app. What it does: Speaking of simplicity… Pedometer++ is one of the simplest walking apps out there. It eschews maps and metrics for a simple user interface that simply shows you your daily and weekly step counts. It’s a terrific app for those who care more about steps taken then calories burned.

Speaking of simplicity… Pedometer++ is one of the simplest walking apps out there. It eschews maps and metrics for a simple user interface that simply shows you your daily and weekly step counts. It’s a terrific app for those who care more about steps taken then calories burned. How to get it: iOS

Walk The Distance

Pin

The app’s official description: WalkTheDistance uses your walking/running distance (daily steps) tracked automatically in the Health app and puts that data to good use, by showing you how far you would be if you were walking the Appalachian Trail, Boston Marathon, or other featured routes in cities and national parks around the world.

WalkTheDistance uses your walking/running distance (daily steps) tracked automatically in the Health app and puts that data to good use, by showing you how far you would be if you were walking the Appalachian Trail, Boston Marathon, or other featured routes in cities and national parks around the world. What it does: This is a really clever app. It lets you walk famous trails virtually. That is, the app tells compares how far you’ve walked in a day to famous trails, so you can imagine much how much of those trails you would have covered if you’d actually been there. It’s a great way to stay motivated to walk farther each day.

This is a really clever app. It lets you walk famous trails virtually. That is, the app tells compares how far you’ve walked in a day to famous trails, so you can imagine much how much of those trails you would have covered if you’d actually been there. It’s a great way to stay motivated to walk farther each day. How to get it: iOS

Weight Loss Walking by Verv

Pin

The app’s official description: #1 Walking app to lose weight. Now your walking will make you lose weight. Reach top results in less time by combining walking and speed-up technique. It has no equals on the App Store!

#1 Walking app to lose weight. Now your walking will make you lose weight. Reach top results in less time by combining walking and speed-up technique. It has no equals on the App Store! What it does: One of the most popular apps for walking for weight loss. Known for its 6-week slim down plans.

One of the most popular apps for walking for weight loss. Known for its 6-week slim down plans. How to get it: iOS

Fitness Coach: BetterMe Walk

Pin

The app’s official description: Walk to burn calories and lose weight! Choose your top goals, set the difficulty and start walking daily to burn fat, reduce stress and get rid of negative thoughts. Achieve proper hydration with the smart water tracker. Weight loss has never been this easy with this walking App!!

Walk to burn calories and lose weight! Choose your top goals, set the difficulty and start walking daily to burn fat, reduce stress and get rid of negative thoughts. Achieve proper hydration with the smart water tracker. Weight loss has never been this easy with this walking App!! What it does: Al all-around terrific app. A particular highlight is the weekly walking plans dashboard.

Al all-around terrific app. A particular highlight is the weekly walking plans dashboard. How to get it: iOS

Walking Tracker by GetFit

Pin

The app’s official description: Get thinner and build up your stamina with Walking Tracker by GetFit! It’s a daily pedometer with key stats on your step count, distance, burned calories, route mapping, and health. Supply every cell in your body with vital oxygen, and walk the stress away with weight-loss or healthy lifestyle programs!

Get thinner and build up your stamina with Walking Tracker by GetFit! It’s a daily pedometer with key stats on your step count, distance, burned calories, route mapping, and health. Supply every cell in your body with vital oxygen, and walk the stress away with weight-loss or healthy lifestyle programs! What it does: What’s unique about this app is it supports and tracks indoor walking.

What’s unique about this app is it supports and tracks indoor walking. How to get it: iOS

Organic Walk: Weight Loss App

Pin

The app’s official description: Want to lose weight, strengthen your heart, and normalize blood pressure? Our short personalized workouts – designed by walking experts – and our custom healthy meals – designed by meals experts, will help you lose weight and feel your best! Move gradually from beginner to more advanced. We also offer more advanced variations throughout the program. Start your transformation right now!

Want to lose weight, strengthen your heart, and normalize blood pressure? Our short personalized workouts – designed by walking experts – and our custom healthy meals – designed by meals experts, will help you lose weight and feel your best! Move gradually from beginner to more advanced. We also offer more advanced variations throughout the program. Start your transformation right now! What it does: Personalized walking plans and an Apple Watch app, this app has it all.

Personalized walking plans and an Apple Watch app, this app has it all. How to get it: iOS

Home Walking & Exercise

Pin