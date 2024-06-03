The 10 Best Video Editing Apps For iPhone

Back in the day, if you wanted to edit video, you needed a powerful desktop setup and a ton of cash. Software like Avid and Final Cut Pro wasn’t cheap–neither was the hardware to run it. But oh how the times have changed.

You can do pretty much all the video editing basics with a selection of iPhone apps (which are covered below).

Now, most modern smartphones are powerful enough to edit full-length movies on–and in 4K no less. Of course, while the tiny smartphone screen might not be ideal, you can’t argue with the results, especially if you use a good video editing app. Here are our top picks for the best video editing apps.

iMovie

The app’s official description: With a streamlined design and intuitive Multi-Touch gestures, iMovie lets you create Hollywood-style trailers and beautiful movies like never before.

An oldie but goldie, Apple's iMovie has been around for close to 20 years now in some form or the other. Much of that time it's been available on the iPhone as well. And after all this time it's still a solid, all-around app for video editing on your phone. It's super easy to combine videos, too. Plus it's totally free–so you can't beat that.

An oldie but goldie, Apple’s iMovie has been around for close to 20 years now in some form or the other. Much of that time it’s been available on the iPhone as well. And after all this time it’s still a solid, all-around app for video editing on your phone. It’s super easy to , too. Plus it’s totally free–so you can’t beat that. How to get it: iOS

Adobe Premiere Rush

The app’s official description: Shoot, edit, and share online videos anywhere. Feed your channels a steady stream of awesome with Adobe Premiere Rush, the all-in-one app for creating and sharing online videos— fast and easy. Powerful tools let you quickly create videos that look and sound professional and just the way you want. Share to your favorite social sites right from the app.

Probably the most familiar name in video and graphics editing is Adobe. They offer a range of (very expensive) editing apps. However, Adobe Premiere Rush is completely free to use with all the basic features like multitrack editing, color grading, and sound and title creation. And if you want to pony up for a subscription, you get access to dozens of more tools. Another plus: Adobe Premiere Rush has one of the best video editing UI's on a phone we've ever seen.

Probably the most familiar name in video and graphics editing is Adobe. They offer a range of (very expensive) editing apps. However, Adobe Premiere Rush is completely free to use with all the basic features like multitrack editing, color grading, and sound and title creation. And if you want to pony up for a subscription, you get access to dozens of more tools. Another plus: Adobe Premiere Rush has one of the best video editing UI’s on a phone we’ve ever seen. How to get it: Android, iOS

KineMaster

The app’s official description: Want to create incredible videos on your iPhone or iPad? KineMaster is the full-featured video editor you are looking for! KineMaster and all of its editing tools are free to use. This also includes unlimited exports in resolutions up to 4K!

KineMaster is an app that you're going to want to use if you run a YouTube channel. Why? Because in addition to support for editing 4K video, the app also supports green screen chroma keying. That's huge! And of course, the app allows you to quickly share edited videos to your YouTube or other social channels.

KineMaster is an app that you’re going to want to use if you run a YouTube channel. Why? Because in addition to support for editing 4K video, the app also supports green screen chroma keying. That’s huge! And of course, the app allows you to quickly share edited videos to your YouTube or other social channels. How to get it: Android, iOS

LumaFusion

The app’s official description: The most popular mobile video editing app for iOS is now better than ever! LumaFusion 2.0 introduces a host of powerful new features and an elegant new UI. The simple-start timeline gives new users an intuitive head start, and professionals will find all the powerful features they need. Tutorials, overlay help in the app, and a detailed user guide will get you started and keep you going. Our friendly support gives you direct access to our editing experts.

No doubt about it, LumaFusion is another winner. It features powerful multitrack editing tools for both audio and video, a title creator, and a swatch of color tools. However, the best thing about this app is its versatile project manager and media library tools. This makes organizing your projects and clips simple–even on a tiny phone screen.

No doubt about it, LumaFusion is another winner. It features powerful multitrack editing tools for both audio and video, a title creator, and a swatch of color tools. However, the best thing about this app is its versatile project manager and media library tools. This makes organizing your projects and clips simple–even on a tiny phone screen. How to get it: iOS

Clips

The app’s official description: Clips is a free app for making fun videos to share with friends and family. With a few taps, you can create and send a video message or tell a quick story with artistic filters, animated text, music, emoji, and fun stickers featuring characters from Star Wars, Disney, Pixar, and more.

Finally, if you're not looking to create the next Oscar's masterpiece and instead just want a video editing app that allows you to quickly create fun, sharable videos, Apple's Clips is a great choice. It allows you to create and edit video clips, including adding special effects and filters to, in just a few taps. It's a ton of fun.

Finally, if you’re not looking to create the next Oscar’s masterpiece and instead just want a video editing app that allows you to quickly create fun, sharable videos, Apple’s Clips is a great choice. It allows you to create and edit video clips, including adding special effects and filters to, in just a few taps. It’s a ton of fun. How to get it: iOS

Video Editor ·

The app’s official description: Video Editor is the most powerful movie editor & slideshow editor application on iPhone. Create, edit your project with Video Editing from your iOS device Whether you are in a waiting room, on public transport or comfortably at home, Video Editor is the reference application on the AppStore to create your video project. It is very frequently used to make and share videos on Musical.ly, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

One of the most popular video apps on iPhone. It also has a default portrait UI, which fits the vertical way we usually use our iPhones nicely.

One of the most popular video apps on iPhone. It also has a default portrait UI, which fits the vertical way we usually use our iPhones nicely. How to get it: iOS

InShot

The app’s official description: InShot – Handy, Comprehensive and Fun! Features: Video – Trim video – Cut/Delete middle part of a video – Merge videos – Adjust video speed. For Instagram – Blur border for photo and video. Make it square ready for Instagram. – Colored border to make it square ready. – Move video/photo inside the square.

This app is great for people who mainly post videos to social media, like IG and TikTok. The blur border tools are particularly nice.

This app is great for people who mainly post videos to social media, like IG and TikTok. The blur border tools are particularly nice. How to get it: iOS

Splice

The app’s official description: Simple yet powerful, Splice makes it easy to create fully customized, professional-looking videos on your iPhone, iPad. Imagine the performance of a desktop editor, optimized for your mobile device. Just tap to trim clips, adjust transitions, add slow motion effects and more to create beautiful videos you’ll love to share. It’s never been easier to edit like a pro on the go.

Splice has been one of the most popular video editors for years. It's got a nice array of filters and text tools as well as a variety of free music and sound effects.

Splice has been one of the most popular video editors for years. It’s got a nice array of filters and text tools as well as a variety of free music and sound effects. How to get it: iOS

Videoshop

The app’s official description: Videoshop is a FREE and easy video editor with fast editing tools, filters and many other effects for personalizing your videos. FEATURES 1. Trim: Cut out any unwanted moments. You can also split your videos into multiple clips. 2. Music: Add from your iPod library or Buy Clips from the Videomall. 3. Sound effects: Choose from audience noises, ambience, laughter, etc.

A terrific full-featured editor with a clean, simple UI and tons of sharing options.

A terrific full-featured editor with a clean, simple UI and tons of sharing options. How to get it: iOS

Montage: Video Clip Combiner

The app’s official description: Combine your video clips together into one movie with Montage! Edit your clips like a professional. Make them flow seamlessly together. Adjust the length by quickly trimming out unwanted parts from your video. Crop your movie to make it a perfect square. Change the background color. Add background music with Montage Pro.

One of the best apps out there if you're looking to combine and merge different videos.

One of the best apps out there if you’re looking to combine and merge different videos. How to get it: iOS

