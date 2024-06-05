Who hasn’t dreamed of rocking out onstage while shredding a guitar in front of legions of adoring fans? Yet while few of us will ever achieve that rock star status, we can all become proficient at playing the guitar for our own enjoyment.

And while there are now many different types of guitar, if you want to use any of the apps below, you’ll be fine using both electric and acoustic guitars.

However, there’s plenty of time you need to dedicate to do that. The National Guitar Academy estimates it takes the average person anywhere from 6 to 18 months to learn to play the guitar. The good news is that perhaps you can be at the shorter end of that timeline if you are using the right teaching tools. With that in mind here are the 10 best apps to learn guitar.

TL;DR Quick Guide: Best Apps To Learn Guitar 📱 Guitar Tricks: Praised for its step-by-step videos and useful tools like a chord and scale finder. Fender Play: We’re crazy about the clean UI of Fender Play. Justin Guitar Beginner Lessons: Made for absolute beginners, so it’s a great place to start off if you’re just getting on your musical journey. Andy Guitar: Packed with a massive library of lessons and courses. Fretello: Features a tool that uses artificial intelligence to track your process and give you feedback. Yousician: Over 1500 exercises and hundreds of videos allow you to learn on your own time. TrueFire Guitar Lessons: The lessons from Grammy-winning musicians are amazing. Uberchord: A phenomenal UI and tracking and progress features make this app a must for those learning to play. Gibson: One of the best things about Gibson’s app is the original TV series about guitars and music you can access right within it. Fret Trainer: A simple yet powerful app that lets you learn frets on your own time. Essential iPhone Apps Guide →

Guitar Tricks

The app’s official description: Introducing Guitar Lessons by Guitar Tricks, the best, most fun, and educational way to learn guitar with guided, step-by-step videos. Our system is tested and proven to work for beginners and advanced guitar players. Guitar Tricks is designed to empower beginners to play guitar by learning actual hit songs from the very start – not boring drills and exercises.

What it does: What people love about this app is that it gives you over 1,000 songs from world-famous artists to practice on, including the Beatles, Pearl Jam, and Stevie Ray Vaughn. It's also been praised for its step-by-step videos and useful tools like a chord and scale finder.

What people love about this app is that it gives you over 1,000 songs from world-famous artists to practice on, including the Beatles, Pearl Jam, and Stevie Ray Vaughn. It’s also been praised for its step-by-step videos and useful tools like a chord and scale finder. How to get it: Android, iOS

Fender Play

The app’s official description: Fender Play is the complete learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. Play your first song in minutes with easy, fun, bite-sized lessons, featuring your favorite songs.

What it does: We're crazy about the clean UI of Fender Play. It makes approaching learning to play guitar less intimidating. Of course, it's also packed with tons of song tutorials including modern-day hits like Pumped up Kicks by Foster the People, All of Me by John Legend, and Renegades by X Ambassadors.

We’re crazy about the clean UI of Fender Play. It makes approaching learning to play guitar less intimidating. Of course, it’s also packed with tons of song tutorials including modern-day hits like Pumped up Kicks by Foster the People, All of Me by John Legend, and Renegades by X Ambassadors. How to get it: Android, iOS

Justin Guitar Beginner Lessons

The app’s official description: The world’s best guitar teacher guides you through your first chords and songs! Justin’s Beginner Course is THE app to get you started, whether you’re just picking up the guitar for the first time or have been playing for a while but want to make sure there’s no left holes in your skills. Justin will guide you through your first songs with this interactive step-by-step course that will teach you chords, strumming, capo, fingerpicking, and how to play hundreds of awesome songs.

What it does: Justin Sandercoe is one of the most renowned guitar teachers out there–and this is his official app. This app is made for absolute beginners, so it's a great place to start off if you're just getting on your musical journey. It includes a song collection of over 200 hits and 25 exclusive instructional videos.

Justin Sandercoe is one of the most renowned guitar teachers out there–and this is his official app. This app is made for absolute beginners, so it’s a great place to start off if you’re just getting on your musical journey. It includes a song collection of over 200 hits and 25 exclusive instructional videos. How to get it: Android, iOS

Andy Guitar

The app’s official description: Learn guitar with Andy Guitar – here you’ll find hundreds of free online guitar lessons including song tutorials, a beginner course, help with strumming and answers to common questions from learning guitarists. All the benefits of a paid subscription app – for free!

What it does: If you're a fan of the Andy Guitar YouTube channel, you'll want to grab the official app. It's packed with a massive library of lessons and courses and is a terrific way to access all the videos available on the official website right on your phone.

If you’re a fan of the Andy Guitar YouTube channel, you’ll want to grab the official app. It’s packed with a massive library of lessons and courses and is a terrific way to access all the videos available on the official website right on your phone. How to get it: Android, iOS

Fretello

The app’s official description: Fretello teaches you the guitar skills you need to play the songs you love, taking you from zero to hero with as little as 20 minutes of practice a day. You’ll learn all the basics of guitar with our beginner video courses, develop them with our daily workouts, then put everything into practice by learning to play your favorite songs.

What it does: This is another app beginners rave about. It's packed with tons of video courses for the beginner, and features an incredible tool that uses artificial intelligence to track your process and give you feedback.

This is another app beginners rave about. It’s packed with tons of video courses for the beginner, and features an incredible tool that uses artificial intelligence to track your process and give you feedback. How to get it: Android, iOS

Yousician

The app’s official description: Yousician is your personal music tutor for the digital age, covering Guitar, Singing, Ukulele and Bass! Learn and play thousands of songs on your real instrument with clear, instant feedback as the app listens along. Start your free trial today and experience all we have to offer! Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever you want. The app listens to you play and gives instant feedback on your accuracy and timing. Our curriculum, designed by expert music teachers, will help musicians of all levels improve, from complete beginners to professionals.

What it does: Over 1500 exercises and hundreds of videos allow you to learn on your own time. Complete with tracking and achievement goals!

Over 1500 exercises and hundreds of videos allow you to learn on your own time. Complete with tracking and achievement goals! How to get it: iOS

TrueFire Guitar Lessons

The app’s official description: Play guitar or want to learn how to play guitar? Download TrueFire’s app to your iOS device for access to over 40,000 video guitar lessons, 30,000 guitar tabs, and 20,000 jam tracks at your fingertips. TrueFire’s library of 800+ guitar courses covers all levels, techniques, and styles of blues guitar, jazz guitar, rock guitar, country guitar, acoustic guitar, fingerstyle guitar, and other guitar styles.

What it does: The lessons from Grammy-winning musicians are amazing. But best of all TrueFire includes an Apple TV app, so you can learn from the big screen in your living room, too.

The lessons from Grammy-winning musicians are amazing. But best of all TrueFire includes an Apple TV app, so you can learn from the big screen in your living room, too. How to get it: iOS

Uberchord

The app’s official description: Uberchord takes guitar learning to the next level. Chords, Rhythm, Songs – all with a real instrument in your hand. Uberchord listens and adapts to you while teaching you how to play. Ever wanted to really play guitar instead of pushing buttons? Now you can.

What it does: A phenomenal UI and tracking and progress features make this app a must for those learning to play.

A phenomenal UI and tracking and progress features make this app a must for those learning to play. How to get it: iOS

Gibson

The app’s official description: Follow a learning curriculum from the basics to advanced skills. You’ll get step-by-step guidance, adding one finger and one skill at a time, so you always have the optimal conditions for your learning. Never too hard, and never too easy – just right for you. Learn at your own pace and track your progress. The interactive lessons turn each learning step into an immersive and motivating experience. It even listens to you play and gives you feedback in real-time.

What it does: One of the best things about Gibson's app is the original TV series about guitars and music you can access right within it.

One of the best things about Gibson’s app is the original TV series about guitars and music you can access right within it. How to get it: iOS

Fret Trainer

