The 10 Best Apps For Video Calling

Video calling apps have always been popular ever since smartphones started including a front-facing camera as standard. In other words, for over a decade now. But the importance of video calling apps gained new prominence as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Of course, there are plenty of other use cases for video chatting apps than just to seeing your loved ones during the pandemic. Here we’ve laid out the best video chatting apps based on a range of circumstances. No matter which you choose, it’s hard to go wrong from any on this list.

TL;DR Quick Guide: Best Apps For Video Calling 📱 FaceTime: Apple’s default video chatting app is great for users of Apple devices. WhatsApp: It’s not just for messaging. A great cross-platform video calling solution. Zoom: The video calling app of choice for business. Skype: One of the oldest video calling apps. Line: A great app to use especially if you live or have friends who live in southeast Asia. Google Duo: It’s basically Google’s version of FaceTime. Houseparty: Houseparty is a social media platform built entirely around video calling your friends. WeChat: One of the most popular apps in the world. WeChat is a must especially if you live in Asia. Viber: Viber is one of the earliest VOIP apps. Google Meet: A business-level video calling service. Essential iPhone Apps Guide →

FaceTime

The app’s official description: Connect with family and friends around the world with FaceTime. Make audio and video calls from your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch to other iOS devices or even a Mac.

What it does: This is Apple's default video chatting app. The great thing about FaceTime is that it supports virtually all Apple devices with a front-facing camera, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It even supports the iPod touch. The bad news is in order to use FaceTime, all callers will need an Apple device. FaceTime is not made for Android.

How to get it: iOS

WhatsApp

The app’s official description: WhatsApp Messenger is a FREE messaging app available for iPhone and other smartphones. WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family. Switch from SMS to WhatsApp to send and receive messages, calls, photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

What it does: Yeah, the primary reason people use WhatsApp is to send text messages–and that's what this app excels at. However, it's also not bad and handling video chats. And though it doesn't offer the sleek ease of use FaceTime does, nor support tablets or video calling on computers, it does work on both Android and iPhones.

How to get it: Android, iOS

Zoom

The app’s official description: Stay connected wherever you go – start or join a meeting with flawless video, crystal clear audio, instant screen sharing, and cross-platform instant messaging – for free!

What it does: If there's any app that's profited off of how crazy the world has become in 2020, it's Zoom. The app quickly became the defect communication standard between workers who suddenly found themselves working from home. That's thanks mainly to the insane amount of participants on Zoom call can handle as well as being cross-platform and cross-device compatible.

How to get it: Android, iOS

Skype

The app’s official description: Skype keeps the world talking. Say “hello” with an instant message, voice or video call – all for free*, no matter what device they use Skype on. Skype is available on phones, tablets, PCs and Macs.

What it does: Ah, yes. Skype. One of the first VOIP apps. And the service is still around all these years later. Know primarily for phone calls, Skype allows people to video chat too. Like Zoom, it's primarily popular in the business world. Matter of fact, your job might require it for some time.

How to get it: Android, iOS

Line

The app’s official description: LINE reshapes communication around the globe, bringing you closer to your family, friends, and loved ones—for free. With voice and video calls, messages, and a limitless variety of exciting stickers, you’ll be able to express yourself in ways that you’ve never thought possible. With over 600 million users worldwide, LINE’s constantly expanding platform will continue to provide exciting new experiences and convenience.

What it does: Line is one of the most popular apps in the world. Like WhatsApp, it bundles in a host of services: text, voices, and yes, video calls. It's a great app to use especially if you live or have friends who live in southeast Asia.

How to get it: Android, iOS

Google Duo

The app’s official description: Google Duo is the highest quality video calling app*. It’s simple, reliable, and works on smartphones and iPad, and on the web. Features: Works Cross-Platform. Duo works on iPhone, iPad, web, and other mobile platforms so you can call and hangout with friends and family using just one app. You can also share and join group calls with just a link.

What it does: It's basically Google's version of FaceTime.

How to get it: iOS

Houseparty

The app’s official description: Houseparty is the face-to-face social network where you can connect with the people you care about most. The app makes connecting face to face effortless, alerting you when your friends are “in the house” and ready to chat so you can jump right into the conversation. The same goes for you opening the app! Your friends will know you’re in the app and ready to chat, so they can join you (…because rejected calls are so last year). Houseparty is truly the next best thing to hanging out in person. See your friends more often on Houseparty.

What it does: In short, Houseparty is a social media platform built entirely around video calling your friends.

How to get it: iOS

WeChat

The app’s official description: WeChat is more than a messaging and social media app – it is a lifestyle for one billion users across the world. Chat and make calls with friends, read news and use local services in Official Accounts and Mini Programs, play games with friends, enjoy mobile payment features with WeChat Pay, and much more.

What it does: One of the most popular apps in the world. WeChat is a must especially if you live in Asia.

How to get it: iOS

Viber

The app’s official description: Viber is the FREE, simple, fast and most secure messaging and calling app. The messenger of choice for over 1 billion users worldwide! Text now for free and make high-quality crystal-clear phone calls. Viber is completely free. All you need is a data plan or Wi-Fi connection and you’re good to go. Make free international calls, send text messages, open a group chat, and so much more! Download Viber today to connect with people, no matter who they are, or where they are from.

What it does: Viber is one of the earliest VOIP apps.

How to get it: iOS

Google Meet

The app’s official description: Securely connect, collaborate and celebrate from anywhere. With Google Meet, everyone can safely create and join high-quality video meetings up to 250 people. Key features include: Host unlimited high-definition video meetings.

What it does: It's basically a business-level video calling service.

How to get it: iOS

