The 10 Best Apps For Identifying Plants

Plants are perhaps the most important resource we have on the planet. Not only can you make all kinds of things from them, but they also provide us food, oxygen, and even help keep our climate in good shape. That’s not to mention they bring a soothing beauty to virtually any area they’re in.

But what if you want to get to know your plants better? Perhaps you can’t tell your cactus from your oak. That’s where this article comes in. Thanks to smartphones and image recognition, you no longer need to be a botanist to quickly and easily identify plants.

TL;DR Quick Guide: Best Plant Identification Apps For iPhone 📱 LeafSnap: Use your smartphone to take a picture of the plant in question to get all sorts of info on it. PlantSnap Pro: A powerful database with over half a million plants and other vegetation in its collection. PlantNet: The pictures users take are used by scientists across the world to better track earth’s biodiversity. PictureThis: Cool features include plant-care tips, maps of plants in your area, and even warnings when pests are detected on a plant. Agrobase: Farmers can check if a particular crop is healthy and how to manage it. Blossom: Helps you identify the plants in your home–and gives you the proper care instructions for them. Picture Mushroom: This app helps you quickly know what type of mushroom you’re looking at! Plantyx: A really nice feature of this app is the ability to collect your favorite plants in a single directory. Plant Identification ++: The powerful AI behind this plant identification app makes it a favorite among nature lovers. Mushroom Identificator: A terrific feature of this app is it lets you save the mushroom that you scanned location to a map. Essential iPhone Apps Guide →

LeafSnap-Plant Identification

The app’s official description: When you discover a beautiful wildflower or unusual looking shrub, and you struggle to discern its genus. Instead of wasting time trawling through websites or asking your gardener friends, why not simply take a snap and have an app do the work for you? Plant Identification can currently recognize 90% of all known species of plants and trees, which covers most of the species you will encounter in every country on Earth.

What it does: Use your smartphone to take a picture of the plant in question and LeafSnap will crunch the image through its systems and not only identify the plant, but tell you all sorts of information about it.

Use your smartphone to take a picture of the plant in question and LeafSnap will crunch the image through its systems and not only identify the plant, but tell you all sorts of information about it. How to get it: Android, iOS

PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants

The app’s official description: Instantly identify plants of all kinds: flowers, trees, succulents, mushrooms, cacti and more! PlantSnap is the revolutionary plant identification app from Earth.com built to help you instantly identify plants in a snap.

What it does: This app is powered but the data from earth.com. It's a powerful database with over half a million plants and other vegetation in its collection–all of which the app can easily identify for you with a simple picture.

This app is powered but the data from earth.com. It’s a powerful database with over half a million plants and other vegetation in its collection–all of which the app can easily identify for you with a simple picture. How to get it: Android, iOS

PlantNet

The app’s official description: PlantNet is an application that allows you to identify plants simply by photographing them with your smartphone. Very useful when you don’t have a botanist on hand! PlantNet is also a great citizen science project: all the plants you photograph are collected and analyzed by scientists around the world to better understand the evolution of plant biodiversity and to better preserve it.

What it does: Like others in this list, PlantNet will help you identify plants simply by taking a picture. But what makes this app so popular is that the pictures users take are used by scientists across the world to better track earth's biodiversity.

Like others in this list, PlantNet will help you identify plants simply by taking a picture. But what makes this app so popular is that the pictures users take are used by scientists across the world to better track earth’s biodiversity. How to get it: Android, iOS

PictureThis – Plant Identifier

The app’s official description: PictureThis® identifies 1,000,000+ plants every day, with 98% accuracy – better than most human experts. Get your gardening questions answered and become part of our global community!

What it does: What's really cool about this plant ID app is all the little extra features it offers, such as plant-care tips, maps of plants in your area, and even warnings when pests are detected on a plant.

What’s really cool about this plant ID app is all the little extra features it offers, such as plant-care tips, maps of plants in your area, and even warnings when pests are detected on a plant. How to get it: Android, iOS

Agrobase

The app’s official description: Agrobase is the most popular app for farmers and agronomists. It includes agronomic knowledge database with pests, weeds, and diseases catalog and all registered pesticides, insecticides, herbicides in a chosen country. Easily identify diseases, insects, or pests in your field and find a hassle-free solution for crop protection. Save money on pesticides, fungicides, or herbicides, aim for higher yield.

What it does: Unlike other apps on this list, Agrobase is heavily geared towards the farmers out there. What's most useful about it is its catalog of plant diseases, so farmers can check if a particular crop is healthy and how to manage it.

Unlike other apps on this list, Agrobase is heavily geared towards the farmers out there. What’s most useful about it is its catalog of plant diseases, so farmers can check if a particular crop is healthy and how to manage it. How to get it: Android, iOS

Blossom – Plant Identification

The app’s official description: Identify thousands of plants and get how-tos and useful tips. Receive reminders to water your greenery on time without drowning it. Find out the best way to fertilize and repot your plants. Start taking care of your private blossoming garden! Roses are red, violets are blue… Ready to know all the plants around you? Plant identifying and growing can be real fun! With the Blossom app, you can learn everything you need and give your green friends a long and happy life.

What it does: This app is great because it helps you identify the plants in your home–and gives you the proper care instructions for them.

This app is great because it helps you identify the plants in your home–and gives you the proper care instructions for them. How to get it: iOS

Picture Mushroom – Mushroom ID

The app’s official description: Instantly identify mushrooms! Simply take or upload a picture of a mushroom, and Picture Mushroom App can tell you what it is within seconds. Key features: Fast and accurate ID of numerous species of mushrooms. Dynamic and friendly community, with topics of your interest and suggestions you need Extensive database, with rich information about all kinds of mushrooms. Finely-designed and user-friendly interface. Keep track of the mushrooms you’ve identified in your collection, and you can save the locations of them on the built-in map

What it does: Mushrooms can be beautiful, fun, tasty, and dangerous. This app helps you quickly know what type of mushroom you're looking at!

Mushrooms can be beautiful, fun, tasty, and dangerous. This app helps you quickly know what type of mushroom you’re looking at! How to get it: iOS

Plantyx – Plant Identification

The app’s official description: Plantyx makes identifying plants easier than ever! Discover flowers and nature in a brand new way! Have you ever wished to know more about plants around you without having to spend hours reading catalogs and Wikipedia? How about obtaining a know-it-all assistant who is always there to give you the information you need? That’s exactly what Plantyx is for!

What it does: A really nice feature of this app is the ability to collect your favorite plants in a single directory.

A really nice feature of this app is the ability to collect your favorite plants in a single directory. How to get it: iOS

Plant Identification ++

The app’s official description: Identify plants in a snap. Take a picture with iPhone’s camera, or pick a photo from your library, then we’ll use advanced machine learning algorithm to identify the plant in the picture. It’s convenient and fast! Whether you’re working in your garden, or hiking on the sunny days; whenever you want to figure out what’s the name and details of a beautiful flower or an unknown grass, simply use this app to take a picture, and we’ll tell you the details instantly. It is very convenient for the curious minds, or people who want to decorate their own gardens with a specific plant.

What it does: The powerful AI behind this plant identification app makes it a favorite among nature lovers.

The powerful AI behind this plant identification app makes it a favorite among nature lovers. How to get it: iOS

Mushroom Identificator

