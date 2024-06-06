The 10 Best Apps For Counting Calories

Smartphones have gone from primarily communication tools to pretty much being a device for whatever we want. But one of the increasingly common uses of a smartphone is to help its owner get healthier. This is evidenced by the hundreds of exercise apps available for smartphones.

However, another health-focused app genre is calorie counters. Because people always have their smartphones on them, the devices make it so much easier to consistently track our calories, no matter if we’re eating out or eating in. But what are the best calorie-counting apps? These are our top 10.

MORE: The 5 Best Apps For Walking: Simple & Effective Tracking

TL;DR Quick Guide: Best Apps For Counting Calories 📱 Lifesum: Shows you how many calories you have left for the day based on what you’ve already eaten. Lose It: It’s got one of the most robust food libraries out there. MyFitnessPal: One of the most popular calorie-counting apps out there. Noom: Focuses on changing your mindset and eating habits, while helping you count your calories. MyNetDiary: What makes MyNetDiary so good is its stellar interface, which is one of the best on this list. MyPlate Calorie Counter: What it does: One of the most popular calorie tracking apps with meal plans, colorized logging, and even workout suggestions. Fooducate: For people who don’t just want to count calories, but become better educated about eating and nutrition. Calorie Counter +: Wide device support including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even iMessage integration! Macros: Focuses on tracking the macros–or micronutrients–in the calories you eat. Eat This Much: Eat This Much lets you plan your calories in advance! Essential iPhone Apps Guide →

Lifesum

Pin

The app’s official description: Personalized Diets and Meal Plans, food and exercise tracking, calorie counter, and healthy recipes, all in one place. Get healthy and feel great with Lifesum! Join 45 million users on the journey to better health and discover how tracking small habits can make a big difference in becoming happier and healthier.

Personalized Diets and Meal Plans, food and exercise tracking, calorie counter, and healthy recipes, all in one place. Get healthy and feel great with Lifesum! Join 45 million users on the journey to better health and discover how tracking small habits can make a big difference in becoming happier and healthier. What it does: Lifesum is one of the most popular apps for counting calories. It tells you your ideal calorie intake based on your goals and then shows you how many calories you have left for the day based on what you’ve already eaten. A clean UI and powerful tracking tools make it the favorite of many.

Lifesum is one of the most popular apps for counting calories. It tells you your ideal calorie intake based on your goals and then shows you how many calories you have left for the day based on what you’ve already eaten. A clean UI and powerful tracking tools make it the favorite of many. How to get it: Android, iOS

Lose It!

Pin

The app’s official description: Lose It! uses the proven principles of calorie tracking to educate and help you succeed. To get started just input your profile details with your goal weight and we’ll calculate the daily calorie budget best for you. Next, easily track your food, weight, and activity and get ready to celebrate your weight loss victories. There’s no easier way to change your habits and learn about your nutrition needs.

Lose It! uses the proven principles of calorie tracking to educate and help you succeed. To get started just input your profile details with your goal weight and we’ll calculate the daily calorie budget best for you. Next, easily track your food, weight, and activity and get ready to celebrate your weight loss victories. There’s no easier way to change your habits and learn about your nutrition needs. What it does: Lose It is one of the oldest calorie-tracking apps in the world. It first debuted a dozen years ago, but since then has consistently been a leader in the field. It’s got one of the most robust food libraries out there.

Lose It is one of the oldest calorie-tracking apps in the world. It first debuted a dozen years ago, but since then has consistently been a leader in the field. It’s got one of the most robust food libraries out there. How to get it: Android, iOS

MyFitnessPal

Pin

The app’s official description: Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, get healthy, change your habits, or start a new diet, you’ll love MyFitnessPal.

Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, get healthy, change your habits, or start a new diet, you’ll love MyFitnessPal. What it does: MyFitnessPal is perhaps the most recognizable name on this list. That’s because the app has worked for years to offer deep integration with dozens of apps and devices. The features of the app are much the same as many on this list: calorie counting, barcode scanning, etc. Still, it’s one of the most popular calorie-counting apps out there.

MyFitnessPal is perhaps the most recognizable name on this list. That’s because the app has worked for years to offer deep integration with dozens of apps and devices. The features of the app are much the same as many on this list: calorie counting, barcode scanning, etc. Still, it’s one of the most popular calorie-counting apps out there. How to get it: Android, iOS

Noom

Pin

The app’s official description: We’re the experts in the science of behavior change. You’re the expert in you. Together, we make the perfect team! A scientifically-proven psychological approach to weight loss and behavior change that works. Our team of doctors, psychologists, nutritionists, and personal trainers has created a program that takes the most effective behavior change research and psychological techniques and delivers them to you in a way that suits your lifestyle (and works!).

We’re the experts in the science of behavior change. You’re the expert in you. Together, we make the perfect team! A scientifically-proven psychological approach to weight loss and behavior change that works. Our team of doctors, psychologists, nutritionists, and personal trainers has created a program that takes the most effective behavior change research and psychological techniques and delivers them to you in a way that suits your lifestyle (and works!). What it does: Noom is one of the newest apps on this list. It has a heavy focus on the psychology behind our eating habits. The app really focuses on changing your mindset and eating habits, while, of course, helping you count your calories.

Noom is one of the newest apps on this list. It has a heavy focus on the psychology behind our eating habits. The app really focuses on changing your mindset and eating habits, while, of course, helping you count your calories. How to get it: Android, iOS

MyNetDiary

Pin

The app’s official description: Discover the diet app that takes care of what the other apps don’t. MyNetDiary – sleek, smart, simple. It’s your personal weight-loss, diet, and nutrition assistant. Rated #1 by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Discover the diet app that takes care of what the other apps don’t. MyNetDiary – sleek, smart, simple. It’s your personal weight-loss, diet, and nutrition assistant. Rated #1 by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. What it does: Yep, it’s got barcode scanning, calorie and nutrient tracking, and a built-in GPS tracker for walking and running. But what makes MyNetDiary so good is its stellar interface, which is one of the best on this list.

Yep, it’s got barcode scanning, calorie and nutrient tracking, and a built-in GPS tracker for walking and running. But what makes MyNetDiary so good is its stellar interface, which is one of the best on this list. How to get it: Android, iOS

MyPlate Calorie Counter

Pin

The app’s official description: MyPlate is the fastest and easiest way to lose weight and improve your health! Join millions who have lost weight with LIVESTRONG.COM’s MyPlate Calorie Tracker — the most user-friendly way to track your food and exercise on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. MyPlate makes tracking calories and getting the proper nutrition easy.

MyPlate is the fastest and easiest way to lose weight and improve your health! Join millions who have lost weight with LIVESTRONG.COM’s MyPlate Calorie Tracker — the most user-friendly way to track your food and exercise on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. MyPlate makes tracking calories and getting the proper nutrition easy. What it does: One of the most popular calorie tracking apps with meal plans, colorized logging, and even workout suggestions.

One of the most popular calorie tracking apps with meal plans, colorized logging, and even workout suggestions. How to get it: iOS

Fooducate – eat better coach

Pin

The app’s official description: Since 2010, Fooducate has been helping millions of people eat healthier, lose weight and improve their health. Recommended by doctors, dietitians, fitness trainers, and personal coaches. Apple’s Best of the iPhone Health & Fitness category. 1st prize – US Surgeon General Healthy App Challenge.

Since 2010, Fooducate has been helping millions of people eat healthier, lose weight and improve their health. Recommended by doctors, dietitians, fitness trainers, and personal coaches. Apple’s Best of the iPhone Health & Fitness category. 1st prize – US Surgeon General Healthy App Challenge. What it does: Fooducate is one of the best apps out there for people who don’t just want to count calories, but become better educated about eating and nutrition.

Fooducate is one of the best apps out there for people who don’t just want to count calories, but become better educated about eating and nutrition. How to get it: iOS

Calorie Counter +

Pin

The app’s official description: The Calorie Counter + App by Nutracheck is fast and easy to use. Achieve your weight loss goal. Enjoy a 7 day free trial – after this daily limits apply. Upgrade in-App from $4.99 per month for unlimited use. Or continue free on Lite membership with daily limits. Part of the Nutracheck online food diary service.

The Calorie Counter + App by Nutracheck is fast and easy to use. Achieve your weight loss goal. Enjoy a 7 day free trial – after this daily limits apply. Upgrade in-App from $4.99 per month for unlimited use. Or continue free on Lite membership with daily limits. Part of the Nutracheck online food diary service. What it does: This powerful calorie tracking app isn’t just for the iPhone. It offers an iPad app, Apple Watch app, and even iMessage integration!

This powerful calorie tracking app isn’t just for the iPhone. It offers an iPad app, Apple Watch app, and even iMessage integration! How to get it: iOS

Macros – Calorie Counter

Pin

The app’s official description: Macros can be used as a calorie counter and as a meal planner. Calculate your calories and register your food diary easily and simply. Eat what you want! Always respecting your carbohydrate, protein and fat targets.

Macros can be used as a calorie counter and as a meal planner. Calculate your calories and register your food diary easily and simply. Eat what you want! Always respecting your carbohydrate, protein and fat targets. What it does: This app really focuses on tracking the macros–or micronutrients–in the calories you eat.

This app really focuses on tracking the macros–or micronutrients–in the calories you eat. How to get it: iOS

Eat This Much – Meal Planner

Pin