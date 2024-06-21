The #1 Best Podcast Apps (Free & Paid)

Curious about podcasts? You’re going to need a decent podcast app for your phone. Here are the best podcast apps.

Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts is easily the #1 third-party podcasts app on the planet. Used by millions of people, Pocket Casts is available for both Android and iOS and it works great on both. Pocket Casts is 100% free, so you can simply download and start listening. The interface is beautifully designed, so finding and organizing your content is a cinch. For 99.9% of people, Pocket Casts is all you’ll ever need.

Overcast

Coming in a close second is Overcast, one of the most popular iPhone podcast apps on the planet. Overcast is packed with useful features like the ability to upload your own shows, Twitter recommendations, voice boost, so you get better audio performance, and smart speed, which lets you speed up or slow down the recording. Overcast is a brilliant app that works great and is a definite must-have for all podcast aficionados.

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts is available for Android and iOS, as well as macOS and Windows, so you can get to your podcasts regardless of what device you’re using. Like all Google software, it follows a tight, material design that is easy to navigate around and features great controls. It’s not as feature-packed as Pocket Casts or Overcast, but it is still definitely worth a look if you’re just starting to get into podcasts.

Apple Podcasts

If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, the best podcast app for you may be Apple’s own Podcasts app. Apple Podcasts got a major revamp a few years ago and is now one of the best podcast apps for the iPhone.

Spotify

Did you know Spotify had podcasts? Well, it does. And while it’s not quite as seamless as the other option on this list, it is definitely worth a look if you’re already a paying member of the music streaming service. All major podcasts are present and accounted for. The only downside to Spotify podcasts is that it isn’t as well laid out as the other options on this list. Still, it works fine. And you can access tons of shows and content.

Please note, all of the above will work on Android phones too!

10 Most Popular Podcast Shows Right Now

Podcasts are big business these days. With millions of subscribers, plenty of podcasters have turned their passions into viable and extremely lucrative businesses. Take Joe Rogan, for instance, he’s reported to make around $150,000 per episode of his Joe Rogan Experience. Granted, he has tens of millions of users. But still, it shows just how powerful the podcasting platform has become.

If you’re brand new to podcasts, you might be wondering what the most popular podcasts are, the ones with the most monthly listeners. According to Spotify, as of the time of this writing the 10 most popular podcasts in the United States right now are:

THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE THE TUCKER CARLSON SHOW SMOSH READS REDDIT STORIES CANDACE WHERE EVERYONE KNOWS YOUR NAME WITH TED DANSON AND WOODIE HARRELSON SHAWN RYAN SHOW HOW WE FIX THIS THE LOL PODCAST THIS PAST WEEKEND WITH THEO VON MATT AND SHANE’S SECRET PODCAST

Why You Should Listen To Podcasts Regularly

It’s Easier Than Reading Learn New Stuff Every Day Find New, Interesting People To Follow Advance Your Knowledge on Any Subject Exposure To Different Ideas/Theories More Open & Truthful Than Mainstream Media Gives You A Nice Break From The TV

Radio was once the biggest medium through which people got their information. Then the TV happened. And the radio kind of died. Back in the early 2000s, podcasts started to appear online and since then they have grown massively. And the reason? Smartphones.

With a smartphone, a device that is constantly connected to the web, you can download and consume information all day, every day, regardless of where you are. But why are podcasts so popular? I think it has something to do with the medium. A lot of people find listening to podcasts easier than reading a book; podcasts are also less intrusive than video or TV. You can listen to a podcast while you work, as it’s not as distracting as having the TV on.

For me, though, the reason I listen to podcasts is simple: I have a few subjects that I am super interested in. I want to listen to experts talk about things like history, technology, weird stuff, and politics, and the best way to do that is via podcasts.

Podcasts vary too; you have podcasts where it’s just one guy talking about something, like Hardcore Histories. And podcasts that feature a host and different guests each week, like the Joe Rogan Experience. Podcasts basically come in all shapes and sizes. And whatever you’re interested in, no matter how weird and/or niche it is, I can 100% guarantee you that there will be a podcast all about it.

You can even stream podcasts to smart speakers too, so you can listen to them when you’re relaxing in your home. I always listen to my podcasts in bed on my Amazon Echo; it’s been helping me get to sleep for about three years now!