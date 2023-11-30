Understanding TextNow Numbers (And How To Spot One): A User-Friendly Guide

TextNow is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service available in the U.S. and Canada. It’s an app for Android and iOS devices, allowing free calls and texts over Wi-Fi. Users get a virtual phone number that works alongside their existing number.

Spotting a TextNow Number

TextNow provides users with a complimentary secondary number that can be used for making calls and sending texts.

This service is particularly useful for those who need an additional phone number without any extra cost. To determine whether a specific phone number is a TextNow number, there are both official methods provided by TextNow and alternative approaches offered by third-party services.

The official methods involve utilizing the features within the TextNow app itself.

For instance, TextNow numbers are assigned certain area codes, which can be a clue to their origin. Additionally, the app allows users to search for numbers. If the number in question is registered with TextNow, the search will reveal the user’s profile associated with that number.

Official Methods Area Codes: TextNow numbers have specific area codes. This isn’t foolproof as codes can overlap with other providers. In-App Search: Use the TextNow app to search for a number. If it’s a TextNow user, their profile will show up. Platforms like BeenVerified and TrueCaller can help identify TextNow numbers. These tools check databases and online information to reveal the service provider of a number.

Cautionary Note

When encountering unknown phone numbers, it’s important to proceed with caution, particularly if there’s a suspicion that these numbers might be associated with spammers or unscrupulous callers.

The risks associated with engaging with such contacts can range from minor annoyances, like unwanted marketing calls, to more serious threats, including scams and phishing attempts.

The first line of defense is to avoid answering calls from numbers you don’t recognize. If you receive persistent calls from an unknown number, consider researching it using services like BeenVerified or TrueCaller, which might reveal if the number is linked to TextNow or other services, and provide context on who the caller might be.

Additionally, most smartphones and digital services offer features to block unwanted callers. Utilizing these blocking tools can significantly reduce the volume of unwanted calls.

This not only provides peace of mind but also helps in filtering out potential spam, allowing you to focus on calls that are genuinely important.

Reporting these numbers is also crucial. Many phone service providers and third-party apps allow you to report a number as spam.

This not only helps you but also aids in building a database that can protect other users from potential spam or scam calls. By reporting, you contribute to a broader effort in combating unwanted and potentially harmful communication.