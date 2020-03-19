How To Recover Deleted/Lost Data on Mac (The #1 Method)

If you’ve deleted something REALLY important from your Mac, you probably think it is lost forever. But this isn’t actually the case – you can get it back (and this is how you do it)…

If you’ve lost, deleted, or simply cannot find important data on your computer, you might think it is lost forever. If you’ve deleted files permanently you’d assume they’ve been obliterated forever, right? Turns out this isn’t the case; you can revive that data, even if it’s been permanently deleted and you’ve cleared your computer’s trash.

And the best part about this is that you DO NOT need to be a computer science graduate. Instead, if you lack the technical skills, you can just leverage Stellar Date Recovery’s software and get it to do all the heavy lifting for you, saving you plenty of time – learning how to mine data on your Mac isn’t something everybody can do, after all!

Meet Stellar Data Recovery – My #1 Tool For Extracting Lost/Corrupted Data on Mac

Stellar Data Recovery is an online tool for recovering lost data on your computer, and it’ll find basically anything – from documents to videos and photos. The software runs on your computer and is simple to use, even if you’re a complete noob with respect to this kind of thing. You even get simple to follow instructions for running your first scan. Basically, it’s idiot-proof.

Why I Use Data Recovery Tools

The main reason is that I simply cannot afford to lose certain documents. I also have a habit of indiscriminately deleting random files from my desktop and every now and then I delete something REALLY important – an invoice, a document, an article I need to upload.

Prior to using a data recovery tool, I had to scramble quickly, contacting people, asking them to resubmit what I’d deleted (hoping they hadn’t deleted it). Invoices are another BIG thing that Stellar Data Recovery has been a godsend for – I can ALWAYS find my invoices when the end of year comes around.

Save

For me, running a robust data recovery tool is essential for anyone that runs a business – either at home or in corporate offices. I use Stellar Data Recover’s Professional Plan; it costs $79.99 and it covers everything that I personally need, although you can get more robust coverage in the form of Premium ($99.99) and Technician ($149). And if you’re interested in the differences between these plans, check out the table below.

It’s also worth noting that ALL plans include unlimited data recovery, although with the Technician Plan you get support for three systems, whereas Professional and Premium only support single systems. Beyond this, the main differences between Professional and Premium are to do with repairing corrupt files (videos and photos) that are not covered on the Professional plan. I don’t deal with that much video content, so these features are surplus to my requirements. But it’s nice that you have the option for these for people that need them.

How It Works

Once you’ve downloaded Stellar Data Recovery, open the application and select what you want to recover. I tend to select the “Recover Everything” option. This means ALL data that has been deleted or lost will be extracted and then you can search in there for what you’re looking for – this search includes documents, emails, videos, audio, and photos.

Save

Once the scan has run, you can then begin looking for the document you’ve lost. The entire process takes around several minutes and, in my experience, works perfectly every time. I cannot count the number of times I have lost an important invoice when doing my year-end. For multiple years, this was a massive headache. With this tool, I can do it within minutes.

And for me, that alone is worth the price of admission.

Stellar Data Recovery Plans

Professional ($79.99) | Premium ($99.99) | Technician ($149.99)