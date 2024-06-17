How To Play Fortnite: The Complete Noob’s Guide

Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, has become a global sensation with over 45 million players.

Originally a semi-cooperative sandbox zombie survival game, it evolved into a massively popular Battle Royale game.

Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite began as a game where players built bases and defended them against zombie hordes, reminiscent of games like Minecraft and ARK: Survival Evolved.

However, with the rise of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Fortnite introduced a “Battle Royale” mode, which has since become its most popular feature.

In Battle Royale, players are dropped onto an island where they must scavenge for weapons and supplies while eliminating each other to be the last one standing.

How to Get Involved

Fortnite is available on multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Mac, and iOS devices.

To start playing, download the game from your device’s app store or the Epic Games website.