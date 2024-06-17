How To Play Fortnite: The Complete Noob’s Guide

Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, has become a global sensation with over 45 million players.
Originally a semi-cooperative sandbox zombie survival game, it evolved into a massively popular Battle Royale game.
Here’s everything you need to know to get started.
What is Fortnite?
Fortnite began as a game where players built bases and defended them against zombie hordes, reminiscent of games like Minecraft and ARK: Survival Evolved.
However, with the rise of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Fortnite introduced a “Battle Royale” mode, which has since become its most popular feature.
In Battle Royale, players are dropped onto an island where they must scavenge for weapons and supplies while eliminating each other to be the last one standing.
How to Get Involved
Fortnite is available on multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Mac, and iOS devices.
To start playing, download the game from your device’s app store or the Epic Games website.
Beginner’s Tips for Fortnite: Battle Royale
1. Prepare to Die… A Lot
In Battle Royale, only one player (or team) can win. Expect to get eliminated frequently, especially when you’re starting out. Don’t let early defeats discourage you; skill, strategy, and a bit of luck play roles in survival.
2. Understand the Storm Feature
The Storm is a key gameplay element that shrinks the safe play area over time, forcing players into closer quarters. A white circle on your mini-map shows the safe zone. If you’re caught outside it, you’ll gradually lose health. Pay attention to the timers indicating when the Storm will move and plan your movements accordingly.
3. Grab the Loot
You begin each game with just a pickaxe, primarily used for gathering resources and building. Immediately start searching for weapons and gear to improve your survival chances. Listen for audio cues that signal nearby loot chests, which are often hidden in less obvious locations.
4. Remember You Can Build
Building is a unique feature in Fortnite that you can use to your advantage. Gather resources (wood, metal, brick) by using your pickaxe on objects in the game world. You can then build structures like walls, ramps, and floors to create defensive positions or reach high places for loot.
Additional Tips:
- Stay Mobile: Constant movement makes you a harder target to hit.
- Learn the Map: Familiarize yourself with different locations and where high-quality loot is likely to spawn.
- Watch and Learn: Observing experienced players on platforms like YouTube and Twitch can provide valuable insights and strategies.
Frequently Asked Questions
What platforms can I play Fortnite on?
Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Mac, and iOS devices.
Is Fortnite free to play?
Yes, Fortnite Battle Royale is free to play. However, there are in-game purchases available for cosmetic items and battle passes.
How do I improve my chances of winning?
- Practice Building: Building quickly and efficiently can give you a significant advantage.
- Play Smart: Avoid unnecessary fights early on. Focus on gathering good gear and staying inside the safe zone.
- Communicate: If playing in teams, communicate with your teammates to strategize and coordinate.
Can I play with friends?
Yes, Fortnite allows you to team up with friends. You can play in Duos (two players) or Squads (up to four players).
What are V-Bucks?
V-Bucks are Fortnite’s in-game currency used to purchase cosmetic items, emotes, and battle passes.
Starting your Fortnite journey can be challenging, but with practice and persistence, you’ll improve and start enjoying the game’s competitive and dynamic environment. Good luck, and have fun!
Related Stuff
View All →