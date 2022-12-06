How To Know When TikTok Is Down + Troubleshooting Tips

Not sure if TikTok is currently down or not? Here’s a little trick to find out whether the service is down or your internet is playing up…

Just like with any other online platform, there are times when we can’t connect or we can’t log in and we’re not sure whether it’s our own connection, account issues or the service status.

Sometimes the answer is obvious – if your own internet service was down, you wouldn’t be here right now. Sometimes the answer is less obvious, like if your phone won’t connect but your laptop is connected to the internet just fine.

Save

When you’re struggling to log in to your TikTok account or the home page won’t seem to load or refresh, there is one easy way to find out whether the site’s services are currently down, or whether the issue is on your end.

On this page, we’re going to show you how to check the TikTok server status and also show you some troubleshooting tips for if the problem is your device or connection.

How To Check TikTok Server Status

The best way to find out if TikTok is down, or any other popular site is down, is to head over to downdetector.com and type “TikTok” into the search bar.

This site tracks how many users have reported outages within the last 24 hours and exactly which problems are being reported.

For issues explicitly reported with the server connection, application, or publishing, percentages are shown. The comments section at the bottom provides some in-depth details regarding what could be happening to other people.

There may be a TikTok outage if other people are reporting the same issue as you are. If not, you are either the first user to encounter a problem on TikTok’s end or the issue is on your end.

And, of course, if you can’t even access downdetector.com in the first place, the issue is very likely going to be on your end, in which case you might want to contact your internet service provider.

Troubleshooting Your Device If TikTok Isn’t Offline

TikTok has outlined the best three fixes for connectivity issues on their troubleshooting page. Those fixes are:

Check your connection

Restart the app

Clear your app cache

The first two are simple, but knowing how to clear your app cache may not be quite as obvious, so we’ll walk you through how to do that now:

Tap your Profile in the bottom right-hand corner of the page. Tap the three dots in the top right of your profile. Select “Settings And Privacy”. Tap “Clear Cache”.

If none of the above options work, the last resort method is to delete and reinstall the application. If you’re still having no luck, contact TikTok customer support who will assist you further.

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

More