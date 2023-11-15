How Reddit Karma Works: The INS and OUTS Explained

11/15/23 • 10 min read

How does Reddit karma work? Is it important? How do you get more? Here’s everything you need to know about earning and losing Reddit Karma…

Key Takeaways: The Reddit Karma System 🚀🌐 Karma System Explained : Karma is a reflection of your contribution to Reddit. It increases with upvotes and decreases with downvotes, but the exact calculation remains a mystery. 🤔

: Karma is a reflection of your contribution to Reddit. It increases with upvotes and decreases with downvotes, but the exact calculation remains a mystery. 🤔 Karma’s Purpose : Karma isn’t just a vanity metric; it grants you more freedom on the site, like reduced posting restrictions and access to exclusive subreddits. 🗝️

: Karma isn’t just a vanity metric; it grants you more freedom on the site, like reduced posting restrictions and access to exclusive subreddits. 🗝️ Earning Karma : Quality content is key. Engage in popular subreddits, comment on rising posts, discuss current events, and remember, it’s not always wise to double down in debates. 📈

: Quality content is key. Engage in popular subreddits, comment on rising posts, discuss current events, and remember, it’s not always wise to double down in debates. 📈 Posting in Subreddits : High karma can unlock the door to posting in subreddits like r/memes. A balance between contribution and quality is essential. ⚖️

: High karma can unlock the door to posting in subreddits like r/memes. A balance between contribution and quality is essential. ⚖️ Community Dynamics: More karma often means more respect for your comments and opinions, though there’s always room for healthy debate. 🗨️💬

Reddit, founded in San Francisco in 2005, has firmly established itself as a stalwart among social media platforms.

Known as “The Front Page of The Internet,” it has experienced swift and remarkable growth. Old Reddit – the Reddit most of us grew up with – featured an unpolished, desktop-centric design.

The new Reddit now has a sleek, modern interface tailored for the mobile-first era.

And unlike Karen-fests like Facebook, Reddit is still growing. It has around 430 million active users who browse, post, and interact in over 100,000 different subreddits, with newcomers signing up for accounts on a regular basis and going on to earn karma.

The more you contribute to subreddits, the more Karma they accumulate. But how exactly does Reddit karma work, though? How is it calculated and what can it be used for?

How Does Reddit Karma Work? Karma is determined by Reddit using a system that it does not disclose. Each upvote is supposed to be worth less Karma the more upvotes a link or comment gets. That means, for example, that a comment with 5K upvotes does not automatically imply 5K Karma. The more upvotes a person gets on posts and comments, the more karma that user will earn in the long run. A person’s karma will not increase considerably over time if they are continuously downvoted heavily, which is actually seen regularly. Here’s how Reddit explains it: The number next to a username is called that user’s “karma.” It reflects how much good the user has done for the reddit community. The best way to gain karma is to submit links that other people like and vote for, though you won’t get karma for self posts.

What Can Reddit Karma Be Used For?

Karma, which is commonly referred to as “internet points” by those who don’t have much of it, does have certain purposes on the site.

To begin with, the more karma you have, the more freedom you have, and you are therefore free to publish posts and comment on others as often as you choose. When you were new to Reddit, you may have noticed that you had to wait a little while before you could post again in particular places.

We have no idea where the line is drawn in terms of how much karma you need to attain more freedom, but we do know it directly correlates with increased amounts of karma.

Another clear benefit of having higher amounts of karma is the ability to post and comment in more exclusive subreddits. One big example is r/memes, where users cannot post until they have 1,000 karma. 1k karma doesn’t take too long to get, but it prevents users from making new accounts and spamming a very popular sub.

Overall, your comments and opinions tend to be respected a little more when you have more karma. This may not be an obvious benefit, as there is always somebody that will be happy to argue with you, but on the whole, people will back off if it seems that you often get your facts right.

How Do I Get More Karma On Reddit?

While the fundamentals of collecting Karma are simple, many new Redditors are anxious to crack the code and discover how to earn it faster.

Producing quality material is the key to establishing a reputation on Reddit, as it is in any other community. You should simply join, contribute, and let things evolve organically unless you have an urgent need for Karma.

With that in mind, here are a few things you can do to keep your karma level up at all times: 1. Get Involved With Popular Subreddits The more active people in a subreddit, the more likely your posts and comments will be upvoted. Posts in some of the most popular subreddits may get tens of thousands of upvotes, meaning your karma can skyrocket. r/memes, r/aww, r/funny (rarely actually funny), r/todayilearned, r/askreddit, and r/AITA are among the most popular Reddit subs that you can join, however, you may not be able to post in these until you have a particular amount of karma. 2. Sort Posts By ‘Rising’ Another useful strategy is to keep an eye on increasing posts in popular subreddits and pounce on those that have a high chance of being upvoted as soon as they are published. Because of its closeness to the top of the post, if the post becomes popular, your comment will become popular as well. However, just though it is the first does not mean it will get more votes in the future. Funny remarks, as well as insightful, well-thought-out explanations and arguments, are often great candidates for upvote consideration. A remark with hundreds or even thousands of upvotes frequently just communicates a sentiment that a large number of people can identify with, resulting in the comment acquiring traction. 3. Discuss Current Events If you’re in the know when it comes to politics, you’ll find karma farming particularly easy. Just be friendly about it. On Reddit, it seems like there’s constantly a heated debate going on. If you have anything to say on the latest breaking news, there is almost certainly already a thread where you may express yourself. The issue is that popular subjects may be divisive, so you’re nearly as likely to get negative Reddit Karma as you are to gain good Reddit Karma when you post on them. Usually, all you have to do is scan the room and see which side of the debate is receiving more upvotes than the other. 4. Don’t Double Down If the Reddit hivemind has decided they don’t like your first comment in a debate, don’t then try to explain yourself further. They’ve made their mind up and they will continue to downvote your comments whether you’re right or not. On the occasion, you may successfully convince them of your point, but you’ll still do well to break even on karma. People don’t like to admit they’re wrong. Also, there is of course the chance that you are wrong, which will make doubling down on your point even more damaging to your karma count.

The Inner Workings of Reddit: How It Actually Works (Beyond Karma & Upvotes)

Pin The Final Image From Reddit’s r/place – Tens of Millions of Users Worked On This, Pixel by Pixel.

Subreddit Moderation and Governance

Subreddit moderators are pivotal in shaping the dynamics of Reddit’s many communities. These moderators enforce guidelines and rules that vary widely across subreddits, directly influencing user interaction.

Karma plays a significant role here, acting as a barometer for community sentiment.

High Karma scores can indicate trust and credibility, often influencing a moderator’s decision-making process. However, the moderation isn’t just about enforcing rules; it’s about nurturing the unique character and ethos of each subreddit.

At least in theory.

Reddit has had some serious “censorship issues” during the past few years, raising concerns about WHO is actually moderating what and why.

The Psychology Behind Karma

The allure of Reddit Karma is deeply rooted in psychology. It taps into the human desire for gamification, social validation, and community approval. Earning Karma can trigger a dopamine release, similar to receiving likes on Facebook or hearts on Instagram.

This gamification aspect turns content creation and curation into an engaging game, where accumulating points becomes a motivating goal.

The desire for social validation and approval from fellow Redditors further drives user engagement, making Karma a powerful psychological tool in Reddit’s arsenal.

The Impact of Karma on Content Quality

The Karma system exerts a significant influence on the type of content posted on Reddit. On one hand, it can encourage the creation of original, high-quality content as users vie for upvotes.

On the other hand, it can lead to the formation of echo chambers, where popular opinions are echoed for Karma gains, and karma farming, where the primary goal is to accumulate Karma rather than contribute meaningfully. Balancing these two outcomes is a constant challenge within the Reddit ecosystem.

Comparing Karma with Other Social Media Metrics

Reddit’s Karma system is unique compared to the likes, shares, and followers on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Unlike these platforms, where metrics are often a measure of popularity or reach, Reddit Karma is more about community engagement and the quality of contributions.

This difference highlights Reddit’s focus on community-driven content and discussion, as opposed to the more individual-centric metrics on other social media platforms.

Reddit’s Algorithm and Post Visibility

Reddit’s algorithm uses Karma to help determine the visibility of posts and comments. This algorithm ensures that content with higher upvotes, and consequently more Karma, gains more visibility, thereby influencing what trends on the site.

Understanding this mechanism is crucial for content creators and marketers, as it underscores the importance of creating engaging, community-oriented content that resonates with Reddit’s diverse user base.

The Economics of Karma

On Reddit, Karma can be viewed as a form of currency. It’s a non-monetary value that represents a user’s credibility and contribution to the community.

High Karma can grant access to exclusive subreddits and increased freedom in posting and commenting. It’s a symbol of reputation and trust within the community, which, in a way, ‘pays off’ by granting more privileges and respect.

And if that didn’t tell you everything you need to know about Reddit, check out this complete beginner’s guide to getting started with Reddit.