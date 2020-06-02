ESPN+ is Basically Netflix For Sports Nuts…

Are you nuts about sports? If so, ESPN has got you covered with its ESPN+ streaming app – it’s basically Netflix for sports!

If you’re into sports, you’ll know all about ESPN. But did you know that ESPN has a direct-to-consumer subscription video service called ESPN+ that’ll let you stream thousands of hours of live sports, as well as tons of additional exclusive content? If you didn’t, read on because we’re about to do a deep-dive on what makes ESPN+ tick…

What is ESPN+?

If you like your sports, and you got an extra $4.99 a month to spare, ESPN+ could well be the best thing you purchase this year. ESPN+ is part of ESPN’s existing ESPN app, only with ESPN+ you get access to thousands of live sporting events – from baseball to NHL and MMA, as well as college sports and soccer – on top of loads of original programming and analysis.

ESPN+ even has cricket! I know that’s pretty niche, but it was one of the main reasons I got myself a subscription.

ESPN (and ESPN+) is, of course, owned by Disney (and so is HULU and Disney+). The platform – both ESPN and ESPN+ – run inside the same ecosystem. To access ESPN+, you first need to sign up and get an account (you can do that here), and then open up the ESPN application and log into the ESPN+ section to access all the additional goodies.

ESPN+ does not replace 100% of the cable-channel, though, so it’s not a complete cable-cutter solution. If you want to watch NBA and NFL games, you’ll still have to do this through your cable provider. You will not be able to access any NBA or NFL games inside the ESPN app or ESPN+. Still, for less than five bucks a month and you’re getting a TON of content.

The vast majority of ESPN+ is dedicated to video and live sporting events, as you’d imagine, however, it also features loads of exclusive written content too, covering stuff like draft coverage, news across a range of sports, and analysis of big games, transfers, and events. You can basically spend hours trawling content inside ESPN+.

But that’s not all. ESPN+ membership also gets you access to ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 sports documentary series which includes the following films:

Kings Ransom

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

Muhammad and Larry

Without Bias

The Legend of Jimmy the Greek

The U

Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Guru of Go

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

Silly Little Game

Run Ricky Run

The 16th Man

Straight Outta L.A.

June 17th, 1994

The Two Escobars

The Birth of Big Air

Jordan Rides the Bus

Little Big Men

One Night in Vegas

Unmatched

The House of Steinbrenner

Into the Wind

Four Days in October

Once Brothers

Tim Richmond: To the Limit

Fernando Nation

Marion Jones: Press Pause

The Best That Never Was

Pony Excess

In total, you’re getting access to live sporting events across a range of sport disciplines, access to ESPN original programming and ESPN Films Presents, the entire 30 for 30 documentary collection, and a metric ton of exclusive written content that covers everything from the draft to the latest in racing and major league baseball. Not bad for less than five bucks a month, right?

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month – or, if you’d like to pay annually, it’ll set you back $49.99. ESPN also offers a 30-day free trial, much like HULU does, so you can road-test the service and see if it’s for you. Personally, I don’t see anyone not keeping ESPN+ once they’ve experienced it!

Supported Devices

As noted earlier, ESPN+ is an add-on for the existing ESPN app. The ESPN app can be accessed on all major platforms – from Roku to Apple TV and Amazon’s Fire TV. You can download the app for iPhone and Android, access it via your browser, or install the ESPN app on your smart TV. Basically, whatever device you plan on using, you’re covered.

ESPN+ FAQs – What You Need To Know

In order to wrap up this all you need to know about ESPN+, let’s finish off with some common ESPN+ FAQs:

How Does ESPN+ Work?

As noted earlier, ESPN+ lives inside the core ESPN app. All the ESPN+ content is highlighted with a gold icon – it’s easy to spot too. In order to access ONLY ESPN+ content, you’ll need to go into the ESPN+ section. Again, this is simple, just use the menu navigation to find it and click through.

You don’t need an ESPN+ account to access ESPN, but you will need an ESPN+ account to access any ESPN+ content. Sounds obvious, I know, but this does slip up quite a few people. Setting up an ESPN+ account is simple, though, so you needn’t worry about this: just go to the ESPN app or the ESPN website and sign-up for an ESPN+ account. Alternatively, just click here.

Once you have bought your ESPN+ account, simply go to the ESPN app – either on your phone, TV, or PC – find the ESPN+ section, click through, and sign in with your email and password credentials. And that’s it; you’re now an ESPN+ member.

Does It Have Adverts?

ESPN+ does not have any adverts. It’s just pure content – video and written.

How Many Accounts Does It Support?

You can have up to five accounts associated with your ESPN+ account, so you can easily hook up your friends and family. HULU, also owned by Disney, does something similar. And so does Disney+.

Streaming Quality?

ESPN+ streams in full HD at 60fps. There’s no word on when 4K support will be available, though we’re hoping it happens soon. Most people have 4K TVs these days, unlike when ESPN+ first launched back in 2018.

What’s Missing?

ESPN+ does not feature NFL or NBA games. In order to access these, you’ll need to do it via your ESPN cable service. Why? Simple: licensing. The NFL and NBA are billion-dollar sporting events, so do not expect streaming access to these any time soon.

