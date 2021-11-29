Does Google Photos Have Unlimited Storage?

Google Photos is an excellent image and video storage solution that can be used to save a lot of computer disk space – but how much storage do you get, exactly?

You’ve probably heard about how fantastic Google Photos is. At least a few of your friends and family members are almost certainly using it by now and telling you how great it is.

Google Photos is a fantastic application that streamlines the process of backing up your image libraries and makes use of cutting-edge artificial intelligence to accurately identify individuals in your photos.

However, “How much space do I get?” is a question that comes up frequently. With the passage of time, many of us have amassed huge photo folders, raising concerns about Google Photos’ ability to provide a one-stop solution for the complete collection.

Does Google Photos Offer Unlimited Storage?

Unfortunately, Google Photos does not provide unlimited storage space, however, the 15GB of free storage space that you do get is usually more than enough for the average smartphone user.

While Google Photos did previously offer unlimited storage in its earlier days, Google ended this possibility last June and have since implemented the 15GB free storage cap that comes with a free Google Account.

If you do need more than 15GB of storage space for your photos and videos, it is still possible to utilise more than that amount of space but it will start to cost you money – albeit not a lot.

If this is the case, Google One is what you need, which in fairness comes at a fantastic price for what you get. Google One begins at just $1.99 a month for an additional 100GB of storage, or you can pay more depending on how much more space you need. Here are the costs of each package:

100GB: $1.99 per month/$19.99 per year

200GB: $2.99 per month/$29.99 per year

2TB: $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year

10TB: $49.99 per month

20TB: $99.99 per month

30TB: $149.99 per month

Even the 2TB option is a reasonable monthly cost, and anything more than that you’re likely looking at it being a business expense unless you’re a particularly keen amateur photography enthusiast.

What Is Google One?

When it comes to Google One, you might be wondering how it differs from Google Drive and why a premium subscription is required.

Prior to Google One, there were actually additional storage packages available directly from Google Drive. These packages increased your storage space not only in Google Drive but also in Gmail and Google Photos.

Because Google Drive is a storage service, this perplexed its users. Many individuals dismissed the ideas as merely a way to increase Google Drive storage. In 2018, Google One was launched in an attempt to streamline plans and make their purpose more obvious.

Google increased the 1 terabyte plan to 2 terabytes at launch while keeping the pricing at $9.99 per month. 100GB for $1.99 and 200GB for $2.99 were the remaining tiers. Google Drive customers were upgraded to Google One automatically.

Advantages Of Using Google One

The primary objective of Google One may be its storage, but there are additional advantages to the service as well. The opportunity to share your membership with family members is one of the most important features.

Anyone in your Google account’s Family Group can share storage with you if you create one. For example, if you have the 200GB plan, that storage pool is open to everyone in the group. Everyone’s files, however, remain private.

Members of Google One also get admission to “Google Experts.” These are folks that have been trained to assist you with any of the company’s goods. Google Experts are effectively a greater level of customer service that is only available to Google One subscribers.

Back Up and Restore is a feature that is useful for those who use Android phones and tablets. This makes it simple to backup items like device data, text message media, and photographs and videos. After that, you may utilise Google One to restore a fresh device.

Alternatives To Google One

Chances are that if you’re already investigating Google Photos or Google Drive, you’re already a user of other Google Products, whether that’s one of their Pixel phones or their Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides or Google Forms software.

However, if you’re open to other platforms and providers, there are a number of alternatives that you can choose between. Here are a few other options that we believe are worthy competitors to Google:

Dropbox

Dropbox is probably the most popular of these recommended alternatives since they’ve been around for so long.

Upload your files to Dropbox with one device, and you’ll now instantly have access to them on any of your alternative devices that have Dropbox installed.

OneDrive

Another popular name in this list, OneDrive, which was previously known as SkyDrive, provides a reliable online file storing and sharing service that is both free and simple to use. It features an appealing as well as useful design.

OwnCloud

Utilize your ownCloud private server, a leased VPS, or one of the public ownCloud services to hold your private photos, files, calendar, contacts and more.

NextCloud

Your personal, private data should be completely within your control and NextCloud do a fantastic job to assist you in achieving this goal with a secure location for all of your data. Safe, within your control, and built-in a clear, open, and reliable manner.

Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.