Best Online Courses For Learning Bitcoin (Our #1 Picks)

Want to learn about Bitcoin? How to buy and trade it? Understand how it works and why it is the future? The following courses will tell you everything you need to know (and a whole lot more) …

Bitcoin is the #1 most popular cryptocurrency on the planet. People buy and sell it on a daily basis and plenty of people have made millions with it. But one does not simply get into bitcoin; there’s a rather steep learning curve to understanding how it all works.

It’s not like buying stocks or shares – there’s quite a bit more to it.

This is both a good and bad thing. It’s good because the main barriers to entry are knowledge-based (people are too lazy to spend some time figuring it out). But this is also the main downside too: you have to dedicate some time to study the ins and outs of Bitcoin in order to figure out how it all works.

But once you understand how it all works, a process that takes no more than 8-12 hours of lessons, you will be in a very good place. You’ll know how to buy, how to sell, when to sell, and when to hold. And with quantitative easing making cash utterly worthless, it pays to have some of your investments in things like Bitcoin, even if it’s just for a rainy day.

Best Online Courses For Learning About Bitcoin

To date, this course has been downloaded by over 50,000 online students. It covers the basics of Blockchain, how Bitcoin works and gives you a complete overview and in-depth understanding of how they all work together, as well as how you can use it to your advantage.

The course is fairly short too, just three hours. But it is densely packed with information. The information presented in this course is some of the best introductory content on the subject of Bitcoin and Blockchain. It’s presented in an easy to understand manner, so is ideal for absolute beginners.

This course is great for those that are looking to actively get involved in buying and trading bitcoin. It covers everything from what Bitcoin is and how it works to how to set up your first Bitcoin wallet and making your first purchases and trades. To date, this course has been downloaded over 300,000 times.

This course is geared solely towards those that are looking to start buying and trading Bitcoin. There is plenty of background information on Blockchain and how Bitcoin works. But mostly it is focussed on the dark art of buying, acquiring, and trading bitcoin. If that’s what you’re interested in, this course comes highly recommended.

Like option #2, this course is, again, geared towards those that want to buy and sell bitcoin, as well as other crypto-currencies. Again, it is a detailed course comprising of over 4+ hours of sessions and downloadable material.

By the end of it, you will have a broad understanding of everything you need to know about getting started with bitcoin. The course presenter is great and explains tricky concepts in easy to understand terms. For the absolute beginner, this course is all you need in order to learn about buying and selling bitcoin.

This course is designed to be the ultimate Bitcoin course. The creator of the course is so confident that you’ll come away from it with a complete understanding of Bitcoin, he’s offering up a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you don’t like or understand it, you can get your money back.

How To Watch The Courses

Once you’ve downloaded the courses, you have multiple options when it comes to how you view them. You can watch them on your phone, your tablet, or your PC/laptop. Alternatively, you can get comfy on the sofa and stream them from any of the above devices direct to your TV using Chromecast or something similar like Amazon’s Fire Stick or Apple TV.

I’ve taken multiple UDEMY courses over the years, everything from SEO to creative writing and logo design. Collectively, I’ve probably spent over $1000 on UDEMY courses during the past several years. But you know what? That’s still WAY less than I spent on my college education and I actually use the skills I learned from my UDEMY courses in my day-to-day work life.

Are UDEMY Courses Worth It?

A lot of people might look at the price of some courses on UDEMY and freak out; they can range from $60 to $200. But you need to put the price in the right context. For instance, how much did you pay for college? How much would you pay to learn a skill that could change your career for good, earning you potentially three times more money?

The amazing thing about online courses that most people don’t seem to understand is that you’re basically getting access to expert information that, if taken as a course at college, would cost you thousands of dollars.

Only here, you’ll pay less than $150 in most cases. You will learn valuable skills that are transferable to the job market, so if you’re not happy with where you are right now, and you want to change careers, doing a UDEMY course is one of the easiest ways to start making this transition.

Case in point: one of my good friends worked in forensics for years, but he wanted to get into web development. He was in his thirties and didn’t really fancy going back to college. Instead, he took a bunch of online courses, consumed mountains of YouTube videos, and built up his skillset over the course of 6 to 12 months.

Fast-forward 12 months and he is now a successful freelance web developer. He works from home, sets his own hours, and makes very good money doing something he loves. And he did this, he told me, by leveraging things like online courses like the ones you can get via UDEMY and other online learning portals.

And it’s not just technical, digital stuff either; UDEMYY has courses on literally everything – from creative writing to cooking and arts and crafts.