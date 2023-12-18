The 10 Best Fintech Apps To 10X Your Finances In 2024

If you want to get smarter with your money, saving or investments, you’ll want to check out these insanely useful fintech apps that’ll help you 10X your finances in 2024

Key Takeaways Diverse Fintech Apps 📱: Fintech means Financial Technology and right now there is a massive array of fintech apps available for iPhone and Android users, catering to various financial needs, from crypto trading to automated investments. Top Fintech Picks 🏆: Leading apps in the fintech space include Acorns, Venmo, Coinbase, and MoneyLion, each offering unique financial services. Best Beginner-Friendly Choice 👶: Acorns stands out for its simplicity, making it an ideal choice for beginners. It effortlessly invests your spare change into stocks and ETFs. Make Saving Money Effortless 💰: With Acorns, small amounts from daily transactions can accumulate into a significant saving over a year, all with zero effort from you. It is the perfect way to experience the wonderful world of compounding interest (where your existing money turns into more money). Recommendation ✅: Acorns is highly recommended for its ease of use and effective saving method, suitable for everyone to try.

Next to getting a gym membership or starting to run, finance-related New Year’s resolutions are some of the most popular ones made (and broken) every single year.

But saving is hard, right? Ditto learning about the ins and outs of investing, either on the markets or with things like bitcoin.

And how are you supposed to start investing when you barely have enough money for a couple of glasses of wine after work on a Friday?

Simple: you defer to a higher power. Not god, obviously – although you could try that as well. No, I’m talking about leveraging fintech apps for your phone to make saving / investing / growing your money as painless as possible.

If you’re looking to get smarter with your money in 2024 and beyond, the fintech apps listed below should be on your radar. Oh, and “fintech” simply means financial technology in case you were wondering.

Which Type of Fintech App is Best For You?

One of the most important things when it comes to investing, saving, and growing your money is consistency. Things will go up and down but those that remain consistent, either with their saving or investing goals, tend to come out on top versus those that aren’t.

Of course, the best fintech app for you will depend on what you want to do with your money. And there are lots of different types of fintech apps available today.

The 10 Main Types of Fintech Apps & What They Do Digital Banking: These apps provide online-only banking services. They offer features like mobile check deposits and fee-free banking, exemplifying a shift from traditional to digital banking. Examples include Chime, Varo, and Ally Bank. Payments and Transfers: Apps in this category enable secure digital payments, including peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, and contactless payments. Popular apps in this segment are PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle. Investment Platforms: These platforms allow users to invest in various financial instruments like stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. They also provide robo-advisory services, making investing more accessible. Notable examples are Robinhood, Coinbase, and Wealthfront. Lending Solutions: Fintech apps in this area streamline the process of obtaining personal and business loans, featuring online applications and fast approval. Services like LendingClub, SoFi, and Kabbage have simplified the borrowing experience. Insurance Tech (Insurtech): Transforming the insurance industry, these apps offer digital policies, streamlined claims processing, and tools for comparing insurance options. Key players include Lemonade, Oscar Health, and Root. Regtech (Regulatory Technology): These apps assist financial institutions with compliance, risk management, and regulatory reporting, playing a crucial role in maintaining industry standards. Examples include ComplyAdvantage, Alloy, and Chainalysis. Personal Finance Management: Apps in this category help users with budgeting, expense tracking, and financial planning, offering insights into spending habits and overall financial health. Notable apps include Mint, YNAB (You Need a Budget), and Personal Capital. Real Estate Tech (PropTech): Innovating in the real estate sector, these apps cover services like property listings, homebuying platforms, and property management. Examples are Zillow, Redfin, and Airbnb. Crowdfunding: These platforms enable individuals and businesses to raise funds from a large pool of investors or donors. Platforms like Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and GoFundMe are prominent in this space. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Focusing on blockchain technology, these apps cater to digital currencies and decentralized finance (DeFi). Key names in this sector include Ethereum, Chainlink, and Aave. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending: These apps facilitate direct connections between borrowers and lenders, offering competitive interest rates and a more streamlined borrowing process. They include user profiles, loan listings, and management tools to ensure secure transactions. Robo-Advisors: Providing automated investment advice and portfolio management, these apps use algorithms to create personalized investment strategies and optimize portfolio management. They make professional investment advice more accessible and affordable.

Why I Like Acorns App Pin Me? I’m no finance whizz or investment guru. Instead, I follow the advice of the great John C Bogle: Don’t look for the needle in the haystack. Just buy the haystack. What does this mean exactly? Let’s break it down: Don’t look for the needle (a particular stock and/or company) in the haystack. Just buy the haystack (meaning an Index Fund or ETF you can hold for years and decades). With the Acorns app, I can do just this. I can pick and choose from a load of Index Funds and ETFs, assign how much I want to spend per month, and then just sit back and let Acorns do all the legwork. Could I have done this manually? Of course. But I’d have failed miserably. Plus, even joining a traditional Index Fund like Vanguard – the fund Bogle himself founded – usually requires a ton of paperwork. The logic here is simple: most beginners do not have the knowledge or expertise to buy individual stocks and build a portfolio themselves. It takes years of applied experience and a penchant for consuming terabytes of financial reports (not fun). Or, you just defer to an app like Acorns which is designed to do all the hard work for you. It literally couldn’t be easier to use either: just sign up, add a credit or debit card, and start investing in ETFs and Index Funds.

Why Index Funds Though? Pin With Bogle’s approach to investing, Index Funds, you buy the ENTIRE market through an Index Fund or an ETF, contribute whatever you can afford on a monthly basis, and, overtime, you will start to reap the rewards of compounding interest. Think of it this way: An index fund works by putting a little bit of money into many different companies. It’s like having a piece of a lot of different businesses. An index fund is a type of mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a portfolio constructed to match or track the components of a financial market index, such as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500). An index mutual fund provides broad market exposure, low operating expenses, and low portfolio turnover. These funds follow their benchmark index regardless of the state of the markets. Investopedia If some businesses don’t do well, it’s okay because you have pieces of many other businesses that might be doing better. This makes it safer than putting all your money into just one company. So, an index fund is a way to spread out your money across many different companies, making your overall savings stronger and safer. It’s like having a big mix of different coins in your piggy bank, making it more likely that your piggy bank will grow over time.

Acorns is a brilliant fintech app that rounds up your everyday purchases and invests the spare change into a diversified portfolio of stocks and ETFs, helping you save and invest without having to think about it.

Simple To Use, Ideal For Beginners Invest Spare Change In Index Funds, ETFs, and Portfolios

Invest Spare Change In Index Funds, ETFs, and Portfolios No Need For Big Investments, Just Small, Micro Amounts

