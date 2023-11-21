The 5 Best iPhone Brain Training Apps [2023 Edition]

11/21/23 • 5 min read

Whenever a new technology comes around, there are some out there who will shout from the rooftops that it will be the death of society, making us stupider and more isolated. People said this about the radio, the television, and yes–the smartphone.

And look, they do have a point. After all, smartphone addiction is a real thing and it can lead to cognitive deficiencies. However, this obviously isn’t true for everyone. It depends on how you use your smartphone.

And when it comes to the iPhone, there are a TON of apps out there that are specifically designed to INCREASE your brain power, not hinder it. These apps do this through various brain training methods.

Elevate is a brain training program designed to improve focus, speaking abilities, processing speed, memory, math skills, and more. Each person is provided with a personalized training program that adjusts over time to maximize results. The more you train with Elevate, the more you’ll improve critical cognitive skills that are proven to boost productivity, earning power, and self-confidence. Users who train at least 3 times per week have reported dramatic gains and increased confidence. What it does: Elevate was Apple’s App of the Year one year, and for good reason. It’s packed with dozens of brain training games meant to increase critical cognitive skills including focus, memory, processing, math, precision, and comprehension.

With this app you’ll improve ATTENTION, REACTION and VELOCITY of mind! Just run and solve simple tasks with time limit. Simple, isn’t it? When a person solves simple arithmetic exercises on the rate, in the cerebral cortex are utilized areas which responsible for MEMORY, ATTENTION, LOGICAL THINKING. Therefore, the more a person does these exercises, the more he develop his mind & his mathematical skills. What it does: We love this app because it focuses on increasing your mathematical abilities–without the need for calculators or even pencil and paper. The app claims it can improve your math cognitive skills in only five minutes a day.

Exercise your grey matter every day with Left vs Right! Our games are designed to test your Awareness, Adaptability, Reflex, Reasoning, Precision, and Patience. Left vs Right includes 51 total games that test and train your brain in one or more of the 6 categories. Left vs Right has Colorblind Mode! Just activate it in the app’s settings menu. What it does: This app tackles both sides of your brain by offering a diverse set of games. With the over 50 included games, you’ll be sure your left and right brain are getting the exercise it needs.

Daily brain training courtesy of the original high IQ society. Tailor your training program and then train your brain the fun way! Play challenging exercises developed by industry experts and accredited by the definitive high IQ society, Mensa. Research has shown that regular brain training can significantly enhance fluid intelligence, which is the fundamental human ability to reason, detect patterns and learn. What it does: Yep, Mensa makes their own app, too. The high IQ society has put out an app that can help increase your ability to reason, detect patterns, and learn.

CogniFit is a leading interactive mental game application that helps stimulate cognitive skills through personalized daily training. Compare your cognitive skills with the rest of the global population and activate your brain with brain challenges, memory games, puzzles, ingenious games, and much more! What it does: This app has an amazing layout and offers personalized brain training exercises. Best of all, the app was created by neuroscience experts, so you can be sure your noggin is going to get a workout.

This app has an amazing layout and offers personalized brain training exercises. Best of all, the app was created by neuroscience experts, so you can be sure your noggin is going to get a workout. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

Each of these apps offers something unique: Elevate for tracking and improving focus, Lumosity for its diverse skill set, Peak for its comprehensive coverage, BrainHQ for its neuroscientific approach, and CogniFit for its clinical validation. The choice depends on your personal brain training goals.

Whether you want to sharpen your memory, enhance your problem-solving skills, or simply give your brain a daily workout, there’s an app tailored to your needs. Ready to give your brain the boost it deserves?