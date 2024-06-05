If you’re reading this, you obviously know English. But what you might not know is English is only the third most-spoken language in the world, with 379 million speakers. As far as Western languages go, the most spoken is actually Spanish – it has 460 million speakers. Spanish is also the second-most spoken language in the world (the first is Mandarin Chinese).

However, unlike Mandarin Chinese, Spanish (like English) is one of the easiest languages to learn for native speakers of other Western languages. As with so many other things you can do in today’s world, you can learn it from the comfort of your smartphone, thanks to the myriad language training apps available.

First Things First: You Gotta Hear About Mondly…

But before we get to the apps, I want to talk about Mondly, an app that has not only won multiple awards for its unique approach and teaching methods but was also voted Facebook’s app of the year. It’s also the ONLY learning app, out of the many that I have used over the years, that has actually got me feeling like I’m progressing…

Why do we like Mondly so much? The main reason is that it’s not just an app – it’s a language-learning platform. And it will help you learn over 42 different languages, not just Spanish. Mondly will also run across all your devices, from your desktop PC to your phone and tablet. You can see a demo of how it works here.

The software uses cutting-edge neural science and advanced visual technology that is designed to make learning a new language as intuitive as possible.

Pin With Mondly, you can learn over 42 languages. And unlike most apps, its teaching methods are fun and engaging – it even uses the latest tech to help you on your journey. Things like augmented reality, game-based learning, and fun quizzes. Click here for ALL the details…

Mondly’s features include: reading, listening, writing, and speaking, enhanced with a dictionary, verb conjugator, state-of-the-art speech recognition technology, exclusive Augmented Reality courses, and more.

I am in the process of learning Finnish with Mondly; my fiancé is Finnish, so we want to raise our little boy to be bilingual (and I don’t want to be left out). I’m only a couple of weeks into the course, but I’m picking stuff up really quickly, and it is all down to the app’s completely unique teaching methods.

By the end of the course, I reckon I’ll be able to hold a basic conversation in Finnish. And if you’ve ever read or heard Finnish spoken, you’ll it is one of the strangest and most complex languages on the planet!

I’ve tried learning the basics multiple times, with books and apps, but it wasn’t until I tried Mondly that I actually started making headway. The only downside is Mondly is not a free application; you do have to pay for the technology on offer here, though I think it is worth every penny. Mondly runs a range of plans and offers, so I’d strongly advise you to check them out if you’re serious about getting bilingual in the next 12 months or less!

Below you’ll find our other recommendations for the best apps for learning Spanish…

Duolingo

Pin

The app’s official description: Learn a new language with the world’s most-downloaded education app! Duolingo is the fun, free app for learning 35+ languages through quick, bite-sized lessons. Practice speaking, reading, listening, and writing to build your vocabulary and grammar skills.

Learn a new language with the world’s most-downloaded education app! Duolingo is the fun, free app for learning 35+ languages through quick, bite-sized lessons. Practice speaking, reading, listening, and writing to build your vocabulary and grammar skills. What it does: Duolingo is widely considered the best language app out there. Now in almost its tenth year, the app’s learning program is built around short, engaging 10-minute lessons. It also offers a gamified system to keep encouraging you to learn a little more each day.

Duolingo is widely considered the best language app out there. Now in almost its tenth year, the app’s learning program is built around short, engaging 10-minute lessons. It also offers a gamified system to keep encouraging you to learn a little more each day. How to get it: Android, iOS

Busuu

Pin

The app’s official description: Looking for the best way to learn a new language on your phone? Consider your search over. You’ve just discovered Busuu – the award-winning app that makes mastering languages easier, more entertaining and effective for all. Whether you’re learning for a higher grade, a career boost, mind-blowing travel experiences or for better conversations with your loved ones, Busuu has got your back.

Looking for the best way to learn a new language on your phone? Consider your search over. You’ve just discovered Busuu – the award-winning app that makes mastering languages easier, more entertaining and effective for all. Whether you’re learning for a higher grade, a career boost, mind-blowing travel experiences or for better conversations with your loved ones, Busuu has got your back. What it does: Busuu uses a host of pictures and audio files to help you achieve a mastery of Spanish. One of the best features of the app is its Conversations feature that will connect you to native speakers so you can test your real-life conversational skills.

Busuu uses a host of pictures and audio files to help you achieve a mastery of Spanish. One of the best features of the app is its Conversations feature that will connect you to native speakers so you can test your real-life conversational skills. How to get it: Android, iOS

MosaLingua

Pin

The app’s official description: MosaLingua is an efficient and effective app designed for people who don’t have much free time and who want to start speaking a foreign language quickly! Just 10 minutes of practice a day is enough to get results you’ll be proud of.

MosaLingua is an efficient and effective app designed for people who don’t have much free time and who want to start speaking a foreign language quickly! Just 10 minutes of practice a day is enough to get results you’ll be proud of. What it does: MosaLingua language learning principle is based around what’s known as the Pareto Principle. This means that app focuses on teaching you 20% of the language that you’ll be using 80% of the time. This is a great way to quickly learn the most important parts of a language.

MosaLingua language learning principle is based around what’s known as the Pareto Principle. This means that app focuses on teaching you 20% of the language that you’ll be using 80% of the time. This is a great way to quickly learn the most important parts of a language. How to get it: Android, iOS

Brainscape

Pin

The app’s official description: Brainscape works by personalizing the TIMING of each flashcard repetition, using proven cognitive science. Whether you’re learning a language, preparing for a test, or just acquiring some fun trivia, Brainscape spaces the repetition of each bite-sized concept based on exactly the right interval for YOUR brain.

Brainscape works by personalizing the TIMING of each flashcard repetition, using proven cognitive science. Whether you’re learning a language, preparing for a test, or just acquiring some fun trivia, Brainscape spaces the repetition of each bite-sized concept based on exactly the right interval for YOUR brain. What it does: Brainscape is all about flashcards. Yep, the tried and true language learning methods you probably remember for school. Despite its old school approach, many people still swear by this method.

Brainscape is all about flashcards. Yep, the tried and true language learning methods you probably remember for school. Despite its old school approach, many people still swear by this method. How to get it: Android, iOS

Memrise

Pin

The app’s official description: Join over 50 million people already using Memrise to learn as fast as humanly possible. Learn to speak a new language while having fun. Let real native speakers teach you their language from the streets of their home town through our Learn with Locals video clips. Sound just like one of them and impress the hell out of yourself and your friends.

Join over 50 million people already using Memrise to learn as fast as humanly possible. Learn to speak a new language while having fun. Let real native speakers teach you their language from the streets of their home town through our Learn with Locals video clips. Sound just like one of them and impress the hell out of yourself and your friends. What it does: Memrise has quickly become one of the most popular language-learning apps. This is thanks to it offering videos of native speakers that help you associate the correct pronunciation of a word or phrase while at the same time as seeing someone speak it in a natural tone. It’s a terrific learning experience.

Memrise has quickly become one of the most popular language-learning apps. This is thanks to it offering videos of native speakers that help you associate the correct pronunciation of a word or phrase while at the same time as seeing someone speak it in a natural tone. It’s a terrific learning experience. How to get it: Android, iOS

Learn Spanish with Wlingua

Pin

The app’s official description: Learning Spanish has never been so easy. It’s perfect for you, whether you already have a beginner, basic, intermediate, or advanced level of Spanish. Thanks to our online Spanish course, you’ll notice your Spanish improving very quickly. Millions of students have already tried our courses. Would you like to join them?

Learning Spanish has never been so easy. It’s perfect for you, whether you already have a beginner, basic, intermediate, or advanced level of Spanish. Thanks to our online Spanish course, you’ll notice your Spanish improving very quickly. Millions of students have already tried our courses. Would you like to join them? What it does: A big plus of this app is that it offers audio clips of European (Spain) Spanish speakers as well as Mexican Spanish speakers.

A big plus of this app is that it offers audio clips of European (Spain) Spanish speakers as well as Mexican Spanish speakers. How to get it: iOS

Learn Spanish for Beginners

Pin

The app’s official description: Learn how to speak Spanish with lessons, courses, audio, activities and quizzes, including the alphabet, phrases, vocabulary, pronunciation, parts of speeches, grammar, Spanish Translator and many more.

Learn how to speak Spanish with lessons, courses, audio, activities and quizzes, including the alphabet, phrases, vocabulary, pronunciation, parts of speeches, grammar, Spanish Translator and many more. What it does: One of the most popular Spanish apps out there, which could have a lot to do with its brilliant UI.

One of the most popular Spanish apps out there, which could have a lot to do with its brilliant UI. How to get it: iOS

Fun Spanish by Studycat

Pin

The app’s official description: Learn Spanish the fun way! Download now and start learning for free! Learn 200 words & phrases. 70 lessons. 12 themed courses It combines a structured language course with engaging and entertaining games. Our language course is divided into lessons. Each language lesson teaches core vocabulary and presents words in several contexts to assist learning and retention. Designed by teachers and education experts.

Learn Spanish the fun way! Download now and start learning for free! Learn 200 words & phrases. 70 lessons. 12 themed courses It combines a structured language course with engaging and entertaining games. Our language course is divided into lessons. Each language lesson teaches core vocabulary and presents words in several contexts to assist learning and retention. Designed by teachers and education experts. What it does: A great Spanish app for kids. Also has the benefit of serving no ads.

A great Spanish app for kids. Also has the benefit of serving no ads. How to get it: iOS

ConjuGato – Spanish Verbs

Pin

The app’s official description: We created ConjuGato because we were learning Spanish and couldn’t find an easy to use conjugation app. With ConjuGato you don’t need to type the answers – just think or say the correct verb and tap to check for yourself (but you can also enable typing in the settings). This is the perfect app for practicing your conjugations on the go, whenever you have a free minute.

We created ConjuGato because we were learning Spanish and couldn’t find an easy to use conjugation app. With ConjuGato you don’t need to type the answers – just think or say the correct verb and tap to check for yourself (but you can also enable typing in the settings). This is the perfect app for practicing your conjugations on the go, whenever you have a free minute. What it does: This app focuses on Spanish conjugations. It also has one terrific app icon.

This app focuses on Spanish conjugations. It also has one terrific app icon. How to get it: iOS

In 24 Hours Learn Spanish Etc.

Pin

The app’s official description: Our app provides an interactive audiovisual learning experience through scientifically proven, result oriented, tried and tested learning methods. Our app teaches you on what really matters so you can have a meaningful conversation in another language. We don’t just use direct translations, our app provides users the right context translations as how native foreign speakers would express themselves in their own language. In addition, we have carefully curated the lessons to include topics which you care about to get you speaking and understanding as quick as possible.

Our app provides an interactive audiovisual learning experience through scientifically proven, result oriented, tried and tested learning methods. Our app teaches you on what really matters so you can have a meaningful conversation in another language. We don’t just use direct translations, our app provides users the right context translations as how native foreign speakers would express themselves in their own language. In addition, we have carefully curated the lessons to include topics which you care about to get you speaking and understanding as quick as possible. What it does: An all-around terrific Spanish learning app. It’s a favorite for many.

An all-around terrific Spanish learning app. It’s a favorite for many. How to get it: iOS

Looking for more? Like, wondering how to sign up for a free Chegg account?