Benefits of Audible Subscription: What You Actually Get… 

Thinking about picking up an Audible subscription? Here’s everything you need to know about what you get, including the audiobook service’s many, many benefits …

Alright, folks, buckle up because I’m about to spill the beans on my 10+ year love affair with Audible! Trust me, once you dive into this ocean of audiobook goodness, you’ll never want to come up for air.

I’ve always loved books, my Kindle literally goes everywhere with me. But when I discovered that I could also listen to books as well, I knew this was something I needed in my life.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Audible is a subscription-based audiobook service with over 500,000 titles in its library.

It offers a 30-day free trial with a free audiobook and has a flexible membership plan.

The service has various features like narration speed control, chapter navigation, and sleep timer.

Audible also offers original content and podcasts exclusively for its members.

Users can listen to audiobooks on various devices and platforms like smartphones, tablets, and Echo devices.

The pricing of Audible varies depending on the plan and the number of credits purchased.

The service has a library of books in different languages including Spanish, French, and German.

Why? Because it means I can squeeze more books and information into my head. And when time is short, I’m all about speeding up the process of consuming literature and non-fiction.

This way, using my Kindle for reading and Audible for audiobooks, I can always have two books on the go at any, one time. And, trust me, this starts compounding pretty quickly.

Is Audible for you? Here’s a quick overview of just some of the benefits and advantages of running an Audible subscription (based on my 10+ years of using it myself).

If you’d prefer to read a review, you can check out my Audible review which covers stuff in more detail.

Audible Features & Benefits

1. Convenience: Like a Book-Reading Ninja! 📚🏃‍♀️

With Audible, you can turn your daily commute into a thrilling adventure, make your treadmill time a literary joyride, or even turn your dishwashing session into a tearjerker.

Just pop in your earbuds, and you’ve got an instant ticket to the world of books while you’re on the move. Say goodbye to boredom and hello to multitasking like a pro!

Audible is also available on all major platforms, including iPhone, Android, Mac and Windows, as well as a host of other products like smart displays, smart TVs, and things like Google Home, Alexa devices, and other smart home tech products.

2. Choices, Choices, Choices: The Audiobook Buffet! 📚🍽️

Audible boasts a mind-blowing 500,000+ titles in its library, which is basically like having a never-ending buffet of literary delights! You’ll find bestsellers, classics, non-fiction gems, and even exclusive content like original audio shows and podcasts that you won’t find anywhere else.

Audible also makes it really easy to discover new books and authors based on your past listening. After a month or so of listening, Audible will start making suggestions about books you might like.

Over the past 10 years, I have found so many good books and writers this way – and with Audible, I’d have never have heard of them.

3. Features Galore: Your Listening Experience, Supercharged! ⚡🎧

Adjust playback speed to devour books like a literary Pac-Man or slow down to savor every juicy detail. Set bookmarks, take notes, and highlight passages like the bookworm ninja you are. And with Whispersync, you can switch between reading on your Kindle and listening on Audible without missing a beat. It’s like having your own personal book butler!

4. Subscription Options: Tailor-Made for You! 👔📚

Whether you’re a casual listener or a full-blown audiobook addict, Audible has a subscription plan to fit your needs (and your wallet!). Choose from monthly or annual subscriptions, both loaded with credits to snag any audiobook your heart desires.

And for you commitment-phobes out there, there’s even a free trial with a complimentary audiobook credit. Dip your toes in the water, and you’ll be hooked!

Is Audible Worth It?

To sum it up, Audible is the bee’s knees for anyone who wants to explore the world of audiobooks. Its massive selection, exclusive content, and ever-evolving features make it an unbeatable choice for book enthusiasts.

With subscription options to suit every budget and reading habit, there’s no reason not to give Audible a whirl. Plus, if you listen to really long audiobooks – like 30 to 40 hour ones – you’ll quickly start to accumulate free Audible credits.

I’m currently working my through a 120 hour history of the Rome and, as you’d imagine, it is taking quite a while to get through it. Since I’ve started this audiobook, I’ve managed to accumulate three credits (I’m on month three of my tour of ancient Rome).

By applying this trick, you can use your spare credits for shorter, punchier books that you want to listen to, allowing you to listen to a couple of audiobooks at the same time. Ideal, really, seeing as ancient history, while super interesting, can get a tad dry after 70 or 80 hours…