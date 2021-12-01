Are Paypal Purchases Protected? Everything You Need To Know

When making online purchases through PayPal, you want to know that you’ll be happy with the goods and that it’s coming from a trustworthy supplier – how do we ensure this?

PayPal has been providing customers with different options to make transactions and transfer and receive money online since 1998. They allow you to purchase products online using your bank account rather than a debit or credit card, and they keep your financial information private while doing so.

PayPal also simplifies and, in most circumstances, eliminates the cost of sending or receiving money. Checks and expensive wire transfer services have virtually been rendered redundant by the company founded by Elon Musk.

Save

Linking your bank accounts with PayPal allows you to purchase products and services from all participating retailers, and these days, that’s the majority of major businesses.

PayPal is also a great platform for sending money to and receiving money from friends and family. This is particularly handy for splitting a food bill, covering a tab, or cash gifts on birthdays and around Christmas.

When it comes to making online purchases through PayPal, though, what is being done to protect users from unauthorised purchases or fraud?

Are PayPal Purchases Protected?

If the item you purchased doesn’t arrive, a completely different product rocks up, or it arrives considerably different to how it’s described, you are covered by Purchase Protection on qualified purchases and may be eligible for a full refund.

All qualified purchases made with Paypal are covered by PayPal Buyer Protection. You will be paid the entire purchase amount as well as the original delivery cost if the dispute is resolved.

If you are billed for a transaction you did not initiate and suspect your account has been hacked, you must alert PayPal within 60 days to be covered and safeguard your account.

It might be difficult to tell if your purchase qualifies for Buyer Protection. Sellers must be upfront and specific about how their goods or service will seem to the buyer when delivered. Sometimes the description is misleading, the specifications are incorrect, or there aren’t enough details provided.

Before proceeding with a purchase, buyers should always thoroughly analyse the description of the item or service.

What Does PayPal’s Buyer Protection Cover?

PayPal has set criteria that your purchase must fall within to qualify it for Buyer Protection. The rules aren’t particularly strict, but you still need to be careful.

Here are some examples of purchases that would be covered by PayPal’s Buyer Protection:

A completely different product arrives. For example, you buy a pair of socks and receive a fruit bowl

Your purchase arrives damaged

Your purchase arrives visibly used when sold as new

You receive less than the volume that you ordered

You bought a premium item and received a fake

Here are some examples of purchases that would not be covered by PayPal’s Buyer Protection:

Payments between friends and family

Motor vehicles or real estate

Products described accurately by the seller

Products that violate PayPal’s policies

Custom products that slightly differ from the images advertised

Any claims reported after 60 days

How To Make A Buyer Protection Claim Through PayPal

The very first thing you need to do to initiate a complaint is to log in to your PayPal account and create a dispute to commence the refund process. PayPal will examine the problem and assess whether or not you are due a refund as a result of it.

If you have been billed for a purchase you didn’t make, you must contact PayPal customer support within 60 days for the incident to be investigated.

Unapproved purchases made using your account are certainly not your responsibility and therefore you have the right to have this issue corrected.

Here is a step-by-step guide to initiating the refund process through PayPal’s Buyer Protection, beginning with contacting the seller for a direct dispute:

Log in to your PayPal account Navigate to the Resolution Centre Locate the purchase in question, select it and click Continue Select the nature of your issue Follow the instructions provided by PayPal to file the complaint and refund request

If you’re unable to reach a mutual solution with the seller, it’s time to escalate the issue to PayPal, which is where Buyer Protection can step in to help:

Navigate to the Resolution Center Next to your case, click View To proceed to PayPal, click Escalate To escalate the issue to a claim, follow the guidelines

PayPal will pay you for the entire purchase price of the product as well as the original shipping costs if you fit the PayPal Buyer Protection conditions.

Buyer Protection For Sellers

When you register as a PayPal seller, you get Buyer Protection, which protects you against any fees, disputes, or reimbursements for which you are not responsible.

It may be your responsibility if a customer is unsatisfied with their purchase, it comes broken or damaged, or they complain about an unlawful transaction, however, you can be protected from these accusations if you have PayPal Buyer Protection.

If a buyer makes a claim for an unlawful transaction made at your cost, PayPal will strive to rectify the problem so you don’t lose money due to unforeseen circumstances.

PayPal will reimburse the cost of goods and services sold and delivered with evidence of fulfilment. If a customer lodges a complaint against you, Buyer Protection can assist you in navigating and resolving the situation.

PayPal will also provide tracking information and unambiguous documentation that your goods were received and/or that the purchase order was honoured to assist in protecting your business.

Save Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.