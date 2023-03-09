Apple Music Classical: What To Know About Apple’s New App & Subscription Service

Apple has finally announced the launch of its Apple Music Classical app and service. Here’s what you need to know about it…

Apple’s classical music app has long been in the making, but now it’s nearly here. Today the company officially announced the impending launch of Apple Music Classical. Here’s what it is and what you need to know about it…

Pin

Apple Music Classical: What Is It?

Apple Music Classical is Apple’s newest standalone app AND subscription service. It’s designed for classical music enthusiasts. This app was not unexpected as years ago Apple purchased Primephonic and said it would be rolling the classical music streaming service into Apple Music – but giving it its own dedicated app.

Apple describes Apple Music Classical as an app that “makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.”

In addition to millions of classical tracks, Apple is beefing up its classical offerings with a visual flare. In a press release, Appel said:

“Apple Music Classical listeners will also enjoy brand new exclusive artwork including a series of unique, high-resolution digital portraits for many of the world’s greatest composers- with more to come. Specially commissioned from a diverse group of artists, each image blends historical research with color palettes and artistic references from the relevant classical period. The results display an astonishing attention to detail, bringing listeners face to face with leading classical figures like never before.” Apple

Apple Music Classical: What’s Included?

Apple Music Classical won’t contain a library as large as Apple Music, which currently has over 100 million songs. Instead, Apple Music Classical will have 5 million classical songs at launch. Of course, that’s more than most people could listen to in a lifetime, so I don’t think classical music fans are going to complain.

In addition to 5 million classical songs, Apple says Apple Music Classical will offer the following features:

• The world’s largest classical music catalog with over 5 million tracks and works from new releases to celebrated masterpieces.

• Thousands of exclusive albums.

• The ability to search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

• The highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio.

• Complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what work and which artist is playing.

• Thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more. Apple

Apple Music Classical: Cost

Some great news: if you are already an Apple Music subscriber, you’ll get access to Apple Music Classical for free. Yep – Apple’s throwing it into the regular Apple Music subscription provided you have an individual subscription, family subscription, student subscription, or Apple One subscription. But Apple Music Classical is not available if you only have an Apple Music Voice subscription.

It’s unknown if Apple will make Apple Music Classical available as a stand-alone subscription for those who don’t subscribe to Apple Music.

Apple Music Classical: Release Date

Apple says the Apple Music Classical service will launch on March 28, 2023 – so about three weeks away. However, you can already pre-order the app here if you are an Apple Music subscriber.

Apple says Apple Music Classical will be available worldwide wherever Apple Music is offered with the exception of the following countries: China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. However, Apple says Apple Music Classical will launch in those countries in the future.

Apple Music Classical: Is There An Android App?

And good news for classical music lovers who own an Android phone. Apple says the Apple Music Classical app for Android is coming soon.