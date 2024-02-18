Does Apple Vision Pro Have 5G?

02/18/24 • 4 min read

Wondering if the Apple Vision Pro supports a cellular connection like 5G? Here’s what you need to know.

TL;DR: Does Apple Vision Pro have 5G? Short answer: No, the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have 5G. It doesn’t have any kind of built-in cellular connection. 📳

No, the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have 5G. It doesn’t have any kind of built-in cellular connection. 📳 Wireless: The Apple Vision Pro connects to the internet via a Wi-Fi connection. 🛜

The Apple Vision Pro connects to the internet via a Wi-Fi connection. 🛜 Bluetooth: The Apple Vision Pro also has a Bluetooth connection. 🌀

You’re thinking about buying an Apple Vision Pro but first, you have some questions. The most common ones are:

But there’s one other big question people have about the Apple Vision Pro. Does the Apple Vision Pro have 5G?

Here’s what you need to know…

Does Apple Vision Pro have 5G?

Unfortunately, the Apple Vision Pro does NOT have 5G.

And no, it doesn’t have 4G and it doesn’t have 3G either.

As a matter of fact, the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have any cellular connection because it lacks a cellular chip of any kind.

Why Doesn’t The Apple Vision Pro Have 5G?

This is what a lot of people want to know. However, there are likely two main reasons for this.

The first is that Apple may not think a 5G connection is stable enough and/or doesn’t have the bandwidth that a spatial computer needs.

The Apple Vision Pro’s operating system, visionOS, displays things in a 3D space before you and a lot of the apps for the Apple Vision Pro are pulling massive amounts of data from the internet or cloud services to display content in visionOS.

Apple may think that 5G just isn’t quick enough or stable enough to give a high-quality output at all times when the user is wearing the Apple Vision Pro. This is likely the biggest reason Apple hasn’t included a cellular connection in the Apple Vision Pro.

But another reason could simply be that a 5G connection suggests a device is made for mobile and Apple doesn’t consider the Apple Vision Pro a mobile device to be used outside the home or office.

That is, Apple doesn’t want to see people wearing Apple Vision Pro down the street or doing even more dangerous and stupid things with it, like driving a car. Indeed, Apple has published an important safety document about using the Apple Vision Pro. In it, Apple states:

“Surroundings. Always remain aware of your environment and body posture during use. Apple Vision Pro is designed for use in controlled areas that are safe, on a level surface. Do not use it around stairs, balconies, railings, glass, mirrors, sharp objects, sources of excessive heat, windows, or other hazards. Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety. Using the device in low light conditions may increase the risk of collision with objects in your environment.” Apple

What Wireless Connectivity Does Apple Vision Pro Have?

Compared to a device like the iPhone, the Apple Vision Pro barely has any wireless connectivity at all.

The only wireless connectivity the Apple Vision Pro has is Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3.

Will The Apple Vision Pro Ever Get 5G?

Whether the Apple Vision Pro will ever get a 5G connection remains to be seen. It’s possible Apple will add the connectivity technology in a future model. But as of now, the Apple Vision Pro does not have any kind of built-in cellular connection.