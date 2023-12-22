Exploring Apple Vision Pro: Specs and Resolution Breakdown

12/22/23 • 7 min read

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Apple Vision Pro specs and its screen resolution ahead of its official Q1 2024 release date.

Apple never disappoints when it comes to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements, and with this latest innovation, Apple Vision Pro, it has once again raised the bar – but it has also created more questions about its place (and overall appeal) in the market it is entering.

Apple is reportedly ramping up production of this highly-anticipated mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg, with plans to launch it as early as February 2024. The initial launch will take place in the United States, followed by availability in other countries. Apple is telling developers to “get ready” for the launch, which is expected to be accompanied by a sophisticated buying process that may be unlike any other product launch Apple has done before.

As noted inside our Apple Vision Pro review round-up, no one that has gone hands-on with the mixed reality headset seems to understand who it is actually being pitched to. The concept is cool, though, and the execution is pitch-perfect. From the Micro OLED displays to the personalized ray-traced spatial audio, let’s delve into the specifications and resolution of the Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro Resolution

The Vision Pro sports dual micro-OLED panels, each the size of a postage stamp. Yet, don’t let their small size fool you. Together, they boast an impressive 23 million total pixels and create a 4K display for each, providing an unparalleled viewing experience that surpasses anything you’ll find in the TV market. Video rendering reaches an impressive 4K resolution, while text maintains a sharp appearance from every viewing angle.

You’re looking at a per-eye resolution of around 3400×3400 for a square aspect ratio, or around 3200×3600 for the 9:10 aspect ratio commonly used in headsets. However, the exact aspect ratio of Vision Pro remains a tantalizing mystery, heightening the intrigue surrounding this revolutionary device.

Moreover, the Vision Pro’s displays support a wide color gamut and high dynamic range, which is sure to render your visual experience vibrant and incredibly detailed. Apple has yet to reveal the exact specifications like peak brightness, but considering the company’s track record, we can expect nothing short of brilliance.

Accurate Eye Monitoring for Controller-Free Operation

In the Apple Vision Pro, a tracking setup uses LEDs and infrared cameras to cast unseen light patterns onto the eyes, giving precise details about eye movements. This eliminates the necessity for a controller, as users can effortlessly choose elements by looking and gesturing with their hands. The integration of hand tracking with eye tracking anticipates user movements, enhancing the detection of their intentions with greater precision.

The Vision Pro introduces Optic ID, a fresh approach to unlocking the device and verifying passwords and purchases by recognizing the user’s iris. Similar to the iPhone and Mac, all data is securely stored on a dedicated Secure Enclave processor.

Another cool feature is EyeSight, which projects an accurate view of your eyes to those around you. EyeSight also includes a visual indicator to let others know when the user is capturing a spatial photo or video.

Also, custom optical inserts from ZEISS are available for purchase to address vision correction needs. These inserts can be magnetically attached to the lenses of the headset. It’s important to note that the extra lenses come with an additional cost and are sold separately from the headset itself.

Apple Vision Pro Specs

Specifications Apple Vision Pro Launch Early 2024 Operating System visionOS Lens Adjustment Fully Automatic Display Type Micro-OLED Total Pixels 23 million HDR ✅ Chipset Apple

M2 (5nm) Color Cameras 2x Depth Sensors LiDAR + TrueDepth Eye & Face Tracking ✅ Battery Location Tethered External Battery Life 2 hours External Display ✅ Microphones 6 Authentication OpticID Tracked Controllers ❌ Price $3500

Personalized Spatial Audio: Hear the Unheard With the Vision Pro, audio becomes an immersive experience. The headset houses “audio pods” on each side, with dual drivers making up the “most advanced Spatial Audio system ever,” according to Apple. Leveraging the TrueDepth FaceID sensor on your iPhone, the Vision Pro introduces the concept of Personalized Spatial Audio. This innovative feature tailors the sound according to your head and ear geometry, providing an incredibly precise spatial audio experience. Additionally, Vision Pro employs Audio Ray Tracing, a technique that maps the features and materials of your environment to match sound to your room with pinpoint precision. This technology is akin to the one employed in Apple’s HomePod speakers which is kind of like surround sound with just one speaker. Basically, it’s really, really cool. Infinite Field of View & MacBook Pro-Grade Performance Pin Underneath its sleek exterior, the Vision Pro is equipped with Apple’s cutting-edge M2 chip and a new mixed-reality-specific R1 chip. Together, these chips promise a smooth, fast, and efficient user experience, powering the 4K displays, infrared cameras, and LED illuminators that form the backbone of this headset. They handle input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones, ensuring there’s no lag or delay. Apple claims it can update images eight times faster than the blink of an eye, and the headset operates virtually silently. Unlike other augmented-reality headsets that utilize waveguide lens technology, Apple executives hinted at an unlimited field of view for the Vision Pro, suggesting the use of a different lens technology that could potentially offer a more comprehensive visual experience. A New Reality: From Mixed to Virtual One of the standout features of the Vision Pro is the small dial allowing wearers to switch between mixed-reality mode and virtual-reality mode effortlessly. In the mixed-reality mode, you can see more of the real world, while the virtual-reality mode offers a more immersive experience, taking face-computing to another level. Voice input, including Siri, is another innovative feature of Vision Pro, enabling users to open and close apps, and play media with simple voice commands. In a demonstration, no hand controllers were used, highlighting the seamless and intuitive interface of the Vision Pro. Design and Practicality Apple carefully selected materials for the construction of the Apple Vision Pro to enhance its “wearability.” Crafted from a unique aluminum alloy frame, it gracefully contours the user’s face, while its modular design allows for a personalized fit tailored to each individual. The Light Seal, fashioned from a soft textile, offers various sizes and shapes to cater to the user’s face, ensuring an exact fit. Flexible straps, easily adjustable to fit the head, guarantee that the Audio Pods are precisely positioned near the ears. Additionally, the padded HeadBand, available in multiple sizes, offers the flexibility to be swapped for another size or style. The headset also incorporates tiny spatial audio speakers in the soft headband for an immersive audio experience. The device also comes equipped with an external battery pack, similar to other augmented-reality headsets such as NReal’s glasses and Magic Leap’s headsets. Although battery life isn’t exactly its strong suit.

This design choice does contribute to a lighter headset, thereby increasing wearability and comfort, despite the possibility of a slightly clunkier overall experience.

Final Thoughts

Pin

To conclude, the Apple Vision Pro is undeniably a technological marvel, boasting state-of-the-art Micro OLED displays, personalized ray-traced spatial audio, and a revolutionary design. It seamlessly blends the lines between virtual and reality, redefining immersive experiences. The precise specifications and capabilities are yet to be fully unraveled, but its potential impact on the market is looking like it could be huge based on initial reactions to Vision Pro.

While the technology world awaits more details and real-life user experiences, one thing is certain: the Apple Vision Pro has raised the stakes in the realm of visual technology. It’ll be interesting to see how this headset fares in the market and what kind of impact it’ll have on the mixed-reality industry.