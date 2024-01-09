Apple Vision Pro Release Date & Price: It Costs HOW MUCH!?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Vision Pro release date and price…

When is the Apple Vision Pro coming out and, more importantly, how much will it cost? The first initial reviews of Vision Pro are now live. Not everyone is sold on the concept, or even who its audience is. It is impressive, of course, but so is a Lambo, and you wouldn’t really call that a mass-market, consumer product, would you?

First, let’s get the release date out of the way because, well… it’s not great news for early adopters outside the US. After this, we’ll look at the possible reasons why Apple is staggering the release and then we’ll look at its pricing which, in case you’ve been living under a rock all week, is utterly bonkers…

🚀 Launch Date : Set to go on sale on February 2 in the United States.

: Set to go on sale on February 2 in the United States. 💸 Price Point : Priced at $3,499 in the US (approx. £2,749).

: Priced at $3,499 in the US (approx. £2,749). 📅 Pre-Order Availability : Available for pre-order from mid-January in the US.

: Available for pre-order from mid-January in the US. 🌍 UK Launch: No specific launch date for the UK yet.

One might wonder about Apple’s rationale for such an exclusive launch. Although the tech giant did not delve into this during its WWDC 2023 keynote, plausible explanations can be drawn from examining its past strategies and product launches.

Reasons For Apple Vision Pro’s Limited Availability

Firstly, a controlled initial release would allow Apple to closely monitor and manage its production processes. It’s crucial to bear in mind that the Vision Pro is not just a new product, but a highly technical one, representing a fresh foray into spatial computing. Ensuring a smooth production operation, particularly when introducing new processes, is paramount before launching the product on a global scale.

Secondly, this calculated move of limiting the Vision Pro’s release to the US market initially has significant strategic implications. By creating a sense of exclusivity and scarcity, Apple cleverly ignites consumer desire. This age-old marketing trick often leads to frenzied consumer behavior with wallets opening up en masse once the heralded product eventually becomes available.

And despite the Apple Vision Pro’s impressive specs, it’s pricing is going to be a massive turn off for 90% of potential users.

Could Apple Vision Pro Flop?

Thirdly, there’s a protective layer to this strategy. Should the Vision Pro fail to capture consumer interest or if sales numbers fall short of Apple’s projections, the financial blow would be less impactful on a smaller, singular market. This could offer Apple the opportunity to write off the shortfall and attribute it to consumers’ unfamiliarity with the concept, much like Microsoft did with its HoloLens.

Yet, despite this cautionary note, it’s tough to envision the Vision Pro floundering. Apple’s track record speaks volumes for its uncanny ability to sell new products in abundance. This is evident in its successful launches of the iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and its new range of Apple Silicon Macs and MacBooks.

However, given the Vision Pro’s steep price, which surpasses that of all of Apple’s previously successful products, it’s worth considering the potential for less favorable reception. Could the Vision Pro be Apple’s first stumble in recent memory? The possibility exists, but only time will tell whether this ambitious leap into the future of AR/VR technology pays off as handsomely as Apple hopes.