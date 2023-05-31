What is Novel AI? Features & How It Works Detailed

Pin

What is Novel AI? How does it work? And is it going to put Stephen King out of a job? Let’s dig and take a look at Novel AI’s features and capabilities…

AI is quickly finding its way into everything. From the office workers’ day to to day to creating outlines for articles online and, in the context of this article, penning literature and fiction novels.

Writer’s block? It sucks, right. Everybody gets it at some point. But AI, at least according to some adherents, can help creative types get around this by opening up new possibilities and previously unthought of plot twists, characterisations, and story arcs.

And this is where Novel AI comes into play. It’s not a copywriting tool, per se, nor is it designed to help you run your blog. Instead, it is aimed squarely at novelists and fiction writers as a tool to help the craft stories, build worlds, and push the story along.

We’re lucky enough to have a published novelist as a contributor, Mr. Michael Grothaus, so I’ll be getting Mike to take a look at Novel AI for a review in the coming weeks. In the meantime, lets unpack what Novel AI is all about and find out whether it might just be the AI writing assistant you’ve been dreaming about…

What is Novel AI?

Novel AI is an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that assists users with various creative writing tasks. The platform offers a monthly subscription service that caters to authors, storytellers, and individuals seeking a virtual sandbox for their imagination.

Novel AI’s core concept revolves around using AI algorithms to generate human-like writing based on the user’s input. The platform’s AI models are trained on real literature, enabling them to understand and mimic different writing styles, perspectives, and themes.

Pin

Users can use Novel AI for AI-assisted authorship, where the AI algorithms help them create high-quality literature by collaborating with their own ideas. The platform provides unparalleled levels of freedom in storytelling, allowing users to shape narratives and maintain their unique perspective throughout the writing process.

And Here’s Where It Gets Really Weird…

Novel AI also offers virtual companionship which, forgive me, does sound really creepy, whereby users can interact with AI-generated characters and participate in simulated conversations. This feature provides a personalized and immersive experience that is designed to help the writer “get into” the character.

Furthermore, Novel AI functions as a Natural Language Processing (NLP) playground, enabling users to experiment with AI-generated text and explore the capabilities of NLP technology. It serves as a creative tool that expands the boundaries of imagination and aids in developing writing skills.

Novel AI Features AI-Assisted Authorship : NovelAI provides AI algorithms that can assist you in generating human-like writing based on your own input. It enables users, regardless of their writing abilities, to produce quality literature.

: NovelAI provides AI algorithms that can assist you in generating human-like writing based on your own input. It enables users, regardless of their writing abilities, to produce quality literature. Storytelling : With NovelAI, you can use the AI to create engaging and immersive stories. The AI adapts to your input, maintaining your perspective and style, allowing you to shape the narrative as you desire.

: With NovelAI, you can use the AI to create engaging and immersive stories. The AI adapts to your input, maintaining your perspective and style, allowing you to shape the narrative as you desire. Virtual Companionship : NovelAI also offers virtual companionship, where you can interact with AI-generated characters and have simulated conversations with them. It provides a unique and personalized experience.

: NovelAI also offers virtual companionship, where you can interact with AI-generated characters and have simulated conversations with them. It provides a unique and personalized experience. Natural Language Processing Playground : The platform provides a sandbox for your imagination, allowing you to experiment with Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities. You can explore and play with AI-generated text, expanding your creativity and writing skills.

: The platform provides a sandbox for your imagination, allowing you to experiment with Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities. You can explore and play with AI-generated text, expanding your creativity and writing skills. AI Models Trained on Real Literature: NovelAI’s AI models are trained on real literature, which helps in creating more realistic and coherent writing. The models learn from a vast array of literary works to provide a diverse and knowledgeable writing companion.

Got A Favorite Writer? Now You Can Plagiarize Their Style

One of the truly negative aspects of AI – more specifically, AI writing tools – is that, once they become mainstream which, judging by OpenAI’s website generating nearly a billion visitors to date, they pretty much are, there is going to be a pretty significant affect on the general quality and tone of writing on the internet.

Do you want to read a book that was written by a machine, an AI? I certainly don’t – even if it’s just bits and bobs. It’d kind of destroy the magic of prose, of reading your favorite author’s work. Things no matter how inconsequential, regardless of the writer’s best efforts, will get lost in the mixing up of writer and machine.

Pin

Also, for anyone that’s lazy? Can you imagine? I bet there’ll be millions of new kid’s books being pitched to publishing houses. An AI could churn out a book aimed at pre-schoolers in 90 seconds, maybe less.

As this trend continues, how much will we lose to AI? I mean, if it can basically already write better than most humans alive today, how long before people simply stop writing? In the 2030s, writing a book may simply mean chatting to an AI and letting it write-up your ideas. Sounds crazy, right? But the technology is already here, and ChatGPT and Novel AI are just the tip of the ice berg.

Case in point: One of Novel AI’s nascent features is its ability to, and I quote: “Emulate your favorite writers”, be it Edgar Allan Poe, H.P Lovecraft or that guy that wrote all those Game of Thrones books. Do you think people will use this to make their writing better than it is naturally? I think so – it’s like steroids for literature nerds.

Also, keep in mind that AI detection tools, even the one developed by OpenAI, are terrible. One of the biggest ones that is used by colleges and schools in the US claimed the Declaration of Independence was AI content, so go figure…

Either way, if you want to check out Novel AI and see how it works in practice, the tool is now live and the pricing is pretty decent too with free access (although the features are limited) and a trio of paid-for tiers which add in more features as you move up.

How Much Is Novel AI? Here’s a breakdown of Novel AI’s pricing structure: The tiers include Paper (Free Trial), Tablet ($10/month), Scroll ($15/month), and Opus ($25/month). The higher-tier subscriptions provide access to advanced AI Storytellers, unlimited text generations, increased memory capacity for the AI, extra goodies like TTS (Text-to-Speech) generations and image generation, and even experimental features.