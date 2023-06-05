What Is Intel Aurora genAI? It Wants To Predict The Future…

Pin

Intel Aurora genAI, a stupendously powerful AI platform that uses over one trillion parameters, is now official and the scope of its potential is staggering. Here’s everything you need to know…

In the world of artificial intelligence (AI), the buzz is all about Intel’s latest announcement: Aurora genAI. This revolutionary AI model was unveiled at the ISC23 keynote, and it’s already causing a stir in the tech community. But what exactly is Aurora genAI, and why is it being hailed as the AI that can predict the future? Let’s break it down in simple terms.

What is Intel Aurora genAI?

Aurora genAI is a generative AI model developed by Intel, one of the world’s leading chip manufacturers. This model is unique in its scale and complexity, boasting a staggering one trillion parameters. To put that into perspective, that’s nearly six times more than the parameters found in the widely used and publicly accessible AI model, ChatGPT.

Creating an AI model of this magnitude requires an immense amount of computational power. This is where Intel’s expertise in hardware comes into play. Intel has a proven track record of producing high-quality chips that are often considered the gold standard for AI applications. This hardware prowess is a crucial factor in the development and fine-tuning of Aurora genAI.

How Intel Aurora genAI Works

Aurora genAI is powered by Intel’s Aurora Supercomputer, a behemoth machine capable of performing two exaflops (that’s two quintillion operations per second!). The supercomputer uses the Megatron and DeepSpeed models as its foundation, enabling Aurora genAI to train on a wide variety of data, including scientific data, machine codes, and other texts.

Megatron & DeepSpeed Models Explained Megatron : Megatron is a model parallelism library developed by NVIDIA. It’s designed to scale up the size of transformer models, which are a type of AI model used in natural language processing. Megatron allows for the training of significantly larger models by distributing the model’s parameters across multiple GPUs. This is particularly useful when dealing with models that have a large number of parameters, such as Aurora genAI, which boasts a staggering one trillion parameters.

: Megatron is a model parallelism library developed by NVIDIA. It’s designed to scale up the size of transformer models, which are a type of AI model used in natural language processing. Megatron allows for the training of significantly larger models by distributing the model’s parameters across multiple GPUs. This is particularly useful when dealing with models that have a large number of parameters, such as Aurora genAI, which boasts a staggering one trillion parameters. DeepSpeed: DeepSpeed is a deep learning optimization library developed by Microsoft. It’s designed to make distributed training and inference more efficient and effective. DeepSpeed provides a suite of system optimizations that enable researchers to train AI models with billions of parameters. It has been used to train some of the largest language models to date, such as Turing Natural Language Generation (Turing-NLG), which had 17 billion parameters at the time of its release. In the case of Aurora genAI, both Megatron and DeepSpeed are used in conjunction to train the model on Intel’s Aurora Supercomputer. This combination allows for the efficient training of Aurora genAI’s one trillion parameters, making it one of the most complex AI models to date.

What Intel’s Aurora genAI Will Be Capable of Doing

The primary focus of this training is on scientific domains, making Aurora genAI a potentially game-changing tool for fields such as System Biology, Cancer Research, Climate Science, Cosmology, Polymer Chemistry, and Materials Science.

One of the most exciting aspects of Aurora genAI is its predictive capabilities. Unlike traditional AI models that are adept at solving systematic problems, Aurora genAI aims to identify patterns and bottlenecks that may be overlooked due to our limited understanding of complex data. This could include predicting future challenges in molecular biology, climate change, or even political scenarios.

Is Intel Aurora genAI Available Yet?

The announcement of Aurora genAI has been met with widespread enthusiasm in the AI community. Many are eager to see how this advanced model will tackle topics that are inherently complex and sensitive, such as policy-making and social issues.

However, it’s important to note that Aurora genAI is still a work in progress. The development of this project is a collaborative effort between Intel, Argonne National Laboratory, and HPE.

The introduction of Aurora genAI is not just a milestone for the AI community, but it also holds significant implications for investors. The positive sentiment surrounding this announcement has bolstered Intel’s standing in the market, making it an attractive option for retail investors. It will be intriguing to see how Intel’s latest venture fares against competitors like Nvidia and Mozilla’s newly unveiled vision for a more open, trust-worthy AI.

