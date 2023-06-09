Adobe Enhance: What It Is & Why It Matters

Pin

If you’re thinking about starting a podcast or what to significantly improve the audio quality of your YouTube videos, you’re going to want to check out Adobe Enhance

Adobe’s AI Speech Enhancer tool is part of Adobe’s new beta project, Adobe Podcast. Despite the name, it’s not only for podcasters; it’s a powerful tool for anyone looking to optimize their audio content. Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Adobe Enhance?

With Adobe Enhance, you can turn your simple webcam or headset microphone into a high-quality recording device. The AI can effectively reduce echo, background noise, and even enhance the overall audio quality, making it sound like you’ve recorded with professional-grade equipment. You can test it out for yourself now, right here.

Testing Adobe Enhance

I’ve had a quick play around with the tool, using my web cam and the mic on my wired headphones. The results? Damn impressive. Even when extra noise was intentionally introduced, like opening the office windows onto a busy high street, Adobe Enhance could minimize it, turning overwhelming noise into subtle ambient sound.

With LOTS of noise, the audio sound can sound a little artificial but it is still significantly clearer when compared to the original noisy version. But its smarts don’t end there; you can also use it on pre-recorded audio too, removing things like echos and/or too much reverb.

Why is this important? The main reason is that it means anyone, literally, ANYONE, can now record professional-sounding audio for podcasts, video, and even things like Facebook and Instagram adverts.

It negates the need for expensive equipment, things like condenser microphones and USB interfaces, and allows you to create using what you have – for most people, a smartphone and a computer. Add something like Pictory AI to the mix, and you have yourself a fully fledged content production workflow.

How to Use Adobe Enhance

Accessing Adobe Enhance is easy. Simply visit podcast.adobe.com and scroll down until you see ‘AI-powered audio’ and hit ‘try it out’. You’ll need to create a free Adobe account if you don’t have one.

Using Adobe Enhance is as simple as dragging and dropping your audio file into the tool. It may take some time for your clip to process, especially for complex files with a lot of noise or echo.

Once it’s done, you can listen to the before and after versions and download the enhanced file. It supports files up to one gigabyte and accepts either MP3 or WAV files. The resulting file you download is an uncompressed WAV, ensuring the highest possible quality.

Adobe Podcast Suite

While Adobe Podcast Suite is currently in closed beta, the Speech Enhancer tool is available to everyone. When you gain access to the Suite, it doesn’t add any additional features to the Enhance tool.

The Adobe Podcast Suite promises to be a powerful toolset for content creators. Although you need to request access to the suite, the time it takes to receive an invite might vary.

Adobe Enhance is a game-changer for anyone looking to improve their audio content without having to invest in crazy-expensive microphones. With it, you can make professional-sounding audio on your phone or your computer’s built-in mic. And the fact that it is so easy to use means that anyone, from absolute beginner to seasoned veterans, can take advantage of it.