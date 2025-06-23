More workers are using AI tools like ChatGPT than ever, but most companies are still playing catch-up.

A new Gallup survey shows that AI usage in the workplace has nearly doubled since 2023. About one in five workers now use AI tools a few times a week, and 8% interact with AI daily, a big jump from just a year ago.

But the growth isn’t equal across the board. Here’s what the data says, and what it means for the future of work.

Who’s Actually Using AI at Work?

AI use is booming but mostly among white-collar professionals. In contrast, frontline and production workers have actually dialed back their AI use slightly since 2023.

Sector % of Workers Using AI Frequently Tech 50% Professional Services 34% Finance 32% Frontline/Production 9% (down from 11% in 2023)

So while industries like tech are leaning heavily into tools like ChatGPT, many workers still don’t interact with AI at all; either because it’s not relevant to their roles or they haven’t been trained on how to use it effectively.