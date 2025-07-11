Big Tech Doesn’t Care That Nobody Wants (Or Even Likes) AI

Key Takeaways

  • AI Enthusiasm Is Divided: 56% of AI experts think AI will benefit the U.S. in 20 years; only 17% of the public agrees.
  • Job Loss Concerns Are Real: 64% of U.S. adults expect AI will lead to fewer jobs.
  • Skepticism Runs Deep: Both experts and the public doubt the government and companies will regulate AI responsibly.
  • Representation Gaps Exist: AI development is still largely shaped by male, white perspectives.
  • AI Growth Is About Shareholder Value: The main driver behind AI adoption is corporate growth, not public demand.
Artificial intelligence might be the most hyped technology in years — but according to the latest Pew Research Center survey, most Americans aren’t buying the excitement.

The public’s mood on AI is clear: concern, skepticism, and a growing sense that things are moving too fast without anyone asking regular people what they actually want.

Meanwhile, Big Tech pushes ahead. Not because people want AI, but because shareholders do.

What the Data Really Says About AI Enthusiasm (And Who’s Actually Excited)

Pew’s report, How the U.S. Public and AI Experts View Artificial Intelligence, surveyed 5,410 U.S. adults and 1,013 AI experts in 2024. The topline: experts are optimistic, the public isn’t.

Here’s a quick look at the numbers:

  • 56% of AI experts say AI will have a positive impact on the U.S. over the next 20 years.
  • Only 17% of the public agrees.
  • 47% of experts say they’re more excited than concerned about AI.
  • Just 11% of the public feels the same.

That’s a pretty big gap. And the reason behind it feels obvious: AI experts — many working in academia or private companies — stand to benefit. The survey found 76% of experts believe AI will benefit them personally, compared to only 24% of U.S. adults.

It’s hard not to read that as a self-serving dynamic: those building AI think it’s great, while everyone else sees job losses, misinformation, and deepfakes coming down the line.

AI Is About Growth, Not Society

If most people aren’t interested in AI, why is Big Tech spending billions developing it?

Simple: share price and growth.

AI is framed as the next major platform shift, like smartphones or cloud computing. Big Tech firms — Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon — are betting on AI to create new revenue streams or at least justify their sky-high valuations. Whether it’s ChatGPT baked into search results or AI-generated meeting notes, the technology’s real purpose is to keep investors happy.

At no point do companies seem interested in the collateral damage:

  • 64% of the public believes AI will lead to fewer jobs in the next 20 years.
  • AI experts agree, but not as strongly — 39% expect job loss.

Jobs in retail, journalism, factory work, even trucking — entire industries feel at risk. While experts see “new opportunities,” the survey highlights a major reality check: most Americans don’t believe the hype.

Pro Tip: If you’re worried about AI automating your work, you’re not alone. The public’s concern about job loss is up sharply since 2021.

Human Creativity vs. Algorithmic Output

Another underreported angle here is creativity. When Pew asked about AI’s impact on art, education, and news, neither the public nor experts had much faith:

  • Only around 1 in 10 U.S. adults and experts believe AI will improve elections or news.
  • Concerns around misinformation and impersonation remain high:
    66% of adults and 70% of experts worry about people getting inaccurate information from AI tools.

With deepfakes and generative AI art tools flooding social media, this shouldn’t surprise anyone. Yet it raises serious questions about human creativity and originality. When AI can pump out music, writing, or artwork in seconds, what does that do to real artists? So far, that fallout hasn’t been factored into the AI boom.

Regulation? The Public Wants It, But Doesn’t Trust It’ll Happen

Both experts and the public agree on one thing: the U.S. government probably won’t regulate AI effectively.

  • 62% of U.S. adults and 53% of AI experts have “not too much” or “no confidence” in government oversight.
  • Across political lines, more people worry that regulation will be too lax rather than too strict.

There’s also deep skepticism about whether companies will behave responsibly:

  • 59% of the public and 55% of experts say they don’t trust U.S. companies to develop and use AI in a responsible way.
  • University-based experts were even more doubtful: 60% say companies can’t be trusted.

That’s where things feel especially bleak: even the insiders building these systems admit corporate incentives probably won’t align with public interest.

Who’s Represented in AI Development?

Another striking takeaway from Pew’s research: AI design is dominated by a narrow group of voices.

  • 75% of experts say men’s perspectives are well-represented in AI design.
  • Only 44% say the same about women’s views.
  • When it comes to racial representation, White adults’ views dominate; other racial and ethnic groups are seen as significantly underrepresented.

This matters because biased AI tools can have real-world consequences — from hiring algorithms to facial recognition errors. Yet diversity initiatives in tech have stalled, just as AI adoption ramps up.

Big Tech Isn’t Listening — And That’s the Problem

At its core, this isn’t just a story about technology. It’s about priorities.

AI is being rolled out because it benefits Big Tech’s bottom line, not because society wants it. The public’s consistent skepticism — about jobs, bias, misinformation, regulation — doesn’t seem to matter.

Whether it’s Google pushing AI overviews nobody asked for, or Microsoft quietly replacing human workers with AI tools, the motivation is growth and shareholder value. Human creativity, reliable information, even social stability all seem secondary.

FAQs & Stats For The Road…

Why Are Tech Companies So Focused on AI If People Don’t Like It?

Because AI is seen as a way to boost revenue and justify share prices, especially as smartphone and cloud markets mature.

How Many Americans Are Actually Excited About AI?

Only 11% say they’re more excited than concerned, according to Pew’s 2024 survey.

What Jobs Are Most at Risk from AI?

Cashiers, journalists, factory workers, and potentially truck drivers. Even software engineers aren’t entirely safe.

Can the Government Be Trusted to Regulate AI?

Most Americans and experts say no. 62% of the public and 53% of experts have little or no confidence in government oversight.

What’s the Best Way to Protect Your Personal Data in an AI-Driven World?

