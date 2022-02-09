What is Apple realityOS? Apple’s meta software

Apple is working on a new operating system to power its AR/VR glasses.

Apple’s augmented reality plans just got real. That’s because code in beta software has revealed reference to “realityOS”. But just what is realityOS and when will it launch. Here’s what you need to know.

Apple’s Augmented Reality Devices

First it’s important to understand that for years Apple has been working on a new flagship device that is more futuristic than any of the iPhones, iPads, or Apple Watches that Apple has released to date.

That new device is an augmented reality headset. Augmented reality (or AR for short) is different than virtual reality (VR). With VR you put on a headset that completely obstructs your view of the real world. All you can see is what’s projected onto the screen in the VR headset.

AR is different. Augmented reality overlays things on the real world. So an AR headset is translucent – more like eyeglasses. The translucent screens in an AR headset (think of them like the lenses in a pair of glasses) show digital constructs on the screen while not obscuring the real world in front of you.

While VR is much more immersive because it can generate entirely fictional worlds in front of your eyes, AR arguably has more real-world benefits. For example, a pair of AR glasses could overlay directions to somewhere – all you have to do is follow the pointing arrows overlayed on your AR lenses telling you where to go.

Apple Two Different AR Products

Apple is rumored to have been working on two types of AR products for years. The first product scheduled to launch is a pair of AR goggles. Think of these are looking like a ski mask. These AR goggles will require to be paired with an iPhone to work. They will be relatively bulky, but their features are set to wow. These AR goggles are expected to be unveiled by Apple as early as this year.

Then a year later Apple is rumored to be releasing its second AR device. These would be AR glasses that look more like your traditional eyeglasses – thin, sleek, sexy; everything AR goggles are not, in other words.

Of course, who knows if the timelines on these product launches are on schedule. But by the end of 2023 we could have two Apple AR products to choose from.

Apple’s rOS and realityOS

Of course a completely new type of device requires a new type of operating system. Rumors have it Apple’s AR devices will not run iOS. Instead they’ll get their own operating system, just like the iPad has iPadOS, the Apple TV has tvOS, and the Apple Watch has watchOS.

Apple’s AR devices are rumored to run an operating system that was known as rOS but now is being called realityOS.

But how do we know about the name change? That’s thanks to the latest iOS beta. In the beta plenty of enterprising techies have discovered references to Apple software called “realityOS.” Given the name and the way the name is branded – with the lowercase first word and the capitalized OS – this can only be a reference to Apple’s AR operating system.

But besides the name, this reference in the code to realityOS tells us one other big thing: The 2022 timeline for the AR goggles could be accurate, which means they could be launching before the end of the year – maybe even being revealed at WWDC this summer.

If Apple’s AR goggles do launch this summer they’ll be the most important device in Apple’s history since the introduction of the iPhone fifteen years ago.

