Do you like coffee? Do you like tech? Are you too lazy to make your own coffee? Want Alexa to do it for you? No problem. The Alexa-powered Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy has your name written all over it…

I drink a fair amount of coffee. It’s how I start the day. And when I make coffee, I always use Lavazza – the one in the red and silver packaging. It’s rich, dark, great for espressos, and even filter coffee. It’s also respectably priced too.

Being old school, I use a cafetiere (or a French Press, if you’re in the USA. When I have the time and I’m feeling fancy, like after a few drinks on a Sunday afternoon, I’ll break out the stovetop, a bizarre-looking contraption that makes insanely intense coffee.

Most of the time, I’m a French Press purist. I detest filter coffee machines; they make good coffee taste like dishwater. And I don’t like those George Clooney coffee machines either because, well, they’re rubbish and terrible for the environment.

But I Still Tested The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy Anyway

Why? I guess because it was free and I was curious. I also had no idea this Italian company was so forward-thinking. I had them down as laid-back Europeans that focused on quality beans and taking life easy.

Turns out I was dead wrong. The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy was the world’s first Alexa-powered coffee machine to hit the market. And like those awful George Clooney coffee machines, it too runs on Greta Thunberg-triggering plastic pods.

But unlike those terrible coffee machines, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy has a few tricks up its sleeve that go some ways to paying for its sins against the environment. The most notable of which is that it runs Alexa, so you can talk to it and ask it questions.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy will also play music, read audiobooks to you, and even book you an Uber if you dare venture out into our brave, new world to meet with friends and family. And you can use Alexa to make yourself an espresso, of course, too. All you have to do is go, “Hey Alexa, make me a coffee,” and Amazon’s digital AI will oblige.

The trick here is to always put a new pod in once you’re done, otherwise, you’ll have to go back and insert a pod and, if you’ve already done all that, you might as well push the button too. Doing 90% of the work and then asking Alexa to instigate the coffee-making process will just make you look foolish in front of your friends.

To not look foolish when you’re impressing people with your AI-powered coffee machine, always add a new pod when you’re done. That way, you can randomly ask the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy to make you a coffee, like when you’ve just finished a dinner party or something, and impress your friends no end. Or, so I’m told.

What Type of Coffee Do You Want?

Shouting across your house at a machine to make you a coffee is cool. But the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy does more than that; it can also make different kinds of coffee too – you just have to ask. Do you want an espresso lungo or ristretto? Standard or extra-hot? The machine can do all of these and more.

In fact, you can customize your coffee all you want – both using Alexa, once you know the commands, and inside the downloadable Piacere Lavazza App which is available for iPhone and Android. Handily, you can also order new pods from inside the app too.

But whether this is worth $249/£249, however, depends entirely on you…

Setting Up The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy

Once you’ve unboxed the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy, you’ll need to download and install the app on your phone. You then connect the app to your Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy and the app takes a read of your voice, so it knows who it is dealing with.

Once you’ve matched up your voice to the app, Alexa will recognize you when you talk to the coffee machine. You can configure the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy inside the app too, adding features, switching things off, turning things on, adding services, and the like. It’s all really simple to do.

But the really cool thing is that you can design your very own perfect coffee recipe by editing the exact temperature and extraction length for the brew. Once you’ve found your perfect blend, you can give it a name, and then every time you want one just say, “Hey Alexa, make me a big dog – or whatever name you choose – coffee,” and your custom brew will initiate.

Wrapping Up…

What is the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy? Well, it’s an AI-powered coffee machine for one. But it is also a smart speaker too. It can handle making orders via Amazon. And it’ll read audiobooks to you via Audible. It comes with an app too and its main bits are machine-washable.

But best of all, it also makes a really damn-good cup of coffee. Add in the fact that you can customize every aspect of the coffee-making process – from the temperature to the length of brewing – and you’re potentially looking at the end of the humble coffee barista.

I mean, how long before tech like this appears in Starbucks? You just walk in, talk to a machine, and it makes you a coffee. A coffee that is done to your exact requirements. A year? 10 years? Next year? I have no idea, but given how well the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy works in practice it cannot be too far away.

And we all know how much mega-corporations like automation. If you’d like to try this slice of the future right now, you can grab this machine for 250 bones via Lavazza’s webstore.

