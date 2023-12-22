The Best iPhone & Watch Charging Station: KYM’s #1 Picks Right Now

12/22/23 • 13 min read

Pin

iPhone and Watch Charging Station and/or pads are great because they allow you to charge two (or three) things at once. But what’re the best options right now? Here’s team KYM’s top picks for the best iPhone and Watch Charging Stations…

Best iPhone and Watch Charging Stations

Charging stations are great. You can charge your iPhone, your AirPods, and your Apple Watch using a single source of power – no more ugly cables ruining your home’s aesthetics.

On top of this, you can charge all of your Apple devices simultaneously.

Or, you can do them one by one. It doesn’t really matter. Most charging stands will take at least two Apple devices at once – and some will take up to 6!

But there’s also options for power users that demand more. I’ve been using the ESR 100W 6-in-1 GaN Charging Station for a few months now in my office and it is bloody brilliant – it’ll charge six devices at once and it also has a 100W USB C charging port too.

A charging station eliminates the need for multiple chargers and wires, making it a clutter-free solution to your charging needs.

If you’ve never bought or used a charging station for iPhones and Apple Watches, there are a couple of things you need to consider.

The first thing to consider is compatibility. Not all charging stations are compatible with all iPhone and Apple Watch models . It is essential to ensure that the charging station you choose is compatible with your devices.

. It is essential to ensure that the charging station you choose is compatible with your devices. Another critical factor to consider is the number of devices the charging station can accommodate. If you have multiple devices, you want to ensure that the charging station can charge them all at once. The charging station’s design is also important, as it should be able to hold your devices securely while charging them.

As of late-2023, the following charging stations are the ones we like the most (based on our testing criteria). We’ve included options for power users, for those on a budget, for those on the move, and for those that want something sleek and stylish – basically, we tried to include something for everyone.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad – Editor’s Choice

Pin

If you’re in the market for a charging station for your Apple devices, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad for Apple Watch & MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is definitely worth considering.

Pros

The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad is a reputable charging pad that is compatible with various smartphone models. It is recognized by entities such as Yahoo!, CNN Underscored, and more for its built-in MagSafe, with Forbes stating it’s the “best charging pad for Apple Watch Series 7 users.”

This 3-in-1 charger is perfect for powering your Apple ecosystem, including iPhone 15, 14, 13 and 12, Pro & Pro Max, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

With fast charging capabilities, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad can charge your devices up to 33% faster. It is compatible with Apple fast charging and can quickly power an iPhone at speeds up to 15 watts, and supports fast charging on Apple Watch Series 8 and 7.

Cons

The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad can be a bit pricey compared to other charging stations on the market.

The charging pad may not be compatible with some third-party phone cases.

The charging pad may become warm during use, which could be an issue for some users.

The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad is a great option for those looking for a charging station for their Apple devices. The built-in MagSafe ensures perfect alignment when charging, and the fast charging capabilities make it a convenient option for those on the go.

Pin Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad $111.04 Pros: MagSafe Certified: Trusted by Yahoo! and CNN Underscored, it's the "best" for Apple Watch Series 7.

MagSafe Certified: Trusted by Yahoo! and CNN Underscored, it's the "best" for Apple Watch Series 7. Apple Ecosystem: Perfect for iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, Pro & Pro Max, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Apple Ecosystem: Perfect for iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, Pro & Pro Max, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Fast Charging: Boost your devices 33% faster – up to 15 watts on iPhone!

Fast Charging: Boost your devices 33% faster – up to 15 watts on iPhone! Future-Proof: Ready for Apple Watch Series 8 and 7 fast charging. VIEW LATEST DEALS

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock and Pad – Best For Simplicity

Pin

If you’re looking for a charging station that can handle all your Apple devices, the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock and Pad is definitely worth considering.

Pros

The Belkin Difference: As the #1 third-party maker of wireless charging accessories, Belkin is a brand you can trust.

All-in-One Charging: The Boost Up can handle your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods all at once.

Fast Charging: The Boost Up delivers the fastest possible wireless charging speed for Qi-enabled iPhones at 7.5W and Apple Watch at 5W.

Cons

Price: The Boost Up is definitely on the pricier side when it comes to charging stations.

Limited Compatibility: While the Boost Up is optimized for Apple devices, it only provides standard 5W charging speed for other Qi-enabled devices.

Design: The Boost Up’s design is sleek, but it may not fit everyone’s aesthetic preferences.

Overall, we think the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock and Pad is a great choice for anyone with multiple Apple devices. It’s fast, efficient, and can handle all your charging needs in one place. However, the price may be a bit steep for some, and it’s not the most versatile charging station out there.

If you’re looking for a charging station that can handle all your Apple devices, the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock and Pad is definitely worth considering.

Pin Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock $181.88 Pros: Trusted Brand: Top choice in wireless charging accessories.

Trusted Brand: Top choice in wireless charging accessories. Multi-Device Charging: Charges iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods simultaneously.

Multi-Device Charging: Charges iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods simultaneously. Fast Charging: Offers rapid wireless charging - 7.5W for iPhones and 5W for Apple Watch. VIEW LATEST DEALS

ESR 100W 6-in-1 GaN Charging Station with CryoBoost – Best For Power Users

Pin

If you’re looking for an all-in-one charging station for your iPhone, MacBook, iPad, Watch, AirPods, and more, the ESR 100W 6-in-1 GaN Charging Station with CryoBoost is a great option.

Pros

Charge all your devices in one place

Faster charging with Apple-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging and 5W Made for Apple Watch fast charging

100W single-port USB-C fast charging with advanced GaN technology

Cons

Some users report the magnets are not strong enough to hold the devices securely

The price point is higher than some other charging stations on the market

The charging station is not travel-friendly due to its size and weight

We’ve been using the ESR 100W 6-in-1 GaN Charging Station with CryoBoost for a few weeks now, and we’re impressed with its charging capabilities. It’s convenient to have all our devices charging in one place, and the faster charging speeds are a game-changer. We appreciate that the charging station is compatible with MagSafe and has advanced GaN technology for efficient charging.

However, we did notice that the magnets holding the devices in place are not as strong as we would like. We’ve had a few instances where our devices have fallen off the charging station. Additionally, the price point is on the higher end compared to other charging stations on the market. Finally, the charging station is not travel-friendly due to its size and weight.

Overall, if you’re looking for a high-quality charging station that can charge all your devices in one place and has faster charging capabilities, the ESR 100W 6-in-1 GaN Charging Station with CryoBoost is a great option. However, if you plan on traveling with it or need stronger magnets to hold your devices securely, you may want to consider other options.

Pin ESR 100W 6-in-1 GaN Charging Station $179.99 Pros: One-Stop Charging: Power up all your devices together.

One-Stop Charging: Power up all your devices together. Enhanced Speed: Features 15W MagSafe for iPhone and 5W fast charging for Apple Watch.

Enhanced Speed: Features 15W MagSafe for iPhone and 5W fast charging for Apple Watch. Powerful USB-C Charging: Boasts a 100W fast charge with cutting-edge GaN technology. VIEW LATEST DEALS

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger – Best For Nightstand / Home Office

Pin

If you’re looking for a convenient charging solution for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is a great option. It’s easy to use and delivers fast charging speeds of up to 15W to your iPhone 13 or 12 series device.

Pros

Fast charging speeds of up to 15W

Convenient 3-in-1 charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Secure MagSafe connection for easy placement of iPhone in portrait or landscape mode

Cons

Expensive compared to other charging stations

Only compatible with iPhone 13 and 12 series devices

May not be suitable for those who prefer a more minimalist design

The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is protected by a 2-year warranty and Connected Equipment Warranty up to $2500. It comes with an AC wall power adapter with a 1.2-m cable and is designed to complement any environment.

In terms of performance, we found that the charging station worked well and delivered fast charging speeds to our iPhone 13. The MagSafe connection was secure and made it easy to place our iPhone in portrait or landscape mode. The wireless charging puck and pad were also optimized for our Apple Watch and AirPods, making it a convenient all-in-one charging solution.

However, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is quite expensive compared to other charging stations on the market. It’s also only compatible with iPhone 13 and 12 series devices, which may limit its appeal. Additionally, some users may not like the design of the charging station, which may not fit in with their home decor.

Overall, if you’re looking for a convenient and reliable charging solution for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is definitely worth considering. However, it’s important to keep in mind that it is quite expensive and may not be suitable for everyone.

Pin Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand $116.95 Pros: Fast charging speeds of up to 15W

Fast charging speeds of up to 15W Convenient 3-in-1 charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Convenient 3-in-1 charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Secure MagSafe connection for easy placement of iPhone in portrait or landscape mode VIEW LATEST DEALS

Anker MagGo Charger – Best For Frequent Travellers

Pin

If you’re looking for a versatile and efficient charging station for your Apple devices, the Anker MagGo Charger is a great option.

Pros

Rapid and Effective Charging: With its 15W high-speed charging feature, your iPhone can power up to 50% in just 47 minutes.

All-in-One Apple Device Station: The 3-in-1 charging stand provides a dedicated space for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, promoting an organized and clutter-free charging environment.

Compact and Travel-Friendly Design: The sleek and subtle design of the Anker 737 MagGo Charger conserves space on your tabletop and is light enough for travel.

Cons

Limited Compatibility: The Anker MagGo Charger is only compatible with certain Apple devices, so be sure to check the list of compatible devices before purchasing.

Expensive: The Anker MagGo Charger is pricier compared to other charging stations on the market.

Watch Placement: The watch placement on the charger is not ideal for the new iOS nightstand mode.

We were impressed by the Anker MagGo Charger’s rapid and efficient charging capabilities. The 3-in-1 charging stand provides a dedicated space for all your Apple devices, promoting an organized and clutter-free charging environment. The compact and travel-friendly design makes it a flexible charging solution.

However, the Anker MagGo Charger is only compatible with certain Apple devices, so be sure to check the list of compatible devices before purchasing. It is also pricier compared to other charging stations on the market. Additionally, the watch placement on the charger is not ideal for the new iOS nightstand mode.

Overall, if you’re looking for a high-quality charging station for your Apple devices and don’t mind the higher price point, the Anker MagGo Charger is definitely worth considering.

Pin Anker MagGo Charging Pack $68.49 Pros: Speedy Charging: Powers iPhone up to 50% in 47 minutes with 15W high-speed charging.

Speedy Charging: Powers iPhone up to 50% in 47 minutes with 15W high-speed charging. 3-in-1 Charging Hub: Organized charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

3-in-1 Charging Hub: Organized charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Travel-Ready and Compact: Space-saving design, perfect for on-the-go use. VIEW LATEST DEALS

Buying Guide Pin When it comes to purchasing the best iPhone and Watch charging station, there are a few things to consider. We’ve put together a list of features to look for to help you make an informed decision. Compatibility The first thing to consider is compatibility. Make sure the charging station you choose is compatible with your iPhone and Watch models. Some charging stations may only be compatible with certain models, so it’s important to double-check before making a purchase. Number of Ports The next thing to consider is the number of ports. If you have multiple devices that need to be charged, you’ll want a charging station with multiple ports. Some charging stations may have a combination of USB and lightning ports, while others may only have one or the other. Charging Speed Charging speed is another important factor to consider. Look for a charging station that supports fast charging for your iPhone and Watch. This will ensure that your devices are fully charged in a shorter amount of time. Design The design of the charging station is also important. Look for a station that is compact and easy to use. Some charging stations may also have additional features, such as a built-in alarm clock or nightlight. Price Finally, consider the price. Charging stations can range in price from affordable to expensive. Determine your budget and look for a charging station that meets your needs and fits within your budget. By considering these factors, you can choose the best iPhone and Watch charging station for your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions What features should I look for in a high-quality Apple charging station? When looking for a high-quality Apple charging station, there are a few key features to consider. Look for stations that offer fast charging speeds, multiple ports for charging multiple devices at once, and compatibility with both iPhone and Apple Watch. Additionally, consider the design and build quality of the station to ensure it will last for years to come. Which 3-in-1 charging stations offer the best value for under $50? There are several 3-in-1 charging stations available for under $50 that offer great value. Some popular options include the Yootech Wireless Charger, the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock, and the Anker PowerWave+ Pad with Watch Holder. These stations offer fast charging speeds and compatibility with both iPhone and Apple Watch. Can the same charging station safely charge both my iPhone and Apple Watch? Yes, many charging stations are designed to safely charge both iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. Look for stations with dedicated charging spots for each device to ensure they are charged safely and efficiently. Are there any multi-device charging stations compatible with MagSafe technology? Yes, there are several multi-device charging stations that are compatible with MagSafe technology. This one is the one we recommend most right now for overall value for money, performance, and build quality. How do I choose a portable charging solution for my iPhone and Apple Watch? When choosing a portable charging solution, consider the size and weight of the device to ensure it is easy to carry with you on-the-go. Look for devices with built-in cables for convenience, and make sure they are compatible with both iPhone and Apple Watch. Additionally, consider the charging speed and battery capacity to ensure your devices are charged quickly and efficiently. What are the benefits of using a dedicated charging station versus individual chargers? Using a dedicated charging station offers several benefits over using individual chargers. Charging stations can help keep your space organized and free of clutter, while also providing a central location for all your charging needs. Additionally, charging stations can help prolong the lifespan of your devices by providing a consistent and safe charging experience.