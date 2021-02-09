Lauded as the best phone gimbal on the market right now, the OSMO Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal as plenty of fans. But what phones are compatible with it?

The OSMO Mobile 3 gimbal is special in many ways. But perhaps the most significant is how much it costs – the OSMO Mobile 3 is one of the cheapest, good-quality phone gimbals on the market.

And while there are plenty of cheap options available on Amazon, 99.9% of them suck. In order to get a proper gimbal experience, you need a few things – things like include motorised components and object tracking – and these things bulk up the price.

Back in the day, you’d struggle to find an iPhone/Android phone gimbal for less than $300. But then along came the OSMO Mobile 3 in 2019 and, well, it up-ended the market by delivering core-gimbal functionality at a remarkably palatable price.

This is why the OSMO Mobile 3 is often referred to as the best phone gimbal – it does everything a gimbal should and it doesn’t cost a ton of money.

All good things, right?

But what phones is the OSMO Mobile 3 compatible with?

OSMO Mobile 3 Compatible Phones

Huawei:

Mate 20 Pro

Mate 20 X

Mate 20

Mate 10

Mate 9 Pro

Mate 9

P30 Pro

P20 Pro

P20

Honor 8X

Magic 2

Honor V20

Samsung:

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S8

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 8

Xiaomi:

Mi 9

Mi 8

Mix 3

Mix 2

OPPO:

Reno

Find X

R15

VIVO

NEX

X27

OnePlus:

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 6T

Google

Pixel 3 XL

Apple iPhone:

iPhone 11

iPhone 12

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6

Why Isn’t My Phone Supported?

The OSMO Mobile 3 can only handle phones that weigh up to 200g, so that means if your phone weighs more than that it is not compatible with the OSMO Mobile 3.

However, the new OSMO Mobile 4 gimbal supports phones up to 240g, so you can use that with handsets like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and larger Android phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11.

Back when the OSMO Mobile 3 launched, plenty of phones were still relatively small and used single or dual-lens cameras. But in the last couple of years, things have changed massively – phones are now bigger and they ship with larger, heavier camera modules on the back of them.

For this reason, if you’re using a large phone – meaning anything with a display bigger than 6in – you’re going to have to go with the newer (and slightly more expensive) OSMO Mobile 4. But don’t stress it too much; the OSMO Mobile 4 is only $30 more expensive than the OSMO Mobile 3.

And it is WAY better, as you can see here.