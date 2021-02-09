Lauded as the best phone gimbal on the market right now, the OSMO Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal as plenty of fans. But what phones are compatible with it?
The OSMO Mobile 3 gimbal is special in many ways. But perhaps the most significant is how much it costs – the OSMO Mobile 3 is one of the cheapest, good-quality phone gimbals on the market.
And while there are plenty of cheap options available on Amazon, 99.9% of them suck. In order to get a proper gimbal experience, you need a few things – things like include motorised components and object tracking – and these things bulk up the price.
Back in the day, you’d struggle to find an iPhone/Android phone gimbal for less than $300. But then along came the OSMO Mobile 3 in 2019 and, well, it up-ended the market by delivering core-gimbal functionality at a remarkably palatable price.
This is why the OSMO Mobile 3 is often referred to as the best phone gimbal – it does everything a gimbal should and it doesn’t cost a ton of money.
All good things, right?
But what phones is the OSMO Mobile 3 compatible with?
OSMO Mobile 3 Compatible Phones
Huawei:
- Mate 20 Pro
- Mate 20 X
- Mate 20
- Mate 10
- Mate 9 Pro
- Mate 9
- P30 Pro
- P20 Pro
- P20
- Honor 8X
- Magic 2
- Honor V20
Samsung:
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S9+
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy Note 8
Xiaomi:
- Mi 9
- Mi 8
- Mix 3
- Mix 2
OPPO:
- Reno
- Find X
- R15
VIVO
- NEX
- X27
OnePlus:
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 6T
- Pixel 3 XL
Apple iPhone:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 12
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6
Why Isn’t My Phone Supported?
The OSMO Mobile 3 can only handle phones that weigh up to 200g, so that means if your phone weighs more than that it is not compatible with the OSMO Mobile 3.
However, the new OSMO Mobile 4 gimbal supports phones up to 240g, so you can use that with handsets like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and larger Android phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11.
Back when the OSMO Mobile 3 launched, plenty of phones were still relatively small and used single or dual-lens cameras. But in the last couple of years, things have changed massively – phones are now bigger and they ship with larger, heavier camera modules on the back of them.
For this reason, if you’re using a large phone – meaning anything with a display bigger than 6in – you’re going to have to go with the newer (and slightly more expensive) OSMO Mobile 4. But don’t stress it too much; the OSMO Mobile 4 is only $30 more expensive than the OSMO Mobile 3.
And it is WAY better, as you can see here.
