Yes, and here are three ways to find it.

Wondering do AirPods have serial numbers? If so, you’ve probably been told to find yours by Apple or are looking for the serial number to see if it matches the range of some recall (at the time of this writing there are no know AirPods recalls).

Whatever the case, if you’re looking for your AirPods serial number, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to find it. And no, you’re not crazy – AirPods serial numbers are NOT easy to find.

And if you can find a serial number, obviously your AirPods have a serial number. What is the serial number of AirPods good for? Like any other serial number, its a unique number that identifies a specific set of AirPods. This number will be what ties your specific AirPods to a warranty.

It should be noted, however, that one pair of AirPods has one serial number. Each individual left and right AirPod does not have its own serial number.

Also, keep in mind that most of these steps will help you find your serial number for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. It doesn’t matter which version of which AirPods you have.

Got all that? Good! Let’s get started with the three best ways to find your AirPods serial numbers.

#1 Find Your AirPods Serial Number On The Case

This is easily the most annoying way to find your AirPods serial number. Why? Because it’s printed on the underside of the lid of the case that came with your AirPods. This means you need to lift the AirPods case’s lid, then look into the alcove depression of the lid that comes down over the top of your AirPods when it is in the case.

If that angle weren’t awkward enough, the serial number will be printed in extremely light grey text and in a ridiculously small font. Yes, most people will probably need a magnifying glass to read AirPods serial numbers this way.

We get that Apple hides the serial number on the inside of the case because they don’t want to tarnish the white design of the case’s exterior, but still, this is annoying. And if you’re wondering, the serial number is NOT found on either AirPod as the devices are too small to print the serial number on.

#2 Find Your AirPods Serial Number On The Original Box

This is probably the easiest way to find your AirPods serial number. But it’s also the way that is likely to be most out of reach (literally and figuratively). That’s because some people throw away their AirPods boxes when they get the device, or they store it away somewhere they forgot about it.

But if you do still have your AirPods box, you can grab it and check for the serial number printed on it. The serial number will be found near the UPC label and it will have a barcode underneath it.

#3 Find Your AirPods Serial Number On Your iPhone

Nope, that’s not a mistake! You can find your AirPods serial number on your iPhone! And this is probably the easiest way to find your AirPods serial number. The caveat is your AirPods must be paired with your iPhone (not connected, just pared). If they are, you can look up your AirPods serial number right on your iPhone. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app on the iPhone. Tap Bluetooth. Tap the (i) button next to the name of your AirPods under the devices list. On the next screen, your AirPods serial number will be listed.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Why don't my AirPods have a serial number? They do, they just aren’t printed on their AirPods themselves. You can find your AirPods serial number on the underside of the lid of the case they came with.

Q: How can I check the original AirPods serial number? Look under the lid of the charging case. Look on the original packaging box. Look in the Bluetooth section of the Settings app on iPhone.

Q: How do I find the serial number on my lost AirPods? If the lost AirPods are still paired (registered to) your iPhone, you can open the Settings app on iPhone, tap Bluetooth, and then tap the (i) button next to your missing AirPods’ name to view its serial number.

