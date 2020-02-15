Looking For Custom iPhone Cases? Check This Out (And Save 25%)

You’ve got an iPhone, now you want to make it look great. And to do that you’re going to need a custom iPhone case that is completely bespoke…

OK, you’ve bought an iPhone and you want to ensure that it stays in tip-top condition. To ensure this happens, you need a case for your iPhone. But not just any old case – you want a custom iPhone case, something bespoke and totally unique.

I don’t blame you. The vast majority of iPhone cases – even the really cool ones – are kind of boring. If you want your iPhone case to stand out from the crowd, you need to invest in a personalized, custom case – something that is totally unique.

And to do that, you A) have to pay a little bit more money, and B) spend some time thinking about the type of design you want. Do you want an iPhone case with a picture of your dog on it? Perhaps you want a case with your child’s face on it? Or, maybe you just want to design your own custom design?

Either way, you have plenty of options which we’ll detail in full below.

Best Place To Get Custom iPhone Cases

Because iPhone cases are big business, you have TONS of options when it comes to creating personalized, custom cases. Earlier this year, we decided to partner up with one of our favorite case makers, Caseable. Why? Simple: we have a blog about phones, and they make epic phone cases. It seemed like a good fit.

And because phone cases can be pricey, especially if you’re looking for a custom phone case, I wanted to secure an exclusive discount for our loyal readers. This was the crux of the partnership. And we got it – so you can now save 25% on ALL orders via Caseable simply by using this link and this code: KNOWYOURCASE25 – just get what you want and apply it at checkout.

Inside, you’ll find a TON of options for phone cases, iPad sleeves, laptop carriers – the works basically. You can even design your own iPhone cases and then use that design for your phone, laptop, and tablet. And it’s as simple as dragging and dropping your designs onto an editor and hitting the save button – there’s no coding or anything complex required.

How To Make Custom iPhone Cases (Guide)

As noted above, making a custom iPhone case is as simple as dragging a couple of images from one place to another. As you can see in the images below, making a custom iPhone case with Caseable takes literally 30 seconds.

Step One: Open Caseable’s Custom iPhone Case Editor Tool

STEP TWO: Drag Your Images Over To The Case Designer & Then Hit Save.

STEP THREE: Check The Case Looks Good, Then Hit The Save Button And You’re Done!

The hardest thing is deciding what you’re going to use as the design on your custom iPhone case. I used a couple of pictures of my son for the example above. But you can use literally anything – a custom design you’ve created in Adobe Illustrator, your favorite band’s logo, some text, whatever! The only limit is your imagination.

Other Places To Get Custom iPhone Cases

Obviously, Caseable isn’t the only game in town when it comes to custom iPhone cases. You have a bunch of other options too which are detailed below:

Casetify – Casetify is one of our most-loved case makers, next to Caseable. It does a range of beautiful cases, custom designs, and while prices are definitely premium, the quality of the cases are second-to-none.

– Casetify is one of our most-loved case makers, next to Caseable. It does a range of beautiful cases, custom designs, and while prices are definitely premium, the quality of the cases are second-to-none. Skinit – This is a dedicated service that lets you design your own custom iPhone cases. Like Caseable, you drag and drop elements to build the design of your case. Once you’re done, simply save it, pay for it, and wait a couple of days for it to ship.

– This is a dedicated service that lets you design your own custom iPhone cases. Like Caseable, you drag and drop elements to build the design of your case. Once you’re done, simply save it, pay for it, and wait a couple of days for it to ship. Wrappz – Wrappz offers a range of different cases for you to design on. You can choose from plastic, hard glass, or soft-touch material. Wrappz is ONLY available in the UK, though, so if you’re overseas you will not be able to use it.

Things To Keep In Mind…

We’ve covered just about everything you need to know about creating your very own custom iPhone cases. The above retailers are all great options but if you want to get the perfect custom iPhone case for less, you’re 100% best off going with Caseable and using our discount code (KNOWYOURCASE25) – just make sure you use THIS LINK or else the code might not work.