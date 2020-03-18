Choosing The Best iPhone X Case – My #1 Tips & Tricks…

Picking the right (and best) case for your iPhone X is tricky, there’s just so many to choose from. Follow these tips and tricks to find the perfect iPhone X case for your exact needs…

You know what I hate? Lists of phone cases. They suck. And the reason for this is simple: we all like different things, so what I think is the best iPhone X case might not appeal to you (and vice versa). For this reason, we’ve decided to do things a little differently.

Rather than simply creating an arbitrary list of iPhone X cases, we’re going to go into specifics about what you should look for in a case AND what makes certain cases (and case brands) better than others. Once you know this, you’ll be able to make a more informed decision based on your own, exact needs and requirements.

Different Types of iPhone Cases

Cheap N’ Nasty – If you just want a case to protect your iPhone from the elements, as well as scratches and scuffs, a cheap and nasty case from Amazon will almost certainly suffice. You can pick these up for less than $10/£10 in most cases and they will work fine (if all you’re interested in is stopping your iPhone getting scratched).

Protection-Oriented – If you're more interested in protection, you will pay more for an iPhone case. The reason? Simple: these cases are more sophisticated than your standard cheap n' nasty case. These types of cases will stop your iPhone display from shattering if you drop it and also protect it from bumps and scratches. They do tend to be bulkier than the cheap n' nasty option though.

Style & Design Focussed – If you just want a good-looking, unique case for your iPhone that will also protect it from most environmental issues, you have plenty of options. Me personally? I like Casetify – it makes gorgeous looking cases that have excellent built-in protections. Another solid option is Caseable.

Folio Options – Folio cases are slightly different from standard phone cases. They cover the entirety of the phone and usually have things like a stand or a place to stash your credit cards. Folio cases are popular, provide excellent front and back protection, and can be had in premium materials like leather. They're not to everyone's tastes but for some people, folio cases are the only type of case they ever use. Me personally? I don't like them – I hate hiding the design of my iPhone.

Our Top-Rated iPhone Case Brands

OK, so you know about the different types of iPhone cases available. But what about case brands? Who is the best? Where should you be looking to buy your iPhone X case? As always, there are plenty of good options when it comes to premium iPhone case makers.

After spending around 10 years testing iPhone cases, we’ve developed a hit list of our most recommended iPhone case makers, which you can see below:

Casetify – If you’re looking for bespoke-looking, totally unique iPhone cases, Casetify is our #1 recommendation right now . You can choose from hundreds of eye-catching designs from a range of artists and collaborations like Pokemon and Wonder Women. All Casetify cases are extremely robust too, so they don’t just look good, they protect as well.

Caseable – Like Casetify, Caseable's business MO is simple: make iPhone cases that look great and protect your phone. Caseable cases are well built and look great, though I do tend to prefer Casetify's design choices if I'm being 100% frank. You can design and create your own cases too. Or, if you want to do your bit for the environment, Caseable has options that are 100% made from recyclable materials.

OtterBox – OtterBox is one of the oldest phone case makers in the business; its been around since day one. OtterBox makes a wide range of cases, covering off all styles – from standard protection to more advanced design and protection, as well as folio options. Designed with safety and protection in mind, OtterBox cases are expensive but they definitely hit the mark when it comes to safety, design, and selection.

Spigen – Like OtterBox, Spigen has been around the block a few times, so it knows what it's doing when it comes to iPhone cases. Spigen designs and creates EPIC iPhone cases in a range of styles of options. You can even get a case that'll make your iPhone X look like an iPhone 3GS. With multiple options for varying degrees of protection, Spigen has, perhaps, the most extensive range of iPhone cases of anyone on this list.

Why Only Four?

You’ll notice that there are only several listed above. This is deliberate. I could list 20 or 30 but what would be the point? If you’re looking for a good-quality iPhone X case that provides style and protection, why confuse you further with endless lists of case makers. It’s not worth it.

The four iPhone case brands listed above all produce a wide range of iPhone cases. All of the brands are brands that we know, trust, and use. And all of them have a range of products across a variety of price points, so you’ll always be able to find exactly what you’re looking for.

My Favorite iPhone Case Maker?

I tend to use Casetify for all my iPhone case needs. The reason? I love the designs they have – they have TONS and they’re all completely unique and bespoke. Casetify works with artists and brands like Marvel and DC to produce good-looking totally unique iPhone cases, so if you like your phone cases to look good, Casetify is 100% worth a look.

I also really like Caseable too; it does custom iPhone case design, so you can create your own designs, as well as environmentally friendly cases that are made using 100% recyclable materials. Perfect if you want to reduce your use of plastics in 2020, as well as your carbon footprint. Caseable also does a range of high-end iPhone cases that incorporate beautiful designs and industry-leading protection.

Me personally, I really love what Casetify is doing with its iPhone cases. For this reason, as of right now, Casetify would be my #1 recommendation for anyone that is looking for a cool-looking iPhone X case that packs in plenty of protection.