Wood Phone Cases vs Plastic Cases: What You Need To Know

Plastic cases are the most commonly used phone cases on the market. But they’re terrible for the environment. Here’s why a wooden case is a superior option – both for protection and mother nature
When you buy a new phone, you need to get a case. Phones are expensive and fragile. But the case you choose comes with its own set of issues and problems.
Plastic cases are commonly used and cheap. But they’re terrible for the environment because plastic isn’t biodegradable and it is hard to dispose of – now imagine how many plastic cases there are in the world.
Switching to a more eco-friendly case, like one made from wood, ensures you’re contributing to a greener planet and helping reduce the strain caused by our reliance on plastics.
Still not convinced? Here’s a breakdown of how wooden phone cases compare to plastic cases – we’ve compared and contrasted every possible angle too, from overall protection of your phone to health and environment concerns.
Wood Phone Cases vs Plastic Cases: PROS & CONS
|Aspect
|Wooden Cases
|Plastic Cases
|Eco-Friendly
|Made from natural, renewable materials; biodegradable
|Contributes to pollution; takes years to degrade
|Unique Designs
|One-of-a-kind due to natural wood grain variations
|Mass-produced, uniform designs
|Durability
|Robust, withstands daily wear and tear better
|Can warp, break, or crack over time
|Aging Gracefully
|Develops a beautiful patina over time
|Tends to look worn and faded
|Lightweight
|Surprisingly lightweight
|Can be lightweight but varies
|Variety of Options
|Various wood types with unique colors and textures
|Limited to synthetic colors and finishes
|Customizable
|Easily customized with engravings or designs
|Limited customization options
|Health Benefits
|Hypoallergenic, free from harmful chemicals
|May contain harmful chemicals
|Better Grip
|Natural texture provides better grip
|Often slippery surface
|Lower Environmental Impact
|Lower carbon footprint in production
|Higher carbon footprint in production
|Aesthetic
|Classic, natural aesthetic
|Modern, synthetic look
|Recyclability
|Many companies offer recycling programs
|Rarely recyclable
|Less Chemical Exposure
|No leaching of harmful chemicals
|Can leach harmful chemicals, especially when heated
|Support Sustainable Practices
|Supports sustainable forestry and ethical production
|Often linked to non-sustainable practices
|Cultural Connection
|Connects to traditional craftsmanship and cultural heritage
|No connection to traditional craftsmanship
|Social Responsibility
|Reduces plastic waste, promotes responsible consumerism
|Contributes to plastic waste and pollution
Ditch The Plastic, Embrace The Wood 🌲
Awesome Wood Case Designs For iPhone & Samsung
Here’s a breakdown of the most popular wooden case designs our store – choose from a huge array of engravings and intricate pattern designs
Why Switching To A Wood Case Makes Sense
The Myriad Benefits of Wooden Phone Cases
Plastic is harmful. It pollutes the oceans, clogs landfills, and poses risks to human health. Switching your phone case from plastic to wood is an easy way to make your life a bit more eco-friendly.
Better For The Environment
Crafted from natural, renewable materials, wooden cases are biodegradable and help reduce plastic waste.
Incredibly Durable
Wood is strong and can withstand daily wear and tear better than plastic, which can warp, break, or crack over time.
26-Foot Drop Protection
Wooden phone cases are durable yet surprisingly lightweight. They come with 26-foot drop protection as standard, exceeding typical needs.
Less Allergies, Less Contaminants
Hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals found in plastics, wooden cases are a healthier choice.
Need More Options?
We have loads of phone case options for iPhone