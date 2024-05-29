From Forest to Phone: A Guide to Wooden Phone Case Materials

Wooden phone cases are fast becoming the go-to option for environmentally savvy users. But what types of wood do wooden cases actually use? Here’s the skinny…

The world of wooden phone cases is diverse, with a variety of wood types used to create these eco-friendly accessories.

From the unique patterns of wooden burls to the lightweight feel of bamboo, each type of wood offers its own set of benefits and aesthetic appeal.

Let’s explore the most commonly used woods in the phone case industry, detailing why they’re used, their benefits, and why wood is a better option than plastic and silicon.

🌿 Bamboo: Sustainable and Lightweight Bamboo has gained popularity in recent years as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional hardwoods. This fast-growing crop requires minimal water and fertilizer, making it a sustainable choice for phone cases. Bamboo cases offer a lightweight and comfortable feel, with neutral tones that complement any style. 🪚 Walnut and Cherry: Classic Elegance For those seeking a more traditional look, walnut and cherry woods are excellent options. These hardwoods provide distinct and attractive grain patterns that add a touch of elegance to your phone. Walnut and cherry cases are durable and age gracefully, developing a rich patina over time. 🌳 Koa Wood: Durable and Stunning Koa wood, native to Hawaii, is known for its exceptional durability and beautiful grain patterns. To enhance its hardness for use in phone cases, koa wood is often stabilized with resins. 🪵 Wooden Burls Wooden burls are a popular choice for phone cases due to their stunning, one-of-a-kind patterns. These gnarly growths on trees, caused by environmental stress, are filled with colorful resin to enhance their durability and visual appeal. Common burl woods used include: Buckeye

Maple

Oak

Willow

Elm

Why Wood Burl is So Sought After For Phone Cases

Wood burl has been used and sought after for centuries, thanks to its unique grain patterns and ease of extraction. You’ll find wood burl in everything from phone cases to high-end furniture and appliances.

But how is wood burl made? Where does it come from? Is it sustainable? Let’s defer to an expert for this one:

Burl wood is a natural wonder that has captivated the attention of woodworkers and craftsmen for centuries. It is a rare and highly sought-after material known for its unique grain patterns, stunning color variations, and exceptional density and hardness. But what exactly is a wood burl, and how is it formed?. Burl wood, known for its unique and intricate grain patterns, is a type of wood that forms on trees due to stress or injury. This growth, often appearing as a rounded outgrowth on a tree trunk or branch, is highly sought after in woodworking and fine furniture due to its beautiful and unusual patterns.

The Benefits of Wooden Phone Cases

Plastic cases are the most common type of phone cases used by the general public. You also have materials like silicon and other non-biodegradable substances like rubber and synthetic composites.

But wood is a brilliant alternative to plastic cases, as you can see below:

Eco-Friendly: Made from natural, renewable materials, wooden cases are biodegradable and contribute to reducing plastic waste. Unique Designs: No two wooden cases are identical due to the natural variations in wood grain, ensuring that your case is truly one-of-a-kind. Durability: Wood is robust and can withstand daily wear and tear better than plastic, which can warp, break, or crack over time. Aging Gracefully: Wooden cases develop a beautiful patina as they age, adding character and charm. Lightweight: Despite their durability, wooden phone cases are surprisingly lightweight and easy to carry. Customizable: Wooden cases can be easily customized with engravings or designs, allowing you to express your personality. Health Benefits: Hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals often found in plastics, wooden cases are a healthier choice.

Bottom Line?

Plastic is filling the ocean, contaminating our bodies, and destroying our planet. It is cheap to make and it is durable. But its cons far outweigh its benefits, especially if you’re someone that wants to be more environmentally focussed.

Things like the disposable nature of technology, think AirPods and phones with non-removable batteries, are a real problem, contributing towards millions of tons of e-waste every single year.

One of the best things you can do for the environment is to A) hold onto your technology for longer, B) buy refurbished tech wherever possible, and C) protect your tech products (phones, tablets) using cases made from wood and other biodegradable materials.