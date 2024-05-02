What iPhone 14 Color Should I Get? How To Pick The Perfect Hue

05/02/24 • 7 min read

Pin

You have a 10 possible color options to choose from across Apple’s iPhone 14 series, including a few brand new options (most notably Yellow). Space Black returned for the first time since the iPhone 7, and Apple tweaked a bunch of the hues too – Gold is different, ditto Product Red.

Once again, all the most exciting iPhone 14 color options are inside the iPhone 14 / 14 Plus series, while the Pro series keeps things more, well… professional-looking.

But which is the one to go for? Let’s break out some color theory and find out…

iPhone 14 Color Options The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come in six eye-catching colors: Pin Purple : A light, refreshing hue for a dash of color without being too bold.

: A light, refreshing hue for a dash of color without being too bold. Midnight : A sophisticated, deep black that hides smudges and dirt well.

: A sophisticated, deep black that hides smudges and dirt well. Starlight : A chic, off-white with a golden yellow tint, reminiscent of champagne.

: A chic, off-white with a golden yellow tint, reminiscent of champagne. Blue : A muted bluish-grey, perfect for those who like a subtle pop of color.

: A muted bluish-grey, perfect for those who like a subtle pop of color. Product Red : A classic, bold red that makes a statement.

: A classic, bold red that makes a statement. Yellow: A flashy, vibrant option introduced in March 2023. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max offer four premium finishes: Pin Pin Space Black : A sleek, dark grey that appears black in certain lighting.

: A sleek, dark grey that appears black in certain lighting. Silver : A bright white back with a sophisticated silver border.

: A bright white back with a sophisticated silver border. Gold : A luxurious, eye-catching option that’s sure to turn heads.

: A luxurious, eye-catching option that’s sure to turn heads. Deep Purple: A stunning, unique shade for those seeking a distinctive look.

How to Choose the Right iPhone 14 Color Pin Key Takeaways: Consider Your Personal Style : Choose a color that complements your wardrobe and accessories. Color psychology suggests that your phone color can reflect your personality, so opt for a shade that aligns with your style.

: Choose a color that complements your wardrobe and accessories. Color psychology suggests that your phone color can reflect your personality, so opt for a shade that aligns with your style. Think About Longevity and Resale Value : Some colors may maintain their appearance better over time. Classic shades like black, white, and silver often have higher resale value.

: Some colors may maintain their appearance better over time. Classic shades like black, white, and silver often have higher resale value. Current Trends and Popularity: Colorful options like Deep Purple and Gold are trendy for the iPhone 14 Pro, while Blue, Purple, and Product Red are popular for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. We’ll get to the psychology of color in a minute, but before we do that we need to talk about how your choice of iPhone color can affect the resale value of your iPhone. How Color Affects iPhone Resale Value In order to get maximum bang for you buck when the time comes to sell your iPhone, you’ll want to opt for more traditional colors – think Black, White, and Silver. The vast majority of users gravitate towards this more traditional iPhone colors and this means demand is higher for them. And when demand is higher, the price is higher. More abstract colors like yellow or pink or even red, at least to some users, can be a tad off-putting and this can (and in some cases does) affect the resale price of the phone. Certain iPhone Colors Are Fingerprint Magnets Other factors to consider are things like whether or not your color choice will be a fingerprint magnet. Black tends to be terrible for fingerprints, while white and silver (and lighter hues in general) tend to fair better. Of course, all of this is academic if you run your iPhone in a case. And the vast majority of people, save for my friend David, do run their iPhones in cases because they scuff easily and are hella expensive to repair.

What Your iPhone 14 Color Says About You Pin Color is important. In fact, there have been a wealth of studies done on color theory and how, specifically, it relates to human psychology. From branding exercises by huge corporate brands to bands, color is important. McDonald’s uses red and yellow, The White Stripes built their entire identity and aesthetic around the colors red and white. Why? Color theory: the combination of red and white is said to be one of the most powerful combinations of all – that’s why Coke Cola uses it. And the weirdest part? Your attraction to certain colors is likely subconscious, meaning you don’t even know that you’re doing it – it is hard-wired into the meat computer inside your head. Introverts and extroverts, for instance, show distinct preferences for colors and their tones, with a notable preference for pastel tones across personality types. Introverts tend to prefer deeper, subdued colors like darker blues or the classic space gray, while extroverts – again, according to scientific studies – tend to gravitate towards louder colors like Red and Yellow. Similarly, a study involving Koreans suggested that specific personality traits could be predicted based on color preferences. For instance, someone who opts for a green iPhone might be seen as balanced and calm, whereas a red iPhone could suggest a more dynamic and passionate personality. A good example of this in action would be younger users, or those with a more impulsive personality, who might prefer iPhones in bold colors like red or yellow. Those with a more conservative, introverted bent, however, would be more drawn towards traditional hues like White and Black. iPhone Color & Personality Breakdown Purple : Creative, unique, and fun-loving.

: Creative, unique, and fun-loving. Midnight : Sleek, professional, and mysterious.

: Sleek, professional, and mysterious. Starlight : Elegant, sophisticated, and clean.

: Elegant, sophisticated, and clean. Blue : Calm, trustworthy, and dependable.

: Calm, trustworthy, and dependable. Product Red : Bold, passionate, and energetic.

: Bold, passionate, and energetic. Yellow : Optimistic, cheerful, and confident.

: Optimistic, cheerful, and confident. Space Black : Powerful, luxurious, and serious.

: Powerful, luxurious, and serious. Silver : Classic, timeless, and refined.

: Classic, timeless, and refined. Gold : Glamorous, luxurious, and ambitious.

: Glamorous, luxurious, and ambitious. Deep Purple: Regal, creative, and wise.

Protect Your iPhone While NOT Blocking Its Color Pin For many people, the color of their iPhone does not matter. If you run your iPhone in a case, you cannot see what color it is – or most of its design language. And let’s face it, with a price tag anywhere from $799 to $1599, you’re going to want to look after your iPhone, keeping it safe from drops and bumps and scratches / scuffs. One simple hack to ensure your iPhone’s color and design remain visible is to use a clear case. There’s loads of options when it comes to clear iPhone cases – my advice, go with Casetify (its cases look great and come with seriously heavy-duty protection technologies). Bottom Line We’ve covered quite a lot in this post, from color theory to how color affects the resale price of your iPhone. I bet you never thought choosing a color for your iPhone could be so nuanced. As much as I love the look of my iPhone, I ALWAYS run mine in a case. I have small kids and I’m rather clumsy. I’ve smashed, cracked, and broken too many iPhones over the years NOT to run mine in a case. So, for me, at least, color isn’t a big deal. Although I do tend to go for more traditional colors because: resale value. But that’s me, you do you. Share your iPhone 14 color choice in the comments below and let us know why you picked that shade!

iPhone 14 Color FAQs Which iPhone 14 color is most popular? Deep Purple and Gold are popular for the iPhone 14 Pro, while Blue, Purple, and Product Red are favored for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Do certain iPhone 14 colors cost more? No, all iPhone 14 colors are available at the same price point within each model. But Apple donates money to charity when you buy a PRODUCT Red iPhone, so that’s something to think about. Can I change my iPhone 14 color after purchase? No, the color is a permanent part of the device. However, you can use cases to change the look of your iPhone.