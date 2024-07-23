This Epic iPhone 12 Case is 100% Biodegradable

Got an iPhone 12 series phone? You need to check out this 100% biodegradable, compostable iPhone 12 case and ditch the plastics for good…

Imagine a world where protecting your beloved iPhone 12 doesn’t mean contributing to plastic pollution. A world where your phone case disappears naturally when you’re done with it, instead of lingering in landfills for centuries.

Sound too good to be true? Think again!

This 100% biodegradable, compostable iPhone 12 case packs in all the protection you’ll ever need, supports wireless charging, and provides additional protection against water damage.

This isn’t just another eco-friendly gimmick either (unlike some eco cases). This case will actually naturally decompose, helping to reduce e-waste (and your contribution to it).

Here’s what sets it apart:

Made from a unique blend of wheat straw and PBAT bioplastic

Produced in an SGS-certified non-toxic process

Offers the same (if not better) protection as traditional plastic cases

Slim, lightweight design that preserves your iPhone 12’s sleek profile

Water-repellent and fully compatible with wireless charging

All The Protection You Need WITHOUT Plastic or Other Recyclable Materials

SGS-certified non-toxic production

Energy consumption: 32% less than traditional plastic case production

Water usage: 18% reduction compared to standard methods

At just 1.2 mm thick, this case adds minimal bulk to your iPhone 12, preserving its sleek profile while providing robust protection.

Weighing a mere 26 grams—15% lighter than average plastic cases—it ensures that your device remains lightweight and comfortable to hold, even during extended use.

Precision-engineered to match the iPhone 12’s exact dimensions, this case offers a perfect fit that accentuates the phone’s design rather than detracting from it.

The case’s material boasts a natural matte finish, complete with visible wheat speckles that lend each case a unique, organic appearance. This distinctive look is complemented by a soft-touch texture with a slight grain, enhancing both tactile comfort and grip.

The ergonomic design of the case significantly improves handling. Its textured sides increase the friction coefficient by 35% compared to smooth plastic alternatives, substantially reducing the risk of accidental drops.

The back panel features a micro-texture pattern that prevents the phone from sliding on smooth surfaces, adding an extra layer of security in everyday use.

Installation and removal of the case are straightforward processes, thanks to its thoughtful design. The snap-on mechanism utilizes flexible yet durable corners that allow for easy installation without risking damage to your iPhone 12.

When it’s time to remove the case, a strategically placed 0.5 mm lip on the front edges provides just enough leverage for effortless removal. The PBAT component in the material ensures that the case maintains its shape even after multiple installations and removals, preserving its protective capabilities over time.

Camera & Display Protection As Standard

A 0.7 mm raised lip encircles the display, keeping it elevated from surfaces when the phone is placed face-down.

The camera module is similarly protected by a 0.5 mm elevated edge, safeguarding the lenses from potential scratches.

The case’s four corners feature an additional 1.5 mm of thickness, creating shock-absorbing zones that provide crucial protection against accidental drops.

This comprehensive protection extends to full coverage of the iPhone 12’s sides and back, with precisely engineered openings for ports and buttons to ensure unimpeded functionality.

This careful balance of functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability positions the case as an ideal choice for users who seek to minimize their environmental impact while ensuring their iPhone 12 remains well-protected and visually appealing.

Key Benefits:

🌿 100% biodegradable and compostable

💪 Durable protection for your iPhone 12

🎨 Sleek, modern design

💧 Water-repellent

🔋 Wireless charging compatible

🌍 Made in Europe, supporting local economies