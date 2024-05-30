Best Wood Phone Cases For iPhone 11 (All Models)

Here’s a selection of the best wood phone cases for Apple’s iPhone 11 phones, complete with detailed, unique engravings and 26-foot drop protection…
The best wooden case for Apple’s iPhone needs to do a few things. First, it needs to look good. Second, it needs to have built in drop protection. And third, it needs to come with unique, eye-catching designs.
Our cases do all of these things and more, so check out all the epic designs below and find the perfect wooden case for your iPhone 11 series smartphone…
Ditch The Plastic, Embrace The Wood 🌲
Wood Cases For iPhone 11 Series Phones
Here’s a breakdown of the most popular wooden cases for Apple’s iPhone 11 series from our store – choose from a huge array of engravings and intricate pattern designs
Why We Love Wooden Phone Cases
Plastic is bad. It fills up the sea, landfills, and is dangerous to humans. Switching your phone case from plastic to wood is one of the simplest ways to make your life that little bit greener.
Better For The Environment
Made from natural, renewable materials, wooden cases are biodegradable and contribute to reducing plastic waste.
Incredibly Durable
Wood is robust and can withstand daily wear and tear better than plastic, which can warp, break, or crack over time.
26-Foot Drop Protection
Despite their durability, wooden phone cases are surprisingly lightweight and easy to carry. And they all come with 28-foot drop-protection as standard which is higher than most people ever go.
Less Allergies, Less Contaminants
Hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals often found in plastics, wooden cases are a healthier choice.
Need More Options?
