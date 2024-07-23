Best Real Wood iPhone Cases: 21 Epic Options For 2024

iPhone cases made from 100% sustainable wood with MagSafe support and 26-foot drop protection. What more could you want?
What Are The Best Wood Cases For iPhone?
Each of these wooden phone cases offers superior protection with enhanced rubber bumpers, four-sided shock absorbance (protecting from drops up to 26 feet), and high edges to safeguard the screen.
They’re available in various wood species like bamboo, cherry, walnut, and rosewood. And nearly all of Apple’s iPhone models are supported – from the iPhone 16 to the iPhone 15 series.
The cases also feature a metal plate for use with magnetic holders, SIM card and PIN compartments, soft buttons, and enlarged access ports for charging and audio.
The designs are either engraved or color printed on the wood surface, providing a unique and personalized touch to each case.
Panda Boy Case
A charming wooden case featuring an engraved panda character dressed as a dude, perfect for those who love cute and quirky designs.
Cat Face Case
An artistic rendition of a cat’s face engraved on wood, ideal for feline enthusiasts.
Dinosaur Case
A colorful, playful dinosaur design engraved and printed on wood, great for prehistoric creature lovers.
Casino Case
A lively pattern of various casino symbols and icons, perfect for gambling enthusiasts or Las Vegas fans.
Cowboy Case
An engraved silhouette of a cowboy figure, capturing the essence of the Wild West.
Floral Mandala Case
An intricate mandala design with floral elements, offering a touch of elegance and spirituality.
Camouflage Case
A classic camouflage pattern printed on wood, ideal for those who prefer a rugged, military-inspired look.
Astronaut Monkey Case
A whimsical engraving of a monkey in an astronaut suit, perfect for space enthusiasts with a sense of humor.
Dream Catcher Case
A beautifully engraved dream catcher design, appealing to those interested in Native American culture or bohemian aesthetics.
Flying Birds Case
An artistic pattern of flying birds engraved on wood, ideal for nature lovers and bird watchers.
Astronaut Moon Case
An engraved design featuring an astronaut on the moon, great for space exploration enthusiasts.
Escobar Life Case
An engraved portrait design, likely depicting a historical or pop culture figure.
Never Sink Case
A nautical-themed case with an engraved anchor and the phrase “Never Sink,” perfect for sailors or maritime enthusiasts.
Anchors Case
A pattern of engraved anchors, continuing the nautical theme for sea lovers.
New York Street View Case
A colorful printed design showcasing the vibrant street life of New York City.
Diamond Skull Case
An intricately engraved skull design with diamond patterns, appealing to those who like edgy, gothic aesthetics.
F*ck Case
A bold case with the word “F*CK” engraved and decorated with colorful elements, for those who like to make a statement.
Dallas City Case
An engraved skyline of Dallas, perfect for Texas natives or city enthusiasts.
Best Wife Ever Case
A simple engraved text design saying “BEST WIFE EVER,” ideal as a gift for spouses.
La Santa Muerte Case
An intricate engraving depicting La Santa Muerte, appealing to those interested in Mexican folk culture.
Your Questions, Answered
Q: What phone models do these cases support?
A: Our wooden phone cases are available for all iPhone models. We continuously update our inventory to ensure compatibility with the latest releases.
Q: How protective are these wooden cases?
A: Our cases offer top-notch protection with enhanced rubber bumpers and four-sided shock absorbance. They can protect your device from drops of up to 26 feet. The high edges also provide additional screen protection.
Q: What types of wood are used for these cases?
A: We offer a variety of wood species including bamboo, cherry, walnut, and rosewood.
Q: How many designs are available?
A: We currently have over 30 unique designs and are constantly adding more to our collection.
Q: Are the designs printed or engraved?
A: Depending on the design, we use either engraving or color printing techniques on the wood surface.
Q: Do these cases interfere with wireless charging?
A: No, our cases are designed to be compatible with wireless charging.
Q: Can I use these cases with magnetic car mounts?
A: Yes, our cases come with a metal plate inserted, making them compatible with magnetic holders.
Q: Do these cases have any special features?
A: Yes, our cases include SIM card and PIN compartments, soft buttons for easy use, and enlarged access ports for charging and headphones.
Q: How do I care for my wooden phone case?
A: To maintain your case, simply wipe it clean with a slightly damp cloth. Avoid exposing it to excessive moisture or extreme temperatures.
Q: What is your pricing?
A: All our wooden phone cases are priced at $39.99, offering a great balance of quality and affordability.
Q: Do you offer custom designs?
A: While we have a vast selection of designs, we currently don’t offer custom designs. However, with over 30 potential options plus variations, you’re sure to find one that suits your style!
Q: What is your return policy?
A: We stand behind the quality of our products. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, please contact our customer service team within 30 days of receiving your case to discuss return options.